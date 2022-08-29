News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Pakistan bishop calls for help amid floods

Government declares national emergency as death toll surpasses 1,000

Many churches, houses and schools have been damaged by the floods caused by heavy monsoonal rains. (Photo: Ayyaz Gulzar)

Ayyaz Gulzar, Hyderabad

Published: August 29, 2022 08:30 AM GMT

Updated: August 29, 2022 10:26 AM GMT

Capuchin Bishop Samson Shukardin of Hyderabad has called on political leaders, Church leaders, lay faithful and NGOs to help thousands affected by floods that have devastated his dioceses and many other areas of Pakistan.

“I am receiving a lot of phone calls for help from my priests and people in various parishes of the diocese. Ninety percent of the territory of my diocese is flooded due to heavy rain. Many churches, parish houses and schools have been damaged by the deluge,” said the prelate whose diocese is based in Sindh province.

“It is indeed a sad time for the people of Pakistan as the country is facing a very challenging situation due to the heavy rains and flooding since July. The people are left homeless and hungry besides the families grieving for the loss of their loved ones.

“Amid the severe crisis, we ask for help in the form of non-perishable food, clothes, shoes, bed sheets, mosquito nets, tents and toiletries which would be a great help for the people in most need,” he said.

“I am also concerned about the poor farming families who have lost the crops and along with all this damage they will be burdened by more loans, as they are already indebted to their landlords. Overall, it is a terrible situation and I pray for the people who are living in this challenging situation with no proper shelter and no food,” the bishop said. 

Hyderabad Diocese is home to more than 52,000 Catholics served by 13 diocesan and 14 religious priests.

"Some 33 million people are affected"

During Sunday Masses all over Pakistan, special prayers were offered for people affected by the floods and the faithful were called on to contribute to the cause to reach out to the suffering.

Pope Francis on Sunday during a visit to L’Aquila in central Italy appealed for people to help Pakistan where thousands are at the mercy of the rainy season that has wreaked havoc across the country.

“Let us pray together for the people of Pakistan, hit by floods of disastrous proportions. Let us pray for the numerous victims, for the wounded and those forced from their homes, and that international solidarity might be prompt and generous,” Pope Francis tweeted.

The government of Pakistan has declared an emergency in the country. Pakistan has experienced 375.4mm of rainfall — 2.87 times higher than the national 30-year average of 130.8mm. The rain has primarily fallen on Sindh, Baluchistan and parts of Punjab.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority, some 33 million people are affected. As of Aug. 26 the death toll has surpassed 1,000, around 1,400 are injured, over 218,000 houses have been destroyed and 452,000 house damaged by the floods. In addition, 793,000 livestock have died and around 810,000 hectares of crops and orchards have been destroyed. Over 3,000 kilometers of roads and 145 bridges are blocked hampering the ability of people to reach safe areas or access hospitals and vital services.

Some 116 districts out of 160 are affected, including 66 districts that have been officially declared calamity areas.  The Education Department revealed that at least 17,566 schools have been damaged or destroyed due to the heavy rains and floods.

Rail operations have been partially suspended nationwide due to the flooding which has caused losses of 10 billion rupees for the rail network.

