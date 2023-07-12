News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Pakistan Church leaders flay Swedish flag painted on toilets

Angry protests over Quran burning in Sweden continue across the Muslim-majority nation in South Asia

Pakistan Church leaders flay Swedish flag painted on toilets

Some Muslim activists in Pakistan have painted toilets with the Swedish national flag to protest last month's Quran-burning incident in Stockholm. (Screen grab from a social media video)

Kamran Chaudhry

By Kamran Chaudhry

Published: July 12, 2023 12:31 PM GMT

Updated: July 12, 2023 12:36 PM GMT

Church leaders in Pakistan have condemned some Muslims painting images of the Swedish flag on squat toilets to protest last month's Quran-burning incident in Stockholm.

The Church's reaction came after a video went viral on social media, showing Muslims applauding the paintings of the flag – a yellow cross on a field of light blue – on the toilets.

“We certainly condemn it. All are called to respect each other's religion and religious symbols," Archbishop Joseph Arshad, president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Pakistan, told UCA News.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He said respecting every religion was the "only way can we build a peaceful society and the world.” 

Christian leaders in the Islamic nation have condemned the June 28 burning of the Quran outside Stockholm's central mosque in Stockholm by Iraqi immigrant Salwan Momika. 

The incident has sparked outrage across the Muslim world, including the Muslim-majority Pakistan.

Father Mario Angelo Rodrigues, dean of St. Patrick High School in Karachi, said publicly insulting a national flag is no way to protest.

“This is nonsense. It is useless to say anything to them. They don’t understand at all,” he said.

The video posted by an activist of Tehreek-e-Labbiak Pakistan (TLP), an Islamic extremist political party, showed the Swedish flag painted on squat toilets in Lahore, the second largest city in Pakistan.

The video went viral across the nation last weekend.

“I have painted two of these [squat toilets] at my house. This is their worth. If they don’t stop, we will do worse," says the owner of the house in the video, showing another video on his mobile of a similar toilet with a bathroom rug bearing the Swedish flag.

"This should be [done] everywhere at bus stops, mosques, and shrines,” he adds. 

The Ecumenical Commission for Human Development in Pakistan, in a July 12 statement, urged the authorities to monitor the ongoing protests in the country.

“As Christians, we have registered our protest [against Quran burning] and expressed solidarity with our Muslim brothers across the country,” it said.

“But our sentiments have been hurt after watching this video," said James Rehmat, executive director of the Ecumenical Commission in the statement.

"We request you to take appropriate action against concerned people as per law so that the faith of any citizen is not insulted like this,” it added.

Thousands of Muslims rallied on the streets across Pakistan on July 7 and burned the Swedish national flag after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked people to protest against the desecration of the Quran.

Many Christians also joined the protests.

All seven Catholic bishops in Pakistan, including Archbishop Arshad, condemned the Quran desecration and urged the international community to stop religious hatred.

On July 3, Father Rodrigues held a press conference with the governor of Sindh province to condemn the Sweden event.  

Muslims consider the desecration of the Quran blasphemy, which is an extremely sensitive subject in Pakistan.

The Lahore-based Center for Social Justice has noted that at least 1,949 persons have been accused of blasphemy between 1987 and 2021. Many of these cases are still awaiting justice.

This year, 57 cases of alleged blasphemy have been reported till May 15.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

South Korea’s poor bear the brunt of extreme weather South Korea’s poor bear the brunt of extreme weather
Pakistan Church leaders flay Swedish flag painted on toilets Pakistan Church leaders flay Swedish flag painted on toilets
China jails Uyghur student for ‘advocating extremism’ China jails Uyghur student for ‘advocating extremism’
India’s top court tells govt to protect lives in Manipur India’s top court tells govt to protect lives in Manipur
Church deplores ‘anti-state forces’ remark by South Korean prez Church deplores ‘anti-state forces’ remark by South Korean prez
Sri Lanka ex-prez defaults on payouts for Easter attack victims Sri Lanka ex-prez defaults on payouts for Easter attack victims
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Khunti

Diocese of Khunti

In a land area of 3, 365 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Khunti civil

Read more
Diocese of Kumbakonam

Diocese of Kumbakonam

The diocese covers 7,823 square kilometers, including 18 civil administration units called taluks in five civil

Read more
Diocese of Laohekou

Diocese of Laohekou

Xiangfan is the second largest city in Hubei province in central China. After the reshuffling of Hubei dioceses in

Read more
Diocese of Haimen

Diocese of Haimen

Haimen, in eastern China Jiangsu province, is located 1,012 kilometers southeast of Beijing, at the opposite side of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.