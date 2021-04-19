X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Outspoken American scholar forced to leave Thailand

The case highlights the lack of academic freedom in the Southeast Asian nation

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: April 18, 2021 05:00 PM GMT

Updated: April 19, 2021 07:11 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Japanese archbishop urges strict rules as Covid-19 soars

Apr 15, 2021
2

Vatican should appoint Joseph Ha as Hong Kong's new bishop

Apr 19, 2021
3

Myanmar nuns in brave mission for the needy

Apr 15, 2021
4

The Philippines' throwaway street children

Apr 15, 2021
5

Pakistan bans TLP for engaging in terrorism

Apr 16, 2021
6

Former PM leads Covid-19 protest in Timor-Leste

Apr 15, 2021
7

Hong Kong's freedom fighters pay the price of bravery

Apr 17, 2021
8

Sri Lankan Christians join Sinhala and Tamil celebrations

Apr 15, 2021
9

Indian court stops police arresting nuns accused of homicide

Apr 15, 2021
10

Health workers alarmed as India runs out of hospital beds

Apr 16, 2021
Support UCA News
Outspoken American scholar forced to leave Thailand

Riot police disperse pro-democracy protesters during an anti-government demonstration in Bangkok on March 20. In recent weeks more than 80 pro-democracy activists have been charged with royal defamation. (Photo: AFP)

Academic freedom, already under attack in Thailand, has come under further strain with what appears to be an attempt to force a prominent and outspoken American scholar to leave the country.

Immigration officials last week decided to terminate the visa and work permit of David Streckfuss, an independent scholar who has lived in Thailand for 35 years and is based in the northeastern city of Khon Kaen.

Khon Kaen University, where Streckfuss has been working as an academic, also terminated his contract, reportedly under pressure from immigration authorities.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Streckfuss, who has a PhD in Southeast Asian history from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has been a well-known commentator on Thai current affairs, has been an outspoken critic of the country’s lese majeste, or royal defamation, law whereby even the slightest criticism of the royals or its monarchy as an institution is routinely penalized with long prison sentences.

In recent weeks more than 80 mostly young pro-democracy activists have been charged with royal defamation over statements that they made late last year during street rallies where many participants called for a reform of Thailand’s repressive political structure, including its influential monarchy.

Streckfuss has also been a regular contributor to The Isaan Record, a small independent media outlet with a decidedly pro-democratic bent based in northeastern Thailand, which is known locally as the Isaan region.

I think the regular national security apparatus was thrown a bit off guard by the student movement

In February, he participated in a gathering of local academics, LGBTQ activists and rights advocates in Khon Kaen.

A few days after the meeting, the scholar says he was informed that his university contract and visa would both be cancelled.

“I think it was a number of factors [behind the decision],” Streckfuss, who is married to a local woman and has two children with her, said in an interview with a Thai journalist streamed on Facebook.

“I think the regular national security apparatus was thrown a bit off guard by the student movement [calling for political change] and The Isaan Record tried to give as much coverage to the student movement as we could,” the academic added.

Related News

That coverage included the government’s heavy-handed strategy to “use the lese majeste law to take care of these ‘unruly’ students,” Streckfuss said.

Several leaders of the student-led pro-democracy movement remain in jail, having been denied bail repeatedly ahead of their trials.

Faced by public outrage among liberal-minded Thais, local authorities may back down against Streckfuss in the end, but the threat against the scholar is likely to have sent a warning to other outspoken academics.

“We definitely have to watch what we say,” a Catholic lecturer from the United States who works at a college in Bangkok told UCA News. “Your best bet is not to comment on [Thai] politics at all.”

Over the past few days, numerous ultra-royalists have launched a vocal online campaign accusing Streckfuss of being a CIA agent — a charge the academic denies — and calling for his deportation.

Academic freedom is a universal right and essential to quality education, teaching and research

When it comes to academic freedom, Thailand languishes at the bottom among 144 countries in a new survey of the Global Public Policy Institute, a Germany-based think tank, and Scholars at Risk, a US-based international network of academic institutions dedicated to the cause of academic freedom.

The Southeast Asian nation is ranked at 140th place, which means that academic freedom in the country is under constant attack or nearly non-existent.

“Academic freedom is a universal right and essential to quality education, teaching and research,” the Global Public Policy Institute notes.

“It is a driver of innovation, enhances the capacity of scholars and students to acquire and generate knowledge, and thereby protects societies’ capacity for self-reflection,” it adds.

Also Read

Vietnamese missionary's labor of love
Vietnamese missionary's labor of love
Indonesian Muslims bay for Christian YouTuber's arrest
Indonesian Muslims bay for Christian YouTuber's arrest
Philippine Church condemns govt for lifting mining ban
Philippine Church condemns govt for lifting mining ban
Vietnamese bishops focus on laity formation
Vietnamese bishops focus on laity formation
60 years of faith and prosperity in Singapore's Jesuit parish
60 years of faith and prosperity in Singapore's Jesuit parish
Thailand's road toll comes at too high a price
Thailand's road toll comes at too high a price

Latest News

Vietnamese missionary's labor of love
Apr 19, 2021
India locks down New Delhi as Covid cases soar
Apr 19, 2021
Call for justice after police shoot dead five Bangladeshi workers
Apr 19, 2021
Indonesian Muslims bay for Christian YouTuber's arrest
Apr 19, 2021
South Korea's military bishop sets out his goals
Apr 19, 2021
Philippine Church condemns govt for lifting mining ban
Apr 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Vatican should appoint Joseph Ha as Hong Kong's new bishop
Apr 19, 2021
Letter from Rome: Cardinal Ouellet throws his hat into the ring
Apr 18, 2021
Thailand's road toll comes at too high a price
Apr 17, 2021
Hong Kong's freedom fighters pay the price of bravery
Apr 17, 2021
The Philippines' throwaway street children
Apr 15, 2021

Features

Vietnamese missionary's labor of love
Apr 19, 2021
60 years of faith and prosperity in Singapore's Jesuit parish
Apr 19, 2021
The island where the West met Japan
Apr 16, 2021
The night a calamity came calling
Apr 16, 2021
Myanmar nuns in brave mission for the needy
Apr 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
La Trappe Abbey donates 200yearold oak trees to help rebuild NotreDame de Paris

La Trappe Abbey donates 200-year-old oak trees to help rebuild Notre-Dame de Paris
Emmanuel Macron and Pope Francis who made that phone call

Emmanuel Macron and Pope Francis: who made that phone call?
Who walks with you

Who walks with you?
Climate crisis displacement and solidarity

Climate crisis, displacement and solidarity
Discovering the presence of God in the time of trial

Discovering the presence of God in the time of trial
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 19 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 19 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Monday of the Third Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Monday of the Third Week of Easter
Lord, grant us Your Spirit

Lord, grant us Your Spirit
Feed the hungry and starving people of the world

Feed the hungry and starving people of the world

Saint Gianna Beretta Molla | Saint of the Day

Saint Gianna Beretta Molla | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.