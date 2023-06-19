News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Pakistan activists decry pact to apply terror charges for blasphemy

Government surrendered before mobs in favor of laws often misused for personal vendetta, says Catholic rights activist

Pakistan activists decry pact to apply terror charges for blasphemy

A member of the Human Rights Council of Pakistan pays tribute to late Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara Diyawadanage, who was beaten to death and set ablaze by a mob who accused him of blasphemy, in Karachi on Dec. 5, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 19, 2023 11:32 AM GMT

Updated: June 19, 2023 12:26 PM GMT

Catholic rights activists have criticized the Pakistan government’s decision to try those accused of committing blasphemy under its anti-terror law by succumbing to the demands of a radical Islamist party.

A 12-point agreement signed on June 17 by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) proposes the application of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) Section 7 on anyone convicted of defaming Prophet Mohammad in addition to other sections of the country's penal code.

The addition of terrorism charges will make the blasphemy suspects more vulnerable as they would face death or life imprisonment with a fine as punishment, said rights activists, calling the move “a step in the wrong direction.”

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia
and the World

“It will only strengthen the controversial laws and support arbitrary detentions making the victims more vulnerable. It puts the prospect of a fair trial in question thus violating our international treaties,” Joseph Jansen, chairman of the rights group, Voice for Justice, told UCA News on July 19.

He foresaw “unjust imprisonment and lifelong suffering for the accused and their families.”

“Sadly, the unpopular government continues to surrender before mobs, in favor of laws often misused for personal vendettas,” he added.

The TLP had launched a 25-day-long march from the port city of Karachi on May 22 seeking stricter punishment and speedy trials for blasphemy accused.

Their other demands included abolishing all cases against TLP activists, the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist jailed in 2008 for shooting at US officers in Afghanistan, and setting up a filtering system to remove blasphemous and immoral content from social media.

The National Commission for Justice and Peace, a human rights arm of the Pakistan Catholic Bishops’ Conference, refused to comment on the TLP deal with the government citing "unfavorable circumstances."

However, speaking with UCA News, Father Khalid Rashid Asi, director of the NCJP in the Faisalabad diocese, suggested including minority representatives in government policy-making bodies dealing with blasphemy laws.

“The inclusion of terrorism charges doesn’t suit our society. Anybody can become a victim unknowingly. Christians of Pakistan can never think of insulting holy personages, not because of decency, but due to fear after seeing burnt churches and attacked communities,” he said.

Sabir Michael, a Karachi-based Catholic academic and head of the Peace Welfare and Development Association, said the issue of imposing blasphemy laws is beyond government control.

“Every government is helpless in establishing its writ when the Islamists rally the public. The religious minorities of Pakistan can only survive by being more prudent,” he said.

Michael said the real terrorists “are those who spread fear in society” with false accusations based on religious sentiments.

Blasphemy is punishable by death under Pakistani law which criminalizes those who insult Islam or outrage religious feeling, but are poorly defined and require very little legal evidence.

As a result, the blasphemy laws are often used as a weapon of revenge against both Muslims and non-Muslims to settle personal scores or to resolve disputes over money, property, or business.

In a religiously sensitive country, a mere allegation is enough to provoke a mob to riot and lynch those accused of blasphemy.

The Lahore-based Center for Social Justice (CSJ) has noted that at least 1949 persons have been accused under the blasphemy laws between 1987 and 2021. A large number of these blasphemy cases are still awaiting justice.

This year, 57 cases of alleged blasphemy have been reported till May 15.  Punjab province tops the list with 28 cases followed by Sindh (16), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (8), and Kashmir (5).

In January, the National Assembly passed the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, increasing punishment for insulting the Prophet’s companions, wives, and family members to 10 years along with a fine of 1 million rupees (US$3,480).

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vatican intervention sought to settle Indian Church's liturgy row Vatican intervention sought to settle Indian Church's liturgy row
Uniform Civil Code is Indian PM’s response to electoral rout Uniform Civil Code is Indian PM’s response to electoral rout
Delhi archdiocese to help riot-hit Indian state Delhi archdiocese to help riot-hit Indian state
Pakistan activists decry pact to apply terror charges for blasphemy Pakistan activists decry pact to apply terror charges for blasphemy
Thai monks visit Vatican to embolden fraternity Thai monks visit Vatican to embolden fraternity
Art exhibition marks 60 years of Korea-Vatican ties Art exhibition marks 60 years of Korea-Vatican ties
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Bengbu

Diocese of Bengbu

Bengbu is a prefecture-level city situated towards the north-central part of Anhui Province. The name Bengbu stands for

Read more
Diocese of Sintang

Diocese of Sintang

In a land area of 62,103 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers three districts in West Kalimantan province:

Read more
Diocese of Bayombong

Diocese of Bayombong

In a land area of 6,961 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil provinces of Nueva Vizcaya and

Read more
Diocese of Kabankalan

Diocese of Kabankalan

The Diocese of Kabankalan is a suffragan of the Archdiocese of Jaro. Kabankalan diocese extends from Cabacungan in La

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.