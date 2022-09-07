News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Pakistan floods leave survivors without toilets

Flooding has affected 33 million people and lack of functioning toilets is posing a health hazard, especially for women and girls

An internally displaced flood-affected boy sleeping outside his tent at a makeshift camp after heavy monsoon rains in Sukkur, Sindh province of Pakistan, on Sept. 5

An internally displaced flood-affected boy sleeping outside his tent at a makeshift camp after heavy monsoon rains in Sukkur, Sindh province of Pakistan, on Sept. 5. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: September 07, 2022 05:25 AM GMT

Updated: September 07, 2022 05:36 AM GMT

The stench of decay hangs over a makeshift camp in Pakistan's south, where hundreds of locals have sought shelter from the devastating monsoon floods that have put nearly a third of the country under water.

In Punjab province, dozens of tents are perched in the area around a small rural railway station -- the only dry land on a horizon of water, reached only by a sliver of road.

The odor is a heady mix of rotting vegetation from drowned crops, leftover food scraps and garbage -- as well as the accumulated excrement of the hundreds of people and livestock gathered there.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"There is no place for showering or going to the bathroom," said Zebunnisa Bibi, forced to flee with her family two weeks ago when floodwater inundated her village.

Similar tent camps have mushroomed across the south and west of the country. The worst flooding in the country's history has covered an area the size of the United Kingdom and affected 33 million people -- one in seven Pakistanis.

A lack of functioning toilets at these camps is one of the biggest issues -- posing a health hazard for all, but misery in particular for women and girls.

Rural Pakistan is home to extremely conservative Muslim communities, and many displaced women are having to live in close proximity to men who aren't relatives for the first time in their lives.

"We used to live behind the veil, but God has removed that for us," said Zebunnisa, referring to the strict segregation between the genders that is practiced in rural Pakistan.

'Deeply ashamed' 

She said she was "deeply ashamed" at having to relieve herself in the open -- especially after she caught a man watching her as she lowered her shalwar kameez behind a tree.

Shameen Bibi expressed similar sentiments.

"Where can I send my daughters alone? When we squat to relieve ourselves, we get scared that some man might come."

Swarms of flies and mosquitoes add to the misery, creating an environment ripe for a breakout of disease and infection.

Some women have stopped venturing into the floodwater to relieve themselves after many developed rashes.

Ehsan Ayaz, a volunteer doctor who arrived at the campsite in Fazilpur as AFP visited, said the lack of toilets was "the main reason" for the rise in cases of skin infections and stomach flu he treated.

Shameen and her daughters now drink as little water as possible during the day, preferring to spend hours in discomfort rather than be forced to relieve themselves where they can be seen.

When the sun sets and darkness descends on the camp, the women search for a secluded spot away from flickering campfires.

They take turns to keep watch and warn away any encroaching men.

"I don't know what we can even do if someone does decide to come and take advantage of us," said Shameen.

There is also another threat.

At night, said Shameen, "snakes and scorpions come out from the water".

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Fire kills 23 in Vietnam karaoke bar Fire kills 23 in Vietnam karaoke bar
Hong Kong convicts five of sedition over children's books Hong Kong convicts five of sedition over children's books
Pope Francis to visit Timor-Leste, new cardinal says Pope Francis to visit Timor-Leste, new cardinal says
Xi Jinping’s China muzzles dissent with house arrests Xi Jinping’s China muzzles dissent with house arrests
Migrating Christians worry Church hierarchy in Indian state Migrating Christians worry Church hierarchy in Indian state
Vietnam theology students urged to preach the gospel Vietnam theology students urged to preach the gospel
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Pope Francis calls for peace prays for end of world war

Pope Francis calls for peace, prays for end of “world war”

Francis prays for the victims of every war, including the ongoing war in Ukraine

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.