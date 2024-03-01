News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Pakistan Christians hail increase in marriage age

The government has raised the age limit for Christian boys from 16 to 18 and from 13 to 18 for girls
Pakistan Christians hail increase in marriage age

A Pakistani Christian bride shows off her jewelry during a mass wedding. The government has raised the age limit for Christian girls to get married. (Photo: AFP)

Kamran Chaudhry
Published: March 01, 2024 04:34 AM GMT

Christian leaders in Pakistan have welcomed the government raising the legal age of marriage for Christians, saying it could curb forced conversions and sexual abuse of their girls.

Pakistan’s Senate approved the Christian Marriage (Amendment) Bill 2023 on Feb. 26, amending the 1872 British-era law on Christian marriage.

The amendment raised the minimum age for Christians to marry from 16 to 18 for boys and from 13 to 18 for girls in the Muslim-majority nation.

The change “will curb early marriages of minor girls, especially in rural areas, and act as a safeguard for their health, education and overall wellbeing,” said Church of Pakistan President Bishop Azad Marshall in a press statement.

The new law “represents a crucial advancement in protecting our young girls from forced conversions and sexual abuse,” Bishop Marshall said in the Feb. 27 statement.

“We hope that the incoming government will pass necessary legislation to criminalize forced conversions of minority girls,” said the leader of the Protestant Church.

Christian leaders say Muslim men frequently abduct young Hindu and Christian girls and sexually abuse and marry them after converting them to Islam.

The legal age of marriage in Pakistan for Muslims is considered 18 years for men and 16 years for women based on a law against child marriage and Muslim family laws.

In 2013, the Sindh province increased the minimum age of marriage for girls to 18 years.

The Christian marriage law allowing the early marriage of girls was considered an excuse for abducting Christian girls, Christian leaders say.

In the past year, at least 136 Hindu and Christian girls were abducted and forcibly converted for marriage, the Lahore-based Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), a Christian human rights body.

Abducted girls are often forced to tell courts that they converted and married out of free will and courts rule in favour of their marriage.

The new law is “a welcome development,” said Peter Jacob, a CSJ director.

The Council of Islamic Ideology, the country’s top religious advisory body, allows girls to get married once they achieve puberty.

In the villages of Pakistan, girls are married off at puberty and Christians tend to follow local customs, leaders say.

Although the Catholic Church's canonical age for marriage is 18, some priests make money by solemnizing child marriages, said Father Bonnie Mendes, a former secretary of the Pakistani Catholic Bishops' Council’s National Commission for Justice and Peace, a human rights body.

“The new law will counter this,” Mendes noted.

Marshall said that it “was a longstanding demand” of Christian leaders to increase the marriage age to 18 years for both Christian boys and girls.

Another legislative change “unanimously agreed upon by all church denominations” relates to the dissolution of Christian marriage, Marshall said and expressed hope that it “would also be considered by parliament in due course.”

The Christian Divorce Act of 1869 stipulates that a Christian can seek divorce only on the grounds of adultery of the partner.

Although the Catholic Church does not support divorce, rights groups, and some Christian churches have been demanding the archaic divorce law be modernized. 

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

“This outdated law needs a complete overhaul,” said Asif Aqeel, a Christian researcher.

Christians make up 1.27 percent of Pakistan's population of 207.68 million.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Selvister Ponnumuthan of Punalur , India
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Paul Toshihiro Sakai of Osaka-Takamatsu, Japan
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Vincent Setiawan Triatmojo of Tanjungkarang , Indonesia
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop John Baptist Keh-mien Lee of Hsinchu, Taiwan
Read More...
Latest News
Australian Catholic University training Nigerian lay ministers
Australian Catholic University training Nigerian lay ministers
Kenyan Catholic bishop urges wider debate on homosexuality
Kenyan Catholic bishop urges wider debate on homosexuality
Prayerful listening promotes synodality, speakers say
Prayerful listening promotes synodality, speakers say
Over 40 dead in Bangladesh restaurant fire
Over 40 dead in Bangladesh restaurant fire
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.