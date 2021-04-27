Pakistan archdiocese urges faithful to get vaccinated

Amir Robin, national coordinator of monitoring and evaluation at Caritas Pakistan, with students of St. James’ Primary School Gharo. (Photo: Mansha Noor)

Pakistan's Lahore Archdiocese has urged the faithful to ignore rumors about Covid-19 vaccines and get their shots.

Archbishop Sebastian Shaw of Lahore in a pastoral letter on April 24 asked his priests, nuns and faithful to register and guide others about vaccination.

“Do not be afraid of rumors regarding the vaccine. The government is trying to save us all from corona. May God make you, your families and others a source to save others,” he stated.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

People over 40 can register for coronavirus vaccination starting April 27, Asad Umar, who heads the National Command Operation Center (NCOC), said in a recent tweet.

According to the NCOC, more than 1.8 million people have been vaccinated in Pakistan so far.

Meanwhile, the army has deployed troops in 16 cities with high positivity rates to assist the civil administration in enforcement of recommended measures for containing the Covid-19 surge amid the third wave. Pakistan has about 90,000 active cases of the virus.

We are focusing on schools and teaching the children how to be safe from the virus

Last month Caritas Pakistan Karachi (CPK) under its “Awareness Raising to Fight against Covid-19” project organized a health and hygiene session with the installation of a hand-washing station at St. James’ Primary School Gharo, a remote community school run under the Mission Commission of Karachi Archdiocese.

“We are focusing on schools and teaching the children how to be safe from the virus. Many people consider it [coronavirus] a scheme of the West to install mind control chips. Those who developed fever following vaccination exaggerated its side effects including vomiting and even impotence,” said Mansha Noor, executive secretary of CPK, who has registered for vaccination.

“Many people fear a curfew and a shortage of grocery items. We are urging them to avoid social media sensationalism and follow government guidelines.”

Last year CPK distributed hygiene kits among 1,000 households. Six thousand food packages were provided to deserving families, most of them daily wagers and the poor in all seven dioceses. About 25,000 people were reached through the awareness-raising campaign and personal protective equipment was provided to 40 health workers.