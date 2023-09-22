News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Pacem in Terris award honors women fostering peace

The co-founders of Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom received the award for helping Jewish and Muslim women coexist

Pacem in Terris award honors women fostering peace

Archbishop-elect Thomas Zinkula stands with the One Among Us and Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom Award winners Sept. 13 in the Rogalski Center at St. Ambrose University in Davenport. From left are Lisa Killinger, Sheryl Olitzky, Archbishop-elect Zinkula, Atiya Aftab and Gail Karp. (Photo: The Catholic Messenger)

Barb Arland-Fye, OSV News

By Barb Arland-Fye, OSV News

Published: September 22, 2023 05:27 AM GMT

Updated: September 22, 2023 05:35 AM GMT

Dan Ebener was a college sophomore when he witnessed Catholic Worker co-founder Dorothy Day, now on the path toward sainthood, accept the Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom Award in 1972 in Davenport.

On Sept. 13, Ebener emceed the ceremony during which Atiya Aftab and Sheryl Olitzky, co-founders of the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom, an international movement that builds relationships between Muslim and Jewish women, received the Pacem in Terris award. Gail Karp and Lisa Killinger, who co-founded a local chapter of Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom, received the One Among Us Justice Award. The event took place at St. Ambrose University.

"We might not realize how some of our past (50) Pacem recipients were a part of a sisterhood of sorts," said Ebener, referring to Day and three other Catholic female award recipients, Hildegard Goss-Mayr, Eileen Egan and St. Teresa of Kolkata.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"These four sisters we recognize tonight are practicing the same message of radical hospitality, peace justice and reconciliation, much the same as the four Catholic women," Ebener said. "By recognizing them tonight, we also recognize the bonds between all religions, to our common bonds of salaam and shalom; of radical hospitality, and loving our enemies, of peace and justice, nonviolence and recognition, inspired by the same Spirit that stirred St. John XXIII to write his encyclical letter, 'Pacem in Terris' back in 1963. … May we be so united."

As head of the Dubuque Diocese, Archbishop Thomas R. Zinkula, named in July to head the Dubuque Archdiocese, presented each recipient's award, reading from the plaques that described their contributions toward fostering peace. Salaam is the Arabic word and shalom is the Hebrew word for peace. The Diocese of Davenport oversees the interfaith Pacem in Terris Coalition, whose members nominate candidates for the award.

"We represent thousands of Muslim and Jewish women, ages 13-90, from across North America, women whose faith motivates them to believe that they can make this a better world: a world based on respect for diversity, a world full of harmony, and a world surrounded by peace," Olitzky said in her acceptance speech. "White nationalism is a disease that is spreading fear and hatred. However, the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom is proof that this infection can be stopped."

She expressed gratitude for the award to the audience, which included her husband, and said "it is an honor to be standing on the shoulders of all the peacemakers who previously received this award."

Olitzky, who is Jewish, explained her motivation to "envision a place where Muslim and Jewish women could come together," following a trip to Poland where she learned that Muslims were not welcome. This hatred was being expressed in a country where the Nazis murdered so many Jews. "In that moment in Poland, I was being called to change the course of hate, specifically toward Muslims," Olitzky said.

Determination, research and networking led her to Aftab, a Muslim and an attorney. The two New Jersey women founded the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom movement in 2010.

"The Sisterhood is about thousands of women who are committed to a new possibility of coexistence," she said. It is focused on building relationships that positively affect how the women view each other's communities, which has an impact on the greater community at large. "Atiya and I believe, just as our respective traditions teach, that if we can change one person, we can also change the world."

Aftab also thanked the audience, which included her husband and two of their three adult children, for the award on behalf of the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom and its achievements in peace and justice in America and around the world. People, not religion, "cause division and hate and violence," she said, people "who cloak evil in the language of religion – in the name of God."

"Sheryl and I recognize that true faith is grounded in love and understanding and peace and justice – through dialogue not demagoguery," Aftab continued. "God intentionally created us different. That makes sense -- no one wants a crayon box with all the same color crayon. And it makes no sense that the red crayon would hate the blue one. It is, therefore, imperative for us to not fear the other -- not to demonize the other but simply to get to know one another."

The Sisterhood, she said, creates "brave spaces to ask each other frank questions -- difficult questions -- questions that stem from curiosity, not contempt, and engage in heart-to-heart dialogue."

"We intentionally set this foundation of faith but were not naive to recognize when Jews and Muslims are in the same room they may want to venture into contemporary geo-politics and debate about Palestine-Israel," Aftab acknowledged. "Discussions on this tough, sensitive and painful situation, we knew, could not constructively take place until foundations of trust and understanding were established even until a facilitated guided program could be created."

Aftab provided examples of the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom standing up for each one's faith group in response to hate crimes against either one. The Sisterhood also has organized "Building Bridges" trips to other countries, which Aftab described as transformative.

The "journey toward peace, justice and change is in our hands," she said. "Dream but make a plan and take a step and do not be overwhelmed with the depth of a challenge."

comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
DR.CAJETAN COELHO
Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom is doing fine. Bridge-building is the need of the hour worldwide. Hearty congratulations to Lisa Killinger, Sheryl Olitzky, Atiya Aftab and Gail Karp.
Reply

Latest News

Will Islamization provoke Sabah, Sarawak split from Malaysia? Will Islamization provoke Sabah, Sarawak split from Malaysia?
Nepali teachers strike work over new bill Nepali teachers strike work over new bill
Cambodia’s top opposition leader jailed for ‘check fraud’ Cambodia’s top opposition leader jailed for ‘check fraud’
Indonesia police slammed for violent action inside church Indonesia police slammed for violent action inside church
First Korean saint finds his place in St. Peter's Basilica First Korean saint finds his place in St. Peter's Basilica
Philippine ‘cult’ faces probe over sex abuse allegations Philippine ‘cult’ faces probe over sex abuse allegations
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Mandalay

Archdiocese of Mandalay

Mandalay archdiocese is located in the central part of Myanmar. It covers about 76,774 square kilometers and comprises

Read more
Diocese of Hanzhong

Diocese of Hanzhong

In a land area of 27,246 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Hanzhong city, a district and six counties.

Read more
Diocese of Wuzhou

Diocese of Wuzhou

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Wuzhou is a diocese located in the city of Wuzhou in

Read more
Diocese of Sandakan

Diocese of Sandakan

The diocese of Sandakan is located on the east coast of the "Land Below the Wind" - north of Borneo Island in the state

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.