X
Pakistan

Pakistan bus crash kills 28 ahead of Muslim holiday

Officials say at least 40 people were injured and the death toll is likely to rise

AFP, Lahore

Published: July 19, 2021 09:21 AM GMT

Updated: July 19, 2021 09:24 AM GMT

Pakistan bus crash kills 28 ahead of Muslim holiday

Muslims wearing face masks offer the Eid al Fitr prayer together despite concerns over the coronavirus outbreak at Eidgah Mosque in Peshawar on May 24, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

At least 28 people were killed when a bus packed with people heading home for the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday in Pakistan crashed into a truck, officials said.

The accident happened around 100 kilometers from Multan in Punjab province on July 19.

Government official Shezad ul-Islam said 40 people were injured in the accident and the death toll was likely to rise as some were in critical condition.

Eid al-Adha is one of the biggest celebrations on the Muslim calendar, when families slaughter animals and share the meat with the poor.

Huge numbers of people have been crossing the country in recent days to return home to their families.

Pakistan has a terrible traffic safety record with thousands of accidents a year due to substandard roads, poorly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

