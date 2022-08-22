News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Pakistan opposition warns against Imram Khan's arrest

Khan’s party said the latest accusations against him under the anti-terrorism act were “frivolous”

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan delivers a speech to his supporters during a rally to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Pakistan's independence day in Lahore on Aug. 13

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan delivers a speech to his supporters during a rally to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Pakistan's independence day in Lahore on Aug. 13. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: August 22, 2022 10:12 AM GMT

Updated: August 22, 2022 10:17 AM GMT

Pakistan opposition leaders warned Monday that authorities would cross a "red line" if they arrested former prime minister Imran Khan after he was reported under the anti-terrorism act for comments he made about the judiciary.

Since being ousted by a vote of no confidence in April, Khan has held mass rallies across the country, warning state institutions including the military not to back the coalition government led by his long-time political rival Shehbaz Sharif.

Hundreds of people gathered outside Khan's house Monday -- ostensibly to prevent police from reaching him -- but the former leader has been fighting a raft of charges for months and has so far not been arrested.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"Wherever you are, reach Bani Gala today and show solidarity with Imran Khan," tweeted former information minister Fawad Chaudhry, referring to Khan's home.

"Imran Khan is our red line."

A First Information Report was filed with police Sunday -- the first step of a process that could lead to formal charges and arrest.

There was a low-key police presence outside Khan's residence Monday, with around 500 party supporters gathered in the affluent suburb.

Muhammad Ayub said he had travelled overnight from Peshawar in the northwest to show support for Khan.

"We will protest and will block roads if Khan is arrested," he told AFP.

In a statement, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) said the latest accusations against him were "frivolous".

"We have serious reservations on this politically motivated move which leads towards further instability in the country," it said.

On Saturday he criticised a magistrate responsible for keeping a PTI official in police custody, after party leaders say he was tortured in detention.

Khan's main goal is an early general election -- the next one must be held before October next year -- but the government has shown no sign of wanting to go to the polls as it grapples with major economic problems.

Khan swept into power in 2018 thanks to an electorate weary of the dynastic politics of the country's two major parties, with the former cricket star promising to sweep away decades of entrenched corruption and cronyism.

But under his rule the country's economy went into free fall, and the International Monetary Fund suspended a $6 billion loan programme that the new government has only just gotten back on track.

Khan also lost the support of the military.

Over the weekend, Pakistan's media watchdog banned television channels from broadcasting live addresses by Khan, saying he was "spreading hate speech".

"His provocative statements against state institutions and officers... is likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity," the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Timorese slam award for ‘rights abuser’ ex-general Timorese slam award for ‘rights abuser’ ex-general
Pope 'concerned' after Nicaraguan bishop detained Pope 'concerned' after Nicaraguan bishop detained
Israeli spiritual leader of ultra-Orthodox party dies Israeli spiritual leader of ultra-Orthodox party dies
Pakistan opposition warns against Imram Khan's arrest Pakistan opposition warns against Imram Khan's arrest
Asian Church 'stands at crossroads of history' Asian Church 'stands at crossroads of history'
Filipinos hail democracy champion Aquino’s legacy Filipinos hail democracy champion Aquino’s legacy
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Losing certainty keeping faith

Losing certainty, keeping faith

Doubtless some of the current beliefs, self-evident truths and values we espouse today will be seen as risible in 100 years

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.