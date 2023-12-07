Pakistan Church slams govt's Jaranwala attack response

Bishops' human rights arm says state deliberately closed its eyes to the violent activities of some groups

Christians attend a Sunday service near Saint John Church in Jaranwala on the outskirts of Faisalabad on Aug. 20 after a mob attacked several churches over blasphemy allegations. (Photo: AFP)

The human rights arm of the Pakistan bishops’ conference has accused the government of whitewashing a mob attack on churches and Christian settlements in eastern Jaranwala in August, “the worst incident against Christians” in Pakistan.

The conference's National Commission for Justice and Peace (NCJP), said in a report on Jaranwala that, “A common impression given to majority Muslim communities is that Christians themselves created this.”

Instead of expressing sympathy with the victims, the government considers Christians as criminals, said the report, released on Dec. 4.

The state deliberately closed its eyes to the “violent activities of some groups,” the report, titled: "Oppressed again: A critical analysis of Jaranwala tragedy," added.

Speaking to UCA News, NCJP executive director, Naeem Yousaf Gill, said the report did not aim to challenge the government.

We want to prevent “such incidents from happening” in the future, and we do not “stand against the state,” he said.

More than 80 Christian homes and 26 churches were vandalized in a riot in Jaranwala in Punjab province on Aug. 16, over allegations that a Quran had been desecrated.

Hundreds of Christians were forced to flee from their homes during the mob attack.

The state and the media followed the same pattern of shifting responsibility and diverting attention, the report observed.

A senior police officer in Punjab province attributed the mob attack to intelligence agencies in neighboring India, the report noted.

The report said 303 people, including 57 Christians, were arrested in 22 cases separate cases based on police complaints. The Faisalabad district court dealing with terrorism cases has released 100 suspects. The rest, including five Christians, continue in district jail, according to the report.

However, the senior district police officer told UCA News that the data of arrested Christians is exaggerated.

“Only seven Christians were arrested” based on a complaint of the desecration of the Quran. “Two of them have been granted bail and will be released soon,” said Rizwan Ahmad senior superintendent of police in Faisalabad.

“The life is returning to normal in the area. Most of the reconstructions have been completed,” he said.

He said the riot happened after the news of blasphemy “spread like wildfire through social media and uneducated people reacted as it hurt their religious feelings.”

But Father Khalid Mukhtar, parish priest of St. John Church in Jaranwala, said reconstruction work had been stopped for a month due to shortage of funds.

“None of them have been completed,” he told UCA News.

The report also includes statements from the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Pakistan, Church of Pakistan bishops, the inspector general of police in Punjab, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, chief justice Qazi Faez Isa and the victims.

The report blamed mainstream TV channels for what it called was their biased reporting on the mob attack, which the Catholic Church termed as “the worst incident against Christians in the history of Pakistan.”

TV channels didn’t show sympathy to the Christian community and never bothered to establish “public opinion” against the violent mob,” the report added.

The state and the media did not come to the rescue of Christians in time of a serious crisis, the report said.

The report called on the government to review the controversial blasphemy law which is often used against Christians.

It also wanted legal action against groups which spread hate speech against Christians and sought financial compensation for the Jaranwala victims.

Mob attacks on churches in Pakistan started in 1997 when Shanti Nagar, a village in Punjab was attacked following the alleged desecration of a Quran.

“A clear government policy must be formed on mob attacks on places of worship,” the report demanded.

In 2014, the Islamic nation's Supreme Court asked the government to set up a national minorities commission, following the Peshawar church bombing in 2013 that killed 85 Christians.

The NCJP report also called on the government to set up a fully-fledged minorities commission with statutory powers.

Together with Hindus, Christians make up some 5 percent of Pakistan's 230 million people.

