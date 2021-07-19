Pakistan bus crash kills 28 ahead of Muslim holiday

Updated: July 19, 2021 09:24 AM GMT
At least 28 people were killed when a bus packed with people heading home for the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday in Pakistan crashed into a truck, officials said.The accident happened around 100 kilometers from Multan in Punjab province on July 19.Government official Shezad ul-Islam said 40 people were injured in the accident and the death toll was likely to rise as some were in critical condition.