X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Pakistan church hosts campaign against death penalty

The interactive campaign by Justice Project Pakistan is dedicated to women sentenced to death

Zahid Hussain Khan

Zahid Hussain Khan, Multan

Published: October 04, 2021 06:36 AM GMT

Updated: October 04, 2021 06:41 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Training Catholic priests for a changing world

Sep 30, 2021
2

China's National Day is no cause for celebration

Oct 1, 2021
3

Cambodia drops charges against youth leader

Oct 1, 2021
4

Cambodia considers opposition request for clemency

Sep 30, 2021
5

Pakistan PM Khan's conversion comments cause outrage

Oct 1, 2021
6

Indonesian police arrest 17 Papuans at Jakarta protest  

Oct 1, 2021
7

Let the world see what's going on in Papua

Oct 1, 2021
8

Indian police probe Christian wedding over conversion claims

Oct 1, 2021
9

Philippine opposition group endorses Robredo as poll pick

Oct 1, 2021
10

More Christians flee as fighting escalates in Myanmar

Sep 30, 2021
Support UCA News
Pakistan church hosts campaign against death penalty

A street play highlighting the plight of the families of death row prisoners is performed at the Saviour's Church in Lahore, Pakistan, on Oct. 3. (Photo supplied)

The Saviour’s Church in Lahore played host to a street play highlighting the plight of families of death row prisoners, kick-starting the awareness campaign for the World Day Against the Death Penalty observed every Oct. 10.

The performance on Oct. 3 marked the launch of an interactive campaign by Justice Project Pakistan (JPP) titled "This Is (Not) A Game," which is in line with this year’s theme "Women and Death Penalty: Invisible Realities" dedicated to women who risk being sentenced to death, who have received a death sentence, who have been executed, and to those who have had their death sentences commuted, exonerated or pardoned.

“This campaign is just a glimpse of what women have to face when they encounter a criminal justice system underlined by patriarchal biases,” said Laiba Zainab, communications officer at JPP, a legal action organization based in Lahore that represents the most vulnerable Pakistani prisoners facing the harshest punishments at home and abroad.

The multifaceted campaign will engage different segments of society through various mediums including street performances, radio shows, social media filters and a digital game. The campaign will conclude on Oct. 15 after a performance in Karachi at the Central Jail for Women.

“The gender disparity in Pakistan’s criminal justice system makes it harder for female prisoners as well as women trying to save their loved ones from injustice to fight for the right to due process, effective legal representation and right to health facilities in prisons,” she added.

Families of death row defendants, particularly women, face tough and often traumatic experiences in a system that inherently discriminates against them.

Today’s interaction with the audience, we believe, will leave many empowered with hope and filled with empathy towards such prisoners

Pakistan has almost 4,000 prisoners on death row and thousands of people under trial awaiting sentences for offenses that are punishable by death.

The campaign follows the story of a woman trying to save her husband from the death penalty while navigating Pakistan’s flawed criminal justice system and making impossible decisions. Should she compromise her children’s education to pay the legal fees? Should she relocate to protect her children?

Each component of the campaign allows the audience to enact the perspective of this central female character, making them come face to face with the harsh realities of the lives of the family members of indigent defendants arrested for capital offenses.

“It was a challenge to convert a video game into a play, but street theatre offers a unique energy to engage the audience to interact with a sensitive subject like this,” said Malik Aslam, director and writer of the play. “Today’s interaction with the audience, we believe, will leave many empowered with hope and filled with empathy towards such prisoners.” 

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Developed by JPP in collaboration with Azad Theatre, the play is scheduled to be performed at community spaces, educational institutes and prisons in Multan, Faisalabad and Karachi.  

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Viewers sulk as Bangladesh shuts foreign TV channels
Viewers sulk as Bangladesh shuts foreign TV channels
India's indigenous Society of Pilar holds diaconate ordination
India's indigenous Society of Pilar holds diaconate ordination
Caritas Pakistan volunteers rescue fishermen amid cyclone
Caritas Pakistan volunteers rescue fishermen amid cyclone
Bangladeshi cardinal’s book hailed as Church's pastoral guide
Bangladeshi cardinal’s book hailed as Church's pastoral guide
A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Sri Lanka lifts virus lockdown but retains night curfew
Sri Lanka lifts virus lockdown but retains night curfew
Support Us

Latest News

Viewers sulk as Bangladesh shuts foreign TV channels
Oct 4, 2021
The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Oct 4, 2021
Philippine prelate unconvinced by Duterte's retirement
Oct 4, 2021
Cambodia's Covid numbers drop after altering testing strategy
Oct 4, 2021
Widodo kicks off month-long virtual Bible festival 
Oct 4, 2021
Pope encourages youngsters to create healthier new economy
Oct 4, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Oct 4, 2021
No more impunity for child rapists in the Philippines
Oct 4, 2021
Letter from Rome: The pope's dance with women in the Church
Oct 4, 2021
Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Oct 1, 2021
China's National Day is no cause for celebration
Oct 1, 2021

Features

Myanmar resistance fighters drag military into bloody stalemate
Oct 2, 2021
A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Oct 1, 2021
Philippine election season 'circus' kicks off
Oct 1, 2021
Going to school is never too late for elderly Koreans
Sep 29, 2021
No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
Sep 28, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Things Get Broken

Things Get Broken
In the early hours

In the early hours
How Australias Plenary Council might resolve the unresolveable

How Australia's Plenary Council might resolve the unresolveable
Will it be back to normal

Will it be back to normal?
A Moms Heart

A Mom’s Heart
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.