News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Pakistan Catholics clarify pope’s remarks on homosexuality

A Pentecostal pastor and media are questioning Pope Francis’ criticism of laws criminalizing homosexuality

Pakistan Catholics clarify pope’s remarks on homosexuality

A screen grab of a video posted on Christian TV Pakistan's You tube channel. (Source: Christian TV Pakistan)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: March 08, 2023 12:21 PM GMT

Updated: March 08, 2023 12:39 PM GMT

Catholic leaders in Pakistan are explaining the Church’s position on homosexuals and human dignity after a Pakistani protestant leader’s intemperate remarks on Pope Francis’ criticism of laws that criminalize homosexuality as “unjust.”

“Being homosexual isn’t a crime,” the pope reportedly said during an interview with The Associated Press in January adding that God loves all his children just as they are.

He further called on Catholic bishops who support the laws to welcome gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning (LGBTQ) people into the church.

However, Pastor Jamil Nasir, the Canada-based national head of the Church of Pentecost in a video titled “Fatwa [religious edict] by Pope Francis” wondered if the pope was promoting homosexuality.

“The church is pressurized, they have bowed down. Our future generations will be destroyed. The agenda is to end the family unit,” Nasir said in another video posted on Facebook.

Speaking to UCA News, the pastor also criticized Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury, over the Church of England’s decision in February to allow same-sex couples to receive God’s blessing by coming to church after a civil marriage or civil partnership.

“We cannot be an affirming church. Neither religion nor society accepts it,” Nasir said asserting his total rejection of the full inclusion of LGBTQ people in the church's life and ministry.

The Pakistan media also questioned Pope Francis’ stance as he denounced criminalizing homosexuality.

In a television show, presenters interpreted the pope's words as acceptance of homosexuality and claimed independent scientific research would prove that homosexuality can be cured.

The Catholic Church was prompted to explain the papal stand as homosexuality is a taboo subject in the conservative Islamic country where LGBTQ people are forced to live in secrecy and constant fear of exposure.

The Catholic Bishops Commission for Catechetics (CBCC) posted a series of statements on Christian morality and human dignity on its Facebook page.

“Small churches use such statements to convert Catholics. They seek opportunity for such propaganda,” said Emmanuel Neno, executive secretary of the CBCC.

Neno said Nasir and like-minded evangelical pastors quote from the Bible to openly condemn people with homosexual tendencies while Muslims, who follow Sharia, also react strongly on the issue.

“They don’t understand what the pope is saying. It is difficult to speak about homosexuality in our context,” he said referring to the Islamic nation, where some even advocate death for same-sex couples.

Last week, Lahore Archdiocese’s Catholic TV released a video in response to the flurry of allegations against the pope.

“We had been getting repeated calls to respond to the ‘Fatwa video.’ We don’t favor homosexuals but condemn killing them,” Jasber Ashiq, director of Christian TV Pakistan, said

Ashiq also reminded that Nasir, who has a huge following in Pakistan, had earlier labeled the pope as the “beast in Revelation” but being Catholics, they had exercised restraint.

“We were boiling inside and had to think long and hard and choose our words very carefully for the video statement. Our faith helps us to resist the cultural pressure from society,” he told UCA News.  

Homosexual people also face attacks in the Islamic-majority nation.

Last month, Pakistan’s first transgender news anchor Marvia Malik survived a gun attack outside her residence in Lahore.

Transgender rights activists say associating them with homosexuality has endangered their community in Pakistan.

Section 377 of the Pakistan Penal Code defines ‘carnal intercourse against the order of nature’ as punishable by a fine and/or imprisonment for a period of two years to life.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pakistan Catholics clarify pope’s remarks on homosexuality Pakistan Catholics clarify pope’s remarks on homosexuality
Paying homage to women victims of enforced disappearances Paying homage to women victims of enforced disappearances
'Please be grateful to women in your family' 'Please be grateful to women in your family'
Vietnam’s Church of God followers ordered to recant faith Vietnam’s Church of God followers ordered to recant faith
Indonesian Catholics rush aid for flood victims Indonesian Catholics rush aid for flood victims
Hong Kong decries UN criticism of national security law Hong Kong decries UN criticism of national security law
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Tuticorin

Diocese of Tuticorin

In a land area of 6,400 square kilometers, the Tuticorin diocesan territory covers the whole Tuticorin civil district

Read more
Diocese of Hanzhong

Diocese of Hanzhong

In a land area of 27,246 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Hanzhong city, a district and six counties.

Read more
Diocese of Udon Thani

Diocese of Udon Thani

Udon Thani diocese covers 50,046 square kilometers and includes Thailand's civil provinces of Udon Thani, Nongkhai,

Read more
Archdiocese of Dili

Archdiocese of Dili

Timor Leste has 13 districts served by three dioceses: Dili, Baucau, and Maliana. The diocese of Dili covers six

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.