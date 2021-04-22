X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Oxygen leak kills 22 Covid-19 patients in India

Maharashtra chief minister orders an inquiry as India tackles a huge increase in coronavirus cases and deaths

Saji Thomas

Saji Thomas

Published: April 21, 2021 05:00 PM GMT

Updated: April 22, 2021 10:46 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Thai Buddhist monk 'mistaken' in beheading himself

Apr 20, 2021
2

Covid-19 claims seven Catholic priests in Indian state

Apr 21, 2021
3

Laos follows Cambodia into lockdown as Covid numbers rise

Apr 22, 2021
4

Filipino community pantries bring to life Jesus' miracle

Apr 22, 2021
5

Thai Catholics assist Myanmar's Karen refugees

Apr 22, 2021
6

Filipinos set up community pantries for the poor

Apr 20, 2021
7

PM's warm words fail to calm India's Covid-19 panic

Apr 21, 2021
8

Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism

Apr 20, 2021
9

China intensifies clampdown on Christian orphanages

Apr 21, 2021
10

ASEAN pressed not to invite Myanmar junta leader to summit

Apr 21, 2021
Support UCA News
Oxygen leak kills 22 Covid-19 patients in India

Police stand guard at the entrance of Zakir Hussain Hospital after an oxygen leak caused the deaths of 21 coronavirus patients on April 21. (Photo: Viru Kadam/AFP)

An oxygen leak at a government hospital in India has killed 22 Covid-19 patients as the entire country faces a huge shortage of oxygen to support pandemic-hit patients.

The leak in the main liquid oxygen storage tank at Zakir Hussain Hospital, managed by the Nashik Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra state, led to a drop in the oxygen pressure of ventilators and the patients died immediately on April 21, said a senior official.

“Any loss of life is tragic. We are sorry for the families of those who lost their dear ones,” said Father Nigel Barrett, the spokesperson of Cardinal Oswald Gracias, archbishop of Mumbai based in the state capital. “Our prayers are with their families at this difficult time.”

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

More than 150 Covid-19 patients were undergoing treatment at the hospital when tragedy struck.

Maharashtra in western India is one of the worst-hit states in the country and the archdiocesan area covered by Mumbai city is among the worst-affected cities.

“The archdiocese is saddened by the loss of so many lives due to the pandemic in its second wave,” Father Barrett told UCA News on April 22.

May the mercy of God help us to be protected from the coronavirus and help those who are affected to be healed

State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered a high-level probe into the tragedy and announced an ex-gratia payment of 500,000 rupees (US$6,670) each to the families of the deceased.

On April 21, India reported a record high of 314,835 new coronavirus cases and 2,104 deaths even as many states imposed partial lockdowns and night curfews to break the chain of infections.

Many Catholic leaders have urged people to maintain social distancing and not to venture out of their homes.

Bishop Chacko Thottumarickal of Indore in the central state of Madhya Pradesh has announced a day of prayer and fasting on April 23 “in order to plead with God for mercy on the whole world, our nation, our state and our diocese.”

Related News

“May the mercy of God help us to be protected from the coronavirus and help those who are affected to be healed,” Bishop Thottumarickal said in his message to priests, nuns and laity.

Meanwhile, Delhi High Court has slammed the federal government for its poor handling of the Covid-19 crisis, especially after reports of people dying of oxygen shortages in almost every state in the country.

“It seems that human lives are not that important … for the state. Beg, borrow or steal. It is a national emergency,” the judges said on April 21 as they called on the government to organize oxygen supplies.

The court’s observations come as several private hospitals reached out to the federal government seeking help to replenish oxygen supplies.

The court noted that thousands might die if the government was not able to provide oxygen

Judges Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said they were “shocked and dismayed that the government does not seem to be seeing the reality … What is happening? Why is the government not waking up to the reality?”

The court’s intervention came during a special hearing after the Max Healthcare network sought its urgent intervention, saying that most of its hospitals were working on “dangerously low levels of oxygen supply.”

The court said India has doubled its number of Covid-19 cases every 10 days but the oxygen supply was not adequate.

The court noted that thousands might die if the government was not able to provide oxygen.

“It is your responsibility to provide every metric ton of oxygen that is required by patients in India. It is your responsibility. You cannot turn around and say ‘sorry, we do not have it, lose your life.’ We cannot accept that. You have to go a step further,” the judges told the federal government.

The court also directed the government to divert the oxygen share of industries to hospitals to meet the current demand.

Also Read

Fire kills 13 Covid patients in Indian hospital
Fire kills 13 Covid patients in Indian hospital
Commission under fire for 'betraying' Pakistan's minorities
Commission under fire for 'betraying' Pakistan's minorities
Terrorists at large in Sri Lanka, says Buddhist monk
Terrorists at large in Sri Lanka, says Buddhist monk
Car bomb blast in Pakistani city kills five
Car bomb blast in Pakistani city kills five
Easter attacks revealed ailment eating into Sri Lankan society
Easter attacks revealed ailment eating into Sri Lankan society
PM's warm words fail to calm India's Covid-19 panic
PM's warm words fail to calm India's Covid-19 panic

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Claims of sexual misconduct lead to exodus of Singapore altar servers
Apr 23, 2021
Fire kills 13 Covid patients in Indian hospital
Apr 23, 2021
Vietnamese land activists to go on trial
Apr 23, 2021
Commission under fire for 'betraying' Pakistan's minorities
Apr 23, 2021
Hospital bed shortage sparks outrage in Philippines
Apr 23, 2021
Security alone cannot counter terrorism, says Vatican official
Apr 23, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Disaster should unite efforts to create Indonesia's 'Garden of Eden'
Apr 23, 2021
Filipino community pantries bring to life Jesus' miracle
Apr 22, 2021
Easter attacks revealed ailment eating into Sri Lankan society
Apr 22, 2021
Timor-Leste's independence hero keeps letting the nation down
Apr 20, 2021
Vatican should appoint Joseph Ha as Hong Kong's new bishop
Apr 19, 2021

Features

Claims of sexual misconduct lead to exodus of Singapore altar servers
Apr 23, 2021
Interfaith charity works for Myanmar's needy 
Apr 23, 2021
PM's warm words fail to calm India's Covid-19 panic
Apr 21, 2021
China intensifies clampdown on Christian orphanages
Apr 21, 2021
Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism
Apr 20, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
A bewitching Africa

A bewitching Africa
Pope says world is out of time in dealing with climate crisis

Pope says world is out of time in dealing with climate crisis
Australias Plenary Council needs the Catholic community

Australia's Plenary Council needs the Catholic community
For the future of the earth

For the future of the earth
Congregations walk the talk of Earth Day with ongoing care for creation

Congregations 'walk the talk' of Earth Day with ongoing care for creation
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 22 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 22 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Third Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Third Week of Easter
Lord, help me to walk faithfully with You

Lord, help me to walk faithfully with You
By eating the Bread of Life let us become one with Jesus

By eating the Bread of Life let us become one with Jesus
St. Fidelis of Sigmaringen | Saint of the Day

St. Fidelis of Sigmaringen | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.