News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Outrage in Pakistan over rights activist’s abduction

Jibran Nasir is known for his support of minorities and vocal criticism of human rights abuses

Pakistani rights activist Jibran Nasir leads a political rally in Karachi in 2018. Nasir was allegedly abducted on June 1

Pakistani rights activist Jibran Nasir leads a political rally in Karachi in 2018. Nasir was allegedly abducted on June 1. (Photo: AFP)

Kamran Chaudhry

By Kamran Chaudhry

Published: June 02, 2023 10:33 AM GMT

Updated: June 02, 2023 10:46 AM GMT

Christians and human rights campaigners have condemned the alleged abduction of an outspoken rights activist who is known for his support of religious minorities in Muslim-majority Pakistan.

Lawyer, politician, and rights activist Jibran Nasir was picked up by unidentified armed men from near his residence in the southern port city of Karachi on June 1, his family members claimed.

His wife, Mansha Pasha, filed a police complaint on June 2 seeking immediate action to get Nasir released.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

According to the complaint, a car blocked the couple’s car when they were returning home from dinner.

“Some 15 people along with weapons came out in civil clothes and forced my husband to get out of the car, manhandling him,” Pasha stated in the complaint.

The abduction of Nasir came days after he strongly criticized a state crackdown on the supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan who violently protested his attempted arrest recently.

Pakistan’s National Commission for Human Rights expressed concerns over the abduction.  

“We demand that he be safely recovered immediately and his abductors held accountable under the law,” the commission said in a statement on June 2.

Christian groups have called for the release of Nasir.  

Pastor Ghazala Shafiq of the Church of Pakistan said they would join a protest rally to be organized by the Joint Action Committee at Karachi Press Club. She urged churches and Christians to pray for his safe return.

“His whereabouts are still unknown. We request the higher authorities and law enforcement agencies for the reviver of our precious asset and provide security to his family. Another lawyer in Karachi was similarly abducted by four unknown men. Police are not ready to take any action,” she told UCA News.  

Nasir is known for his public support for the rights of minorities who face various forms of abuse and discrimination in the country.  He is a vocal critic of human rights violations in the country.

In 2020, he was the counsel of Arzoo Fatima, whose Catholic parents accuse her Muslim neighbor of kidnapping her in Karachi, forcibly converting her to Islam and forcing her to marry him in 2020.

According to Shafiq, Nasir is presently pursuing cases of five victims, all of them Christians.

“He calls me aapa (elder sister) who always stands boldly for us. There is no replacement. The state should avoid unlawful tactics. A high sense of insecurity prevails in our country where the political tumult is worsening the economic misery,” she said.

Pakistan's Supreme Court last month declared the arrest of ex-PM Khan unlawful, two days after his detention sparked deadly clashes and huge protests nationwide. Authorities began a crackdown after his supporters attacked public property and military installations.

Since being ousted from office last April, Khan has waged a tempestuous campaign for snap elections and hurled unprecedented criticism at Pakistan's leaders and powerful military elite, even accusing them of plotting a November assassination attempt that saw him shot in the leg.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

7 Indian pastors get bail in 'conversion' case 7 Indian pastors get bail in 'conversion' case
Japan must break free of political dynasties Japan must break free of political dynasties
Judicial probe into ethnic violence in Indian state Judicial probe into ethnic violence in Indian state
The steady decline of Indonesian democracy The steady decline of Indonesian democracy
Jailed Chinese activist urges fasting on Tiananmen anniversary Jailed Chinese activist urges fasting on Tiananmen anniversary
Outrage in Pakistan over rights activist’s abduction Outrage in Pakistan over rights activist’s abduction
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Kabankalan

Diocese of Kabankalan

The Diocese of Kabankalan is a suffragan of the Archdiocese of Jaro. Kabankalan diocese extends from Cabacungan in La

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Lixian

Apostolic Prefecture of Lixian

The Apostolic Prefecture of Lixian is Latin rite pre-diocesan jurisdiction of the Catholic Church with seat

Read more
Diocese of Baoding

Diocese of Baoding

Baoding is situated in Hebei province, China, around 150 kilometres southwest to Beijing, the

Read more
Archdiocese of Dili

Archdiocese of Dili

Timor Leste has 13 districts served by three dioceses: Dili, Baucau, and Maliana. The diocese of Dili covers six

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.