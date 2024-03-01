News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Over 40 dead in Bangladesh restaurant fire

Fire officials said the blaze in a popular biriyani restaurant in Dhaka's Bailey Road was caused by a gas cylinder blast
Over 40 dead in Bangladesh restaurant fire

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a commercial building that killed at least 43 people, in Dhaka, on Feb. 29. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Dhaka
Published: March 01, 2024 05:04 AM GMT

At least 44 people were killed and dozens injured after a fire blazed through a seven-story building in an upscale neighborhood in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka late Thursday, authorities said.

"So far 43 people have died from the fire," Bangladesh's health minister Samanta Lal Sen told AFP after visiting the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and an adjoining burn hospital.

Police inspector Bacchu Mia said one more person died at Dhaka's main police hospital bringing the death toll to 44.

Sen said at least 40 injured people were being treated in the city's main burn hospital.

"None of them are out of danger," he told AFP.

Fire department official Mohammad Shihab said the blaze originated in a popular biriyani restaurant in Dhaka's Bailey Road at 9:50 pm Thursday (1550 GMT), and quickly spread to the upper floors, trapping scores of people.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in two hours, he said.

They rescued 75 people alive, a statement from the fire service said.

Fire officials told reporters they suspected the inferno was caused by a gas cylinder blast at the restaurant.

"It raced through the upper floor quickly as there were restaurants on almost all floors of the building. They use gas cylinders," one fire officer, who did not give his name, said.

The government has ordered a probe into the incident.

The Bailey Road building houses mainly restaurants along with several clothing and mobile phone shops.

"We were at the sixth floor when we first saw smoke racing through the staircase. A lot of people rushed upstairs," said a restaurant manager called Sohel.

"We used a water pipe to climb down the building. Some of us were injured as they jumped from upstairs," he said.

Others were trapped on the rooftop and called out for help.

"Alhamdulillah (praise be to god). We are sending down all women and children including my wife and children. We all men are on the rooftop. Fire service stands beside us. Fifty yet to be down," wrote Kamruzzaman Majumdar, a professor of environmental science, in a Facebook post.

He was later rescued safely.

Hundreds of anxious family members rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital as ambulances brought the dead and injured to the clinic.

Fires in apartment buildings and factory complexes are common in Bangladesh due to lax enforcement of safety rules.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

In July 2021, at least 52 people were killed including many children when a fire swept through a food processing factory.

In February 2019, 70 people died when an inferno ripped through several Dhaka apartment blocks.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Linus Pingal Ekka of Gumla , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop John Peisen Lu of Yanzhou, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Gervas Rozario of Rajshahi, Bangladesh
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Florentino Galang Lavarias of San Fernando, Pampanga, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
Australian Catholic University training Nigerian lay ministers
Australian Catholic University training Nigerian lay ministers
Kenyan Catholic bishop urges wider debate on homosexuality
Kenyan Catholic bishop urges wider debate on homosexuality
Prayerful listening promotes synodality, speakers say
Prayerful listening promotes synodality, speakers say
Over 40 dead in Bangladesh restaurant fire
Over 40 dead in Bangladesh restaurant fire
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.