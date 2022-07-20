News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Outsider tries to break dynastic hold on Sri Lankan politics

Former journalist-activist Dullas Alahapperuma has secured the support of the main opposition to unite a fractured, crisis-hit nation

Sri Lankan Minister of Education and Sports Dullas Alahapperuma speaks to media representatives in Colombo on March 12, 2020

Sri Lankan Minister of Education and Sports Dullas Alahapperuma speaks to media representatives in Colombo on March 12, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: July 20, 2022 05:33 AM GMT

Updated: July 20, 2022 05:40 AM GMT

Former journalist and rights activist Dullas Alahapperuma is an unlikely contender to be Sri Lanka's leader, but is the main challenger to the current acting president in a parliamentary vote Wednesday.

The 63-year-old former media minister secured the support of the main political opposition on Tuesday, after promising to unite a fractured, crisis-hit nation following Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation last week.

"It is a crime not to do anything while the country is rapidly going down," Alahapperuma told AFP while Rajapaksa was still in office.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"We must get the country out of this mess. Otherwise we won't have a country very soon."

Sri Lankan politics has been dominated for decades by a series of family dynasties, but Alahapperuma's family never had those connections.

Both his parents were schoolteachers, and he began his career as a reporter for Lakmina, a local newspaper in Colombo.

Moving into leftist activism, he published his own political tabloid, the "Dullas News".

That propelled him to a provincial council seat in 1993, and a year later he became a member of parliament.

He worked closely at the time with Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was campaigning against rights abuses by the government of then-president Ranasinghe Premadasa.

Rajapaksa and his family went on to dominate Sri Lankan politics for years -- the recently ousted president is his younger brother -- and several members of the clan were themselves accused of rights abuses in the country's fight against a Tamil rebellion.

In an illustration of the dynastic nature of Sri Lankan politics, it was Premadasa's son Sajith, now the leader of the opposition in parliament, who nominated Alahapperuma for the presidency on Tuesday.

'Deceitful political culture' 

Alahapperuma left politics in 2001 to pursue higher education at the University of Iowa, but re-entered parliament in 2005 when his ally Mahinda became president.

Most recently, he held three different positions in Gotabaya's cabinet.

On his first day as energy minister, there was a nationwide blackout.

As media minister, he maintained close ties with journalists and was seen as an unabrasive spokesman for the cabinet -- unlike several of his predecessors.

As public anger grew against the Rajapaksa clan over the country's worsening economic crisis, Alahapperuma publicly urged the president to form a unity government earlier this year.

He accused the Rajapaksa administration of unleashing attacks against dissident journalists and activists, and admitted that he was powerless to contain the oppression.

He was seen as an outspoken critic within the cabinet, a record that may have helped him secure the opposition's support for his candidacy for president.

A father of two sons aged 27 and 26, Alahapperuma is married to a popular film actress, Pradeepa Dharmadasa.

If he wins on Wednesday he has promised to make opposition leader Premadasa his prime minister in what he calls the country's first "consensual government".

The former cabinet minister wants to "put an end to the deceitful political culture, that clouded our nation for ages", he tweeted on Saturday.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Philippine bishop calls for transparency in transport dept Philippine bishop calls for transparency in transport dept
Timor-Leste president backs Indonesia's moderate Muslim outfits for Nobel Timor-Leste president backs Indonesia's moderate Muslim outfits for Nobel
Indonesian Catholics ‘watchful’ after hardline Islamist released Indonesian Catholics ‘watchful’ after hardline Islamist released
Are British-Asian leaders set to influence the world? Are British-Asian leaders set to influence the world?
Sri Lankan Church calls halt to politicizing Easter attack probe Sri Lankan Church calls halt to politicizing Easter attack probe
‘Red-tagging’ threat fails to frighten Filipino religious leaders ‘Red-tagging’ threat fails to frighten Filipino religious leaders
Podacast
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Vaticans new investments policy ensures ethical compliance

Vatican’s new investments policy ensures ethical compliance

All Vatican investments are to be aimed at contributing to a more just and sustainable world, aligned with Social Doctrine of the Catholic Church

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.