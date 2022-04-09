Pakistan

Pakistan Church hails apex court ruling against Imran Khan

Supreme Court also orders a vote on a no-confidence motion against the premier

Pakistani police arrive early morning outside the Parliament House building ahead of a no-confidence vote on the Imran Khan government in Islamabad on April 9. (Photo: AFP)

By Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore Published: April 09, 2022 05:38 AM GMT Updated: April 09, 2022 05:46 AM GMT

Church leaders and rights activists welcomed the Supreme Court ruling declaring Prime Minister Imran Khan’s move to dissolve Pakistan's parliament to avoid a no-confidence vote as unconstitutional.

“The verdict has restored our faith in rule of law, a democratic state and voting for the right representatives. The past three years have been the worst regime in terms of human development, minority legislation and economic growth,” said Kashif Aslam, national project coordinator at the Catholic bishops’ National Commission for Justice and Peace.

Aslam had been demanding an early decision by the country’s apex court since Khan's ruling party on April 3 blocked a no-confidence vote which he was widely expected to lose. His government then dissolved parliament and called early elections.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to take us back to Stone Age using the religion card. His ego is responsible for the whole political and constitutional crisis. Even the ruling minority lawmakers preferred their party over the community,” Aslam told UCA News

Opposition members launched an appeal to the Supreme Court to decide the legality of the blocked vote. The Supreme Court on April 7 said PM Khan’s move to dissolve parliament was illegal and ordered the house to be restored.

The apex court also ordered the National Assembly speaker to summon the session on April 9 to allow the vote on the no-confidence motion against the premier.

“Glad that the supremacy of the constitution has been upheld. A victory for democracy in Pakistan!” stated Cecil Chaudhry, South Asia deputy team leader of Christian Solidarity Worldwide UK in a Facebook post.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also welcomed the court judgment.

“It was critical for the court not to compromise on any aspect of respect for, and compliance with, the constitution. This decision will have a long-term effect in terms of strengthening constitutional democracy,” the commission said in a statement.

“Equally, we urge all political actors, and especially the restored federal government, to renew their commitment to democratic values and to put the needs and rights of ordinary citizens before narrow political interests.”

There had been high hopes for Khan after he was elected in 2018 on a promise of sweeping away decades of entrenched corruption and cronyism, but he struggled to maintain support with soaring inflation, a feeble rupee and crippling debt.

Nuclear-armed Pakistan has been wracked by political crises for much of its 75-year existence, and no prime minister has ever seen out a full term.

“Sadly the courts have not been transparent in our troubled history. Generally speaking, anyone is on sale in our country. People are not sincere with their homeland. The recent verdict has established the authority of the apex court. Instead of going on his own terms, PM Khan should have agreed to the available options,” said Father Nasir William, director of the commission for social communications in Islamabad-Rawalpindi Diocese.

