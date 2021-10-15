X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Pacquiao open to backing Robredo in Philippine poll

Bishop says boxing icon would cheapen the VP's presidential bid if he became her running mate

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: October 15, 2021 09:16 AM GMT

Updated: October 15, 2021 09:27 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Philippine bishop renews battle cry against dam project

Oct 12, 2021
2

Rise of Christianity is a blessing for Nepal

Oct 12, 2021
3

Vietnam nuns inspired to serve others by French missionary

Oct 14, 2021
4

Cambodia cancels Water Festival due to pandemic

Oct 12, 2021
5

Magazine wants probe into Indian Catholic clergy

Oct 13, 2021
6

Philippine priest takes jibes at Duterte's retirement plan

Oct 12, 2021
7

Sanitary workers on 'suicide mission' in Pakistan

Oct 12, 2021
8

Vietnamese priest takes God's love to remote Hmong villages

Oct 13, 2021
9

The 'complicated' case of transgender people in Pakistan

Oct 14, 2021
10

Indonesian govt to compensate 400 bomb victims

Oct 13, 2021
Support UCA News
Pacquiao open to backing Robredo in Philippine poll

Philippine boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao signs an integrity pledge board as he files his certificate of candidacy to join the country's presidential race in Manila on Oct. 1. (Photo: AFP)

Manny Pacquaio has left the door open to stepping aside as a presidential candidate in next year’s election in the Philippines and backing the bid of current Vice President Leonor “Leni” Robredo.

The boxing icon said on Oct. 15 that he would be willing to back Robredo and run for vice president instead if that would improve the chances of defeating a candidate anointed by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The offer came despite the breakdown of previous talks between his and her camps over a possible match-up.

“Anything can happen until Nov. 15, anything’s possible. We are not closing our doors, but I am happy with my vice president [former Manila mayor] Lito Atienza,” Pacquiao told ABS-CBN.

Philippine election law allows the “substitution” of candidates until Nov. 15.

Pacquiao’s comments came as a surprise to many, including several evangelical groups supporting the boxing champ, who said his offer to team up with Robredo was due to his low ratings in opinion polls.

Maybe he is beginning to feel that he should run for a lower position such as vice president or senator perhaps instead of eyeing the highest office in the land

“Perhaps reality is beginning to sink in. He never ranked first or even second in recent surveys. Maybe he is beginning to feel that he should run for a lower position such as vice president or senator perhaps instead of eyeing the highest office in the land,” said Marcus de la Rama, a member of the evangelical Abundant Grace Church.

He was referring to a Pulse Asia Survey from Sept. 6-11 when Pacquiao ranked fourth behind Duterte’s daughter Sara Duterte, Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., and current Manila mayor Isko Moreno respectively.

At least two Catholic groups welcomed the offer, saying Pacquiao would stand “more chance” of success if he teamed up with Robredo.

Retired Sorsogon Bishop Arturo Bastes, however, said the move would not do the opposition any good. “I prefer somebody other than Pacquiao,” he told UCA News.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He said it would be better if Pacquiao ran for the Senate again. “Not for vice president, just as a senator. It would cheapen Robredo’s bid if Pacquiao seeks to become her vice president,” he added.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Catholic volunteers in Vietnam recount serving Covid patients
Catholic volunteers in Vietnam recount serving Covid patients
Days of darkness and light for the Catholic Church
Days of darkness and light for the Catholic Church
Lawyer for Myanmar's Suu Kyi gagged by junta
Lawyer for Myanmar's Suu Kyi gagged by junta
Pope's Timor-Leste visit depends on vaccination drive
Pope's Timor-Leste visit depends on vaccination drive
Cambodia rejects poor ranking in 'rule of law' index
Cambodia rejects poor ranking in 'rule of law' index
Catholic church attacked in conflict-ravaged Myanmar
Catholic church attacked in conflict-ravaged Myanmar
Support Us

Latest News

A victory for press freedom amid oppression
Oct 15, 2021
Pope to visit migrant hotspot Lesbos on Greece visit
Oct 15, 2021
Catholic volunteers in Vietnam recount serving Covid patients
Oct 15, 2021
Days of darkness and light for the Catholic Church
Oct 15, 2021
Caritas Pakistan focuses on women for disaster relief
Oct 15, 2021
Lawyer for Myanmar's Suu Kyi gagged by junta
Oct 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Days of darkness and light for the Catholic Church
Oct 15, 2021
India-China border conflict risks spiraling out of control
Oct 15, 2021
The road to Glasgow must not be a dead end
Oct 13, 2021
Rise of Christianity is a blessing for Nepal
Oct 12, 2021
Speaking truth to power wins Nobel recognition
Oct 11, 2021

Features

Church promotes harmony during Hindu festival in Bangladesh
Oct 15, 2021
Young Thais resort to desperate measures to protest unjust law
Oct 14, 2021
The 'complicated' case of transgender people in Pakistan
Oct 14, 2021
Vietnam nuns inspired to serve others by French missionary
Oct 14, 2021
Desperate Indians sell family gold to survive Covid cash crunch
Oct 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
When a Catholic ambassador is not quite devout enough

When a Catholic ambassador is not quite "devout" enough
Pope assures UN of Churchs commitment to overcoming world hunger

Pope assures UN of Church’s commitment to overcoming world hunger
What is the meaning of life

What is the meaning of life?
Catholic bishops urge Hondurans to vote responsibly

Catholic bishops urge Hondurans to vote responsibly
Successor of missing Greek Orthodox bishop appointed in Aleppo

Successor of missing Greek Orthodox bishop appointed in Aleppo
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.