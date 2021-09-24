X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Over the moon amid a pandemic in Vietnam

Celebrating the Mid-autumn Festival in a field hospital will forever be an unforgettable memory

Sister Therese Nguyen Vui

Sister Therese Nguyen Vui

Published: September 24, 2021 09:13 AM GMT

Updated: September 24, 2021 09:22 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Where is the international outrage as Myanmar burns?

Sep 21, 2021
2

Indonesian archbishop attacks 'sinning' anti-vaxxers

Sep 23, 2021
3

Armenian bishops gather in Rome to elect new patriarch

Sep 22, 2021
4

Cardinal defuses religious row in southern Indian state

Sep 22, 2021
5

The creeping Talibanization of Pakistan

Sep 22, 2021
6

Filipino nuns angry over billion-dollar health scam

Sep 21, 2021
7

Myanmar's Christian region sees rising number of refugees

Sep 22, 2021
8

Malaysian transgender activist arrested in Thailand

Sep 21, 2021
9

Charges dropped against Cambodian political researcher

Sep 22, 2021
10

Covid outbreak in Philippine convent kills nine nuns

Sep 23, 2021
Support UCA News
Over the moon amid a pandemic in Vietnam

Religious volunteers perform a lion dance in the rain as part of this year’s Mid-autumn Festival in a hospital’s yard in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. (Photo courtesy of tgpsaigon.net)

This year’s Mid-autumn Festival fell on Sept. 21 in Vietnam. Many children dreadfully missed the traditional festival as their parents could not go out to buy them lanterns, toys, moon cakes and other festive goodies.

There were no lion dances and sounds of drums on bustling streets. The Covid-19 pandemic deprived children of their biggest annual festival.

Although the contagion is still complicated, most children eagerly looked forward to celebrating the festival with loved ones in the bright moonlit night.

On the way home from work, I heard traditional, sweet melodies resounding from small houses. They really warmed people's hearts during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, this is a momentous occasion for religious volunteers to celebrate the autumn festival with child and adult patients at field hospitals for Covid-19 victims. There were no activities to hold feasts, the lead procession of lanterns or give cultural performance, but we tried to organize a warm Mid-autumn Festival.

To make patients happy, we used available materials such as paper, cans and cardboard boxes to make special lanterns and toys for children. Then, we danced together with the beautiful familiar melodies of the full moon festival.

Those lanterns are not as bright and splendid as the ones on sale in previous years, but they flashed bright beatific smiles on patients' faces

Enjoying a festival right in the field hospital will forever be an unforgettable memory for patients, so we called this event "Lovely Mid-autumn Festival — Together with the patient overcome the pandemic."

In full protective gear, we volunteers brought cakes and homemade lanterns to all patients. Those lanterns are not as bright and splendid as the ones on sale in previous years, but they flashed bright beatific smiles on patients' faces. They were in sheer ecstasy over the gifts.

An adult patient shed emotional tears saying: "I remember the last Mid-autumn Festival when I took my children to buy gifts, cakes and even lanterns on streets. At that time there was no pandemic. They enjoyed the public festival at a cultural center for children immensely. Now they must have missed it!"

Hearing that, burning tears brimmed over and fell on my cheeks.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Suddenly, loud sounds from the drums and lion dances broke the silence of the hospital. In the hospital's yard, other volunteers performed hilarious lion dances entertaining patients. The hospital windows were open so that patients could hear the sounds of the festival and no longer felt alone.

Since they wanted to bring wonderful joy to patients, volunteers cheerfully sang lion dance tunes, forgetting it was raining. How lovely and beautiful are they! Their beauty is in their hearts and souls, not their appearance.

Indeed, with loving souls, religious volunteers will always know how to make the tasteless things attractive enough to decorate their lives with extraordinary new features. For those who know how to love, what people consider trivial and repetitious will contain great inspirations that no one can understand.

People will always wonder how people with open hearts can find creative inspiration in such ordinary and mundane things. The reasonable answer is love. They seem to have learned from Jesus the lesson of "loving others as yourself" and then spread that love to others.

This is the first time the hospital has had an eventful day. The stage is the hospital's compound and interested spectators are Covid-19 patients who are isolated and watch through the windows. The songs are verses with the theme of the Mid-autumn Festival and the moon. The singers and musicians all are in protective gear but perform at their best.

A patient confided: "It is great fun to be in this isolated center. I am not only well cared for but celebrate the traditional festival, given cakes, lanterns, and cultural performances. I should have entered this place sooner!" All people in the room burst into loud laughter.

Although we know that the fight against the rampaging coronavirus is still arduous, we all stand side by side to deal with it 

For elderly patients, this is probably the most emotional reunion in their lives because doctors, nurses and volunteers become their relatives. They themselves enjoy a genuine intimacy with others in this special house.

It is indeed an exceptional Mid-autumn Festival for both medical staff and volunteers, who are suffering from a lack of many things but are very much in human love.

Although we know that the fight against the rampaging coronavirus is still arduous, we all stand side by side to deal with it so that next year's Mid-autumn Festival will be warmer and more joyful.

We hope that these small but practical activities during this festival will help our patients quickly recover from their illnesses and confidently deal with difficulties caused by the pandemic.

Sister Teresa Nguyen Vui is a member of the Maids of Jesus Priest congregation in Vietnam. This article was summarized and translated by a UCA News reporter from a Vietnamese article published on tgpsaigon.net here. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Don't let nature fall victim to Covid: Philippine bishop
Don't let nature fall victim to Covid: Philippine bishop
Legal action against Indonesian rights defenders under fire
Legal action against Indonesian rights defenders under fire
Indonesian govt warns schools over Covid spread
Indonesian govt warns schools over Covid spread
Church properties bear brunt in battle-ravaged Myanmar
Church properties bear brunt in battle-ravaged Myanmar
Buddhist-run Thai drug rehab center accused of torture
Buddhist-run Thai drug rehab center accused of torture
Mass killings: Indonesia's endless road to recovery
Mass killings: Indonesia's endless road to recovery
Support Us

Latest News

Christians flee as Myanmar township burns
Sep 24, 2021
Holding on to embattled church properties in Pakistan
Sep 24, 2021
Over the moon amid a pandemic in Vietnam
Sep 24, 2021
Don't let nature fall victim to Covid: Philippine bishop
Sep 24, 2021
Legal action against Indonesian rights defenders under fire
Sep 24, 2021
Indonesian govt warns schools over Covid spread
Sep 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Over the moon amid a pandemic in Vietnam
Sep 24, 2021
Mass killings: Indonesia's endless road to recovery
Sep 24, 2021
Church should foster positive tourism in Asia
Sep 23, 2021
The creeping Talibanization of Pakistan
Sep 22, 2021
India's Congress party plays Dalit card to ruffle BJP
Sep 21, 2021

Features

Holding on to embattled church properties in Pakistan
Sep 24, 2021
Korean Catholic music band sings praise to God
Sep 24, 2021
Mobile procession honors Mother Mary in Singapore
Sep 23, 2021
Vietnam's Covid frontline volunteers pray for the departed
Sep 22, 2021
Indonesian priest spreads literacy among rural folk
Sep 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Financial scandal does not slow Italian pilgrimages to Lourdes

Financial scandal does not slow Italian pilgrimages to Lourdes
Head of French bishops holds public meetings on sex abuse

Head of French bishops holds public meetings on sex abuse

Uganda reopens worship places but enforces strict restrictions

Uganda reopens worship places but enforces strict restrictions

Security still precarious in northern Mozambique says Catholic bishop

Security still precarious in northern Mozambique, says Catholic bishop
How much weight do the popes words on migrants really carry

How much weight do the pope’s words on migrants really carry?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 24 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 24 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the day: Saturday of the Twenty-fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Saturday of the Twenty-fifth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me always know Your purposes

Lord, help me always know Your purposes
Grant that science may progress for human welfare

Grant that science may progress for human welfare
Blessed Herman of Reichenau | Saint of the Day

Blessed Herman of Reichenau | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.