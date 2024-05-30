News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Pakistan bus crash kills at least 29 people

The crash happened around dawn in Basima town in Balochistan province in southwestern Pakistan
A Pakistani army helicopter transports injured victims after a bus accident in Basima town of Balochistan province on May 29.

A Pakistani army helicopter transports injured victims after a bus accident in Basima town of Balochistan province on May 29. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Quetta
Published: May 30, 2024 05:13 AM GMT
Updated: May 30, 2024 06:01 AM GMT

At least 29 people were killed on May 29 when a bus plunged off the road into a deep ravine in southwestern Pakistan, hospital and government officials said.

The crash happened around dawn in Basima town in Balochistan province while the bus was traveling from Turbat city to Quetta.

"The driver was navigating a turn in a mountainous area when the vehicle lost control and fell into a ravine," Ismail Mengal, a local government official said, giving a toll of 29 dead.

"We are still investigating the cause of the incident. It could be that the driver fell asleep or was speeding, which led to the accident."

The driver died from injuries in the hospital, and more than 20 others were injured.

Noor Ullah, chief doctor at Civil Hospital Basima, told AFP that 29 bodies were taken there, including three women and two children.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has "expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic traffic accident," his office said in a statement.

Road accidents with high fatalities are common in Pakistan, where safety measures are lax, driver training is poor and transport infrastructure often decrepit.

At least 17 pilgrims were killed and 41 injured in a crash in April as they traveled to a shrine in Balochistan's Hub district.

In January last year, 41 people were killed when their bus, which was also loaded with containers of flammable oil, careered off the road into a valley and burst into flames.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Marcelino Antonio Maralit of Boac, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Apostolic Administrator Fidelis Bautista Layog of Alaminos, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Gheevarghese (George) Kurisummoottil of Kottayam , India
Read More...
Archbishop
Coadjutor Archbishop Joseph Dang Duc Ngan of Hue, Vietnam
Read More...
Latest News
French bishops' conference slams Euthanasia bill
French bishops' conference slams Euthanasia bill
Anglican-Catholic dialogue examines ethical teachings
Anglican-Catholic dialogue examines ethical teachings
Look inward to resolve war, famine, pope says
Look inward to resolve war, famine, pope says
Pakistan bus crash kills at least 29 people
Pakistan bus crash kills at least 29 people
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.