News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Pakistan Christians seek cover following Sweden Quran burning

Jihadi outfits in the Muslim-majority nation consider Christian citizens to be agents of Western nations

Pakistan Christians seek cover following Sweden Quran burning

Activists of the right-wing religious Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) party shout anti-Sweden slogans during a demonstration in Multan, Pakistan on July 3 as they protest against the burning of the Koran outside a Stockholm mosque that outraged Muslims around the world. (Photo: AFP)

Kamran Chaudhry

By Kamran Chaudhry

Published: July 03, 2023 12:26 PM GMT

Updated: July 03, 2023 01:04 PM GMT

Church leaders in Pakistan have called on the authorities to protect its places of worship following threats from an extremist Islamic group in the wake of the Quran burning incident in Sweden on the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha.

Naeem Yousaf Gill, an official of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Pakistan, said they have urged authorities to be on alert against the July 1 threat of the banned Sunni militant group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

The Church in Pakistan "condemn the desecration of the Quran" in Sweden, said Gill, the executive director of the National Commission for Justice and Peace.

The Never Ending Korean War

"As a religious minority, we live in brotherhood and peace and have always supported the majority. We can’t imagine violating sensitive laws,” Gill said.

The militant group said: "Christianity has challenged the honor of Muslims by desecrating the Quran in Sweden. If a Christian desecrates the Quran in another country, the Jhangvi, who walk the path of martyrdom will make Pakistan a hell for Christianity."

"Neither the Church nor Christians will now remain safe in Pakistan. Inshallah [if Allah wills] Sunni youths will put their lives on the line and take revenge for the desecration of the Quran by waging suicide attacks on Christians of Pakistan,” it stated.

“It’s a pity that jihadi organizations have limited [themselves] to condemning instead of killing the Christians desecrating the Quran. The LeJ now requests emirs [Arab rulers] of all organizations to direct their suicide daredevils towards Christianity," it added.

Father Khalid Rashid Asi, Faisalabad diocesan director of the Commission for Interfaith Dialogue and Ecumenism, on July 3 met with police officials in the district's Madina Town, home to nearly 4,000 Christians. 

He also asked all priests in the diocese to contact their respective police stations for the security of their parishes, convents, schools and other departments.

“This is very important. The sensitivity must be realized. Lock your churches and departments, check the camera and security,” he told the parish priests in a communication.

“The Quran burnings must stop. As humans, we all must respect the holy books and strive for a culture of peace and harmony,” he told UCA News.

Father Asi recalled the 2009 anti-Christian rampage in Punjab province that left 10 Catholics dead after hundreds of LeJ supporters attacked Christian homes following allegations that a copy of the Quran was defiled.

The latest threat in Pakistan came after Salwan Momika, an Iraqi-born refugee, burnt the pages of the Muslim holy book outside Sweden's largest mosque in the capital Stockholm on Eid al-Adha on June 28. 

On July 2, protestors gathered outside the press club in Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan, urging the Foreign Office to summon the Swedish ambassador to lodge a strong protest.

The Swedish government had given Momika a permit, citing free-speech laws.

Muslims do not tolerate any intentional damage or show of disrespect to their holy book.

Pakistani Christians have been the target of several terrorist attacks after the United States, viewed by many Pakistani Muslims to be a pro-Christian nation, attacked neighboring Muslim majority Afghanistan in 2001, and the release of Innocence of Muslims, a 2012 film that offended Muslims throughout the world.

Most Pakistanis view the United States and European countries as Christian and jihadi outfits consider Pakistani Christians to be their agents.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pakistan Christians seek cover following Sweden Quran burning Pakistan Christians seek cover following Sweden Quran burning
Is luck linked to prayer? Is luck linked to prayer?
Indian police arrest suspects in armed heist at parish Indian police arrest suspects in armed heist at parish
UN snubs China’s intervention in Jimmy Lai cause UN snubs China’s intervention in Jimmy Lai cause
Blaise Pascal’s ‘Thoughts On Religion’ Blaise Pascal’s ‘Thoughts On Religion’
Pope asks doctrine office to promote evangelization Pope asks doctrine office to promote evangelization
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Marbel

Diocese of Marbel

In a land area of 7,469 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the Civil Provinces of South Cotabato and

Read more
Diocese of Pangkalpinang

Diocese of Pangkalpinang

Pangkalpinang diocese is based in Pangkalpinang, the provincial capital of Bangka-Belitung. Its territory includes the

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Weihai

Apostolic Prefecture of Weihai

The Apostolic Prefecture of Weihai is a Latin Catholic pre-diocesan jurisdiction based in the port city

Read more
Diocese of Bellary

Diocese of Bellary

In a land area of 41,217 square kilometers, the diocese of Bellary includes three revenue districts of Bellary, Raichur

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.