X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Pakistan frees detained protesters after deal with Islamists

TLP demonstrators caused gridlock in several Pakistani cities in protest over leader's detention

AFP, Islamabad

AFP, Islamabad

Published: November 02, 2021 11:05 AM GMT

Updated: November 02, 2021 11:10 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pope must be careful with North Korean poisoned chalice

Nov 2, 2021
2

Empty words will not douse poor Myanmar's flames

Nov 1, 2021
3

Modi's embrace of Pope Francis is more optics than substance

Nov 2, 2021
4

Laos extends lockdown as Covid cases rise

Nov 1, 2021
5

India's secret weapon to net climate gains

Nov 1, 2021
6

Priest threatened with death by Myanmar military

Nov 1, 2021
7

Timor-Leste mourns its most senior bishop

Nov 1, 2021
8

30 Indonesian priests call for Papua ceasefire

Nov 1, 2021
9

Duterte tells Filipinos to pray for dead on All Saints' Day

Nov 1, 2021
10

Instant culture poses big challenge for Indonesian youths

Nov 1, 2021
Support UCA News
Pakistan frees detained protesters after deal with Islamists

Vehicles are struck during a protest march of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan in Muridke on Oct. 24 demanding the release of their leader Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, son of late founder Khadim Hussain Rizvi. (Photo: AFP)

Authorities in Pakistan today released hundreds of detained supporters of a banned Islamist party after a deal was struck with the group to end clashes that left seven policemen dead.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) was protesting over the detention of its leader, arrested in April when the group was outlawed by authorities, and was demanding the expulsion of the French ambassador from Pakistan.

The group has been behind major anti-France protests that earlier this year led to the French embassy issuing a warning for all its citizens to leave the country.

"I can confirm 860 people have been released," Mazhar Hussain, a police spokesman in Punjab province, told AFP.

Other detainees from the protest who had charges filed against them would have to go through the "legal process" to secure their release, he added.

A TLP leader, Mufti Muhammad Umair al-Azhari, confirmed to AFP that many of the party's supporters had been freed. "These are clearly the fruits of the agreement that we had with the government," he told AFP.

The TLP has said 14 of its supporters were killed in the clashes with police and scores were left injured. The government said TLP supporters shot police dead

Several thousand supporters began a stop-start march from the eastern city of Lahore to the capital Islamabad last week, reaching about one third of the way before calling it off.

But they are continuing the protest with a sit-in at a park in the city of Wazirabad, with leaders saying they will only disperse once 50 percent of the terms of their agreement with the government are fulfilled.

The TLP has said 14 of its supporters were killed in the clashes with police and scores were left injured. The government said TLP supporters shot police dead.

The party has waged an anti-France campaign since President Emmanuel Macron defended the right of a satirical magazine to republish cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed — an act deemed blasphemous by many Muslims.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Six police officers were killed in April when the TLP staged days of rallies that paralysed roads.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Bangladesh's rural Catholics remain steadfast in their faith
Bangladesh's rural Catholics remain steadfast in their faith
The women guarding India's rainforest 'refugees'
The women guarding India's rainforest 'refugees'
Bishops oppose 'one country, one law' in Sri Lanka
Bishops oppose 'one country, one law' in Sri Lanka
India sees spike in dengue fever cases
India sees spike in dengue fever cases
Hardline Hindus pressurize top Indian brands in festival season
Hardline Hindus pressurize top Indian brands in festival season
Modi's embrace of Pope Francis is more optics than substance
Modi's embrace of Pope Francis is more optics than substance
Support Us

Latest News

Bangladesh's rural Catholics remain steadfast in their faith
Nov 3, 2021
The women guarding India's rainforest 'refugees'
Nov 3, 2021
Timor-Leste awards late bishop its highest honor
Nov 3, 2021
Bishops oppose 'one country, one law' in Sri Lanka
Nov 3, 2021
Indonesian police freeze accounts of 'terror charity'
Nov 3, 2021
Senior Taliban commander killed in hospital attack
Nov 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Divine mercy soothes patients and volunteers in Vietnam hospitals
Nov 3, 2021
A climate catastrophe looms on the floodwaters of ignorance
Nov 3, 2021
Modi's embrace of Pope Francis is more optics than substance
Nov 2, 2021
Pope must be careful with North Korean poisoned chalice
Nov 2, 2021
Religious controversies put cricket on a sticky wicket
Nov 1, 2021

Features

Bangladesh's rural Catholics remain steadfast in their faith
Nov 3, 2021
The women guarding India's rainforest 'refugees'
Nov 3, 2021
Columbariums the final resting place for Nepal's Christians
Nov 2, 2021
Kishida defies critics in Japanese election
Nov 1, 2021
Generation gap: Why Japan's youth don't bother to vote
Oct 29, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Woman preaches at concluding Mass for Ignatian Family gathering in Marseille

Woman “preaches” at concluding Mass for Ignatian Family gathering in Marseille
Pope blasts arms industry during Mass at war cemetery in Rome

Pope blasts arms industry during Mass at war cemetery in Rome
Burkina bishops protest health ministers threat to end subsidies

Burkina bishops protest health minister's threat to end subsidies
In COP26 message pope equates climate change with global war

In COP26 message, pope equates climate change with global war

Jordanian prince garners support for protecting worship places against attack

Jordanian prince garners support for protecting worship places against attack
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.