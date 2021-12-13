X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

Pakistan

Pakistan province bans slur hurled at sanitation workers

Officers, employees and citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa face legal action if they violate the diktat

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: December 13, 2021 10:03 AM GMT

Updated: December 13, 2021 10:12 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Minorities skeptical of Pakistan PM's vow to tackle religious violence

Dec 9, 2021
2

Bishops mourn death of Indian defense chief, 13 others

Dec 9, 2021
3

The sad state of human rights in Asia

Dec 10, 2021
4

Religious polarization targets voters in Indian polls

Dec 9, 2021
5

A year's worth of Advent

Dec 9, 2021
6

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Dec 10, 2021
7

Indian democracy is still a work in progress

Dec 10, 2021
8

Indian tribal people up the ante on separate religion code

Dec 9, 2021
9

Australia urged to press Laos on rights violations

Dec 9, 2021
10

China stresses more Marxism, tightening control of religion

Dec 10, 2021
Support UCA News
Pakistan province bans slur hurled at sanitation workers

A sanitation worker of Lahore Water Management Company in Pakistan holds a placard that states “I am a human being, not a trash can.” (Photo supplied)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first province in Pakistan to ban a derogatory slur inflicted on sanitary workers, a majority of them Christians.

“All citizens, officers and employees of MC (Municipal Committee) Attock are informed that from now onwards sanitary workers will not be called by the word of chuhra. Legal action will be taken against the violators,” said Malik Tahir Awan, vice-chairman of the municipal committee for Attock district in a notification issued on Dec. 10, human rights day.  

“Officers should not only respect their subordinates but also sensitize them to give importance and respect to the general public,” he added.

Waqas Amjad, the focal person for the minister of local bodies and community development in Punjab, launched a campaign on Twitter to select “a good name” for sweepers. 

Some 80 percent of sanitation workers in Pakistan are Christians despite them making up just 2 percent of the general population, according to a study by WaterAid.

They are often referred to as chuhra (low caste), an abusive term reserved for sanitation workers, which refers to their past as members of the subcontinent’s Hindu Chuhra caste that is historically associated with the sweeping profession.

Road sweepers in Pakistan are mostly Christians and are also referred to by other abusive slurs in local languages

Even though many among them converted to Islam and Christianity, they continue to suffer the same treatment at the hands of their co-religionists and are assigned jobs seen as degrading and defiling.

Road sweepers in Pakistan are mostly Christians and are also referred to by other abusive slurs in local languages.

In 2018, minority members of the Punjab Assembly held an emergency press conference against Muslim lawmaker Arif Abbasi for calling a Christian parliamentarian with the derogatory term during a heated discussion of the budget.

Job advertisements published by both provincial governments and security establishments inviting applications from non-Muslims for sanitation posts often discriminate against the community.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Sweepers Are Superheroes, Pakistan’s first advocacy campaign to outline social attitudes and working conditions of sanitary workers, shared the latest notification on its Facebook page. 

“Very encouraging to see that government officials are trying to break the stigma attached with our sanitation heroes. Whatever name/title is chosen for sweepers, it should be coupled with dignity and respect,” it stated.

Former lawmaker Mary James Gill, who launched the campaign in 2019, thanked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for setting a “very good example.”

“The derogatory term of churha is the first foundation of insult, hatred and discrimination aimed at minority Christians. The rest of the municipalities should set this deterrence. Thankfully, awareness is increasing in our society. We only demand acceptance and dignity,” she told UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Rise in attacks on Christians in southern Indian state
Rise in attacks on Christians in southern Indian state
India back to religious nationalism as farmers return home
India back to religious nationalism as farmers return home
Police probe Catholic-run orphanage in central India
Police probe Catholic-run orphanage in central India
Pakistani gunmen kill policeman guarding polio vaccinators
Pakistani gunmen kill policeman guarding polio vaccinators
Church honors freedom fighters on Bangladesh independence jubilee
Church honors freedom fighters on Bangladesh independence jubilee
Calls to repeal India’s shoot-to-kill law
Calls to repeal India’s shoot-to-kill law
Support Us

Latest News

Pakistan province bans slur hurled at sanitation workers
Dec 13, 2021
Rise in attacks on Christians in southern Indian state
Dec 13, 2021
Philippine archbishop dies in Mindanao at 74
Dec 13, 2021
No merry Christmas for Christians in Myanmar
Dec 13, 2021
India back to religious nationalism as farmers return home
Dec 13, 2021
Singapore PM hails Church for nation building, harmony
Dec 13, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Voters should shun Hong Kong's sham election
Dec 13, 2021
Letter from Rome: Not his finest moment
Dec 13, 2021
The ethical pitfalls of company-sponsored egg freezing
Dec 12, 2021
Pakistan's failing grade on human rights
Dec 10, 2021
The sad state of human rights in Asia
Dec 10, 2021

Features

No merry Christmas for Christians in Myanmar
Dec 13, 2021
India back to religious nationalism as farmers return home
Dec 13, 2021
Virus turns Indonesian holiday idyll into desert of despair
Dec 10, 2021
The mythical origins of Japan's sake
Dec 9, 2021
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Dec 8, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
I learn resilience and the joy of living from refugees

“I learn resilience and the joy of living from refugees”
John prepares the way

John prepares the way

Who Defines Civilization

Who Defines Civilization?
The first sign of corruption

The first sign of corruption
Theologian of Liberation

Theologian of Liberation
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.