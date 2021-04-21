X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Pakistan accused of appeasing Islamists over French ambassador

Parliament to decide envoy's fate after Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan leader is released

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: April 20, 2021 05:00 PM GMT

Updated: April 21, 2021 07:57 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vatican should appoint Joseph Ha as Hong Kong's new bishop

Apr 19, 2021
2

Outspoken American scholar forced to leave Thailand

Apr 19, 2021
3

Indonesian Muslims bay for Christian YouTuber's arrest

Apr 19, 2021
4

Thai Buddhist monk 'mistaken' in beheading himself

Apr 20, 2021
5

Vietnamese bishops focus on laity formation

Apr 19, 2021
6

Filipinos set up community pantries for the poor

Apr 20, 2021
7

Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism

Apr 20, 2021
8

Vietnamese missionary's labor of love

Apr 19, 2021
9

Covid-19 claims seven Catholic priests in Indian state

Apr 21, 2021
10

Timor-Leste's independence hero keeps letting the nation down

Apr 20, 2021
Support UCA News
Pakistan accused of appeasing Islamists over French ambassador

Saad Hussain Rizvi, chief of banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan, in Lahore after his release from Kot Lakhpat jail on April 20. (Photo supplied)

Pakistani priests and human rights activists have criticized a resolution that parliament will decide whether to expel the French ambassador over a blasphemy row.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on April 20 that the resolution would be presented to the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, on April 22 and that Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) had agreed to call off its protest sit-ins.

TLP has conducted an anti-France campaign for months since President Emmanuel Macron defended the right of a satirical magazine to republish cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

That campaign erupted into bloody violence last week following the arrest of TLP leader Saad Hussain Rizvi after he called for a march on the capital to demand the French envoy's expulsion.

The resolution was tabled on April 20 following the release of Rizvi. Internet services were suspended for five days across Lahore, where five policemen were killed and 11 were kidnapped. More than 500 policemen were injured and 40 vehicles were burned during clashes with TLP members.

“What a move! The chances of Pakistan exiting the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list have further lessened. This is democracy versus a mob,” stated Samson Salamat, chairman of the interreligious Rawadari Tehreek (Movement for Tolerance), in a Facebook post.

The helpless religious minorities should continue their struggle for peace

Rizvi was taken into custody after he insisted on leading his supporters to Islamabad for another round of sit-ins to protest against the government’s failure to honor last year’s agreement which had called for the expulsion of the French ambassador over the publication of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.

Last week the government banned the hardline Sunni politico-religious group known for its violent support of Pakistan’s draconian blasphemy laws.

Father Abid Habib, former president of the Major Superiors Leadership Conference of Pakistan, described TLP as "illiterate ignorants."

“They are pulling the whole country in ignorance. These people shouldn’t have been allowed in the parliament. Sadly, our country is in a vicious circle. The helpless religious minorities should continue their struggle for peace,” he told UCA News.

Related News

“Our rulers shouldn’t give in to their demands. Most of the European Pakistanis live in France. Any diplomatic blunder would jeopardize their status as well. The issue can be resolved with negotiations and talks.”

Father Mario Rodrigues, former rector of St. Patrick's Cathedral in Karachi, called for the writ of the state. 

“We thought the government would be strong about its stance on extremism. Expelling the French ambassador will hurt our image internationally,” he said.

TLP rose to prominence over its opposition to the acquittal of Catholic woman Asia Bibi and the execution of Mumtaz Qadri, a government bodyguard who assassinated liberal governor Salman Taseer. TLP contested the 2018 general elections and went on to win seats in three provincial assemblies.

Also Read

PM's warm words fail to calm India's Covid-19 panic
PM's warm words fail to calm India's Covid-19 panic
Covid-19 claims seven Catholic priests in Indian state
Covid-19 claims seven Catholic priests in Indian state
India's capital locks down as Covid cases surge
India's capital locks down as Covid cases surge
Migrant exodus reappears in Indian capital as lockdown starts
Migrant exodus reappears in Indian capital as lockdown starts
Call to drop cases against workers in deadly Bangladesh protest
Call to drop cases against workers in deadly Bangladesh protest
Caritas Pakistan solves rural community's water problem
Caritas Pakistan solves rural community's water problem

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

PM's warm words fail to calm India's Covid-19 panic
Apr 21, 2021
Korean bishops urge protection of life, oppose legalized abortion
Apr 21, 2021
ASEAN pressed not to invite Myanmar junta leader to summit
Apr 21, 2021
Philippine priests blast red-tagging of pantry organizer
Apr 21, 2021
Indonesia seeks Interpol's help to nab Christian YouTuber
Apr 21, 2021
Politicizing US border issue 'overshadows plight of migrants'
Apr 21, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Timor-Leste's independence hero keeps letting the nation down
Apr 20, 2021
Vatican should appoint Joseph Ha as Hong Kong's new bishop
Apr 19, 2021
Letter from Rome: Cardinal Ouellet throws his hat into the ring
Apr 18, 2021
Thailand's road toll comes at too high a price
Apr 17, 2021
Hong Kong's freedom fighters pay the price of bravery
Apr 17, 2021

Features

PM's warm words fail to calm India's Covid-19 panic
Apr 21, 2021
China intensifies clampdown on Christian orphanages
Apr 21, 2021
Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism
Apr 20, 2021
Myanmar steps back into darkness
Apr 20, 2021
Vietnamese missionary's labor of love
Apr 19, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Justice a far cry for Christians in Sri Lanka

Justice: a far cry for Christians in Sri Lanka
Pope Francis expresses worry over RussiaUkraine tensions

Pope Francis expresses worry over Russia-Ukraine tensions
Bishops in war of words with Spains leftist government

Bishops in war of words with Spain’s leftist government
COVID19 a catalyst for attacks on religious freedom

COVID-19: a "catalyst" for attacks on religious freedom
Closeddown progressive Catholic community in Paris demands meeting with archbishop

Closed-down progressive Catholic community in Paris demands meeting with archbishop
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Wednesday April 21 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Wednesday April 21 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Thursday of the Third Week of Easter

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Third Week of Easter
Lord, may my heart rest in You

Lord, may my heart rest in You
Grant that we may be drawn by the Father

Grant that we may be drawn by the Father
St. Soter | Saint of the Day

St. Soter | Saint of the Day
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.