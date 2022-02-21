X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Outrage as Philippines arrests 'rebel doctor'

Rights group calls kidnapping charge against Maria Natividad Castro, 53, 'trumped up'

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: February 21, 2022 09:31 AM GMT

Updated: February 21, 2022 09:47 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian nun's body found in Tamil Nadu well

Feb 18, 2022
2

We must not allow North Korea's crimes to slip off the radar

Feb 18, 2022
3

What do you think you are talking to?

Feb 18, 2022
4

Indian Catholics to celebrate Devasahayam's canonization

Feb 18, 2022
5

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Feb 18, 2022
6

16 candidates to fight for presidency in Timor-Leste

Feb 18, 2022
7

Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row

Feb 21, 2022
8

Lessons for the Nigerian Church from North Africa

Feb 18, 2022
9

Indonesia's Papua to get first international university

Feb 18, 2022
10

Chinese court jails Christian pastor for eight years

Feb 18, 2022
Support UCA News
Outrage as Philippines arrests 'rebel doctor'

Dr. Maria Natividad Castro was also charged with kidnapping. (Photo: Rappler.com)

Philippine rights groups have condemned the arrest of a doctor and rights activist in Manila who is accused of being a leading member of a communist rebel group.

Dr. Maria Natividad Castro, 53, was arrested at her home on Feb. 18 and charged with membership of the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed-wing, the New People’s Army.

She was also charged with kidnapping in connection with an arrest warrant issued in 2020, authorities said.

Human rights group Karapatan, for whom Castro once worked, condemned her arrest, calling the charges “trumped up.”

The group said Castro was being targeted for exposing human rights violations in the southern Mindanao region and for setting up community clinics there to help local people.

Authorities claimed Castro used to treat wounded members of the rebel group at these clinics.

We deplore the continuous red-tagging of this government and making false accusations against innocent people

“Karapatan denounces the arrest of human rights and health worker Dr. Naty Castro as yet another form of attack against human rights defenders. This despicable policy and practice of the Duterte regime of filing trumped-up charges against rights defenders in an attempt to silence them should stop,” said the group in a statement on Feb. 21.

The group was referring to what it says is a government ploy to discredit or persecute opponents by branding them as communists. The so-called policy has become known locally as “red-tagging.”

Karapatan also said police forced their way into her house illegally when making the arrest.

Authorities said Castro’s arrest was valid because of her involvement in the kidnapping of a civilian reserve unit in December 2018 in Agusan del Sur province in Mindanao region.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“The basis of Castro’s arrest by the PNP (Philippine National Police) is a judicially issued warrant based on the criminal charges against her. So what is illegal in effecting an arrest with a warrant issued by a judge?” Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano said on Feb. 20.

The Benedictine-run Saint Scholastica College Manila, Castro’s alma mater, called the arrest ridiculous, outrageous and worrying.

“It is unjust that one who … has committed her life to giving life to others, is now deprived of her right to life, a life that she has lived witnessing to Christ’s love and compassion,” the Benedictine sisters said in a statement on Feb. 20.

“What she deserves is a recognition and appreciation for her commitment to the welfare and human rights of our Filipino sisters and brothers who are most in need. We deplore the continuous red-tagging of this government and making false accusations against innocent people,” they added.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Indonesian mosques told to keep the noise down
Indonesian mosques told to keep the noise down
Archbishop in Catholic-majority Indonesian province to quit
Archbishop in Catholic-majority Indonesian province to quit
Covid surges as Cambodia counts cost of pandemic
Covid surges as Cambodia counts cost of pandemic
Myanmar to contest ICJ Rohingya case without Suu Kyi
Myanmar to contest ICJ Rohingya case without Suu Kyi
Pallium bestowed on Ho Chi Minh City archbishop
Pallium bestowed on Ho Chi Minh City archbishop
Senior Thai monk nabbed for embezzling temple funds
Senior Thai monk nabbed for embezzling temple funds
Support Us

Latest News

Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row
Feb 21, 2022
Sri Lankan cardinal loses faith in Easter attack probe
Feb 21, 2022
Outrage as Philippines arrests 'rebel doctor'
Feb 21, 2022
Indian archbishop calls for protection of Christians
Feb 21, 2022
Indonesian mosques told to keep the noise down
Feb 21, 2022
Archbishop in Catholic-majority Indonesian province to quit
Feb 21, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row
Feb 21, 2022
Letter from Rome: Cleric in sex abuse case crashes Vatican conference
Feb 21, 2022
The human cost of Indonesia's new capital
Feb 21, 2022
What do you think you are talking to?
Feb 18, 2022
Lessons for the Nigerian Church from North Africa
Feb 18, 2022

Features

Why a mother tongue isn't enough in modern world
Feb 21, 2022
Indonesian govt resorts to repression to quell agrarian conflicts
Feb 18, 2022
India's tribal Christians wary of marrying, converting outsiders
Feb 16, 2022
Crackdown threats hang over Cambodia's local elections
Feb 15, 2022
South Korean poll candidate goes virtual for votes
Feb 14, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope has profound understanding of social issues in Africa says visiting Zambian president

Pope has profound understanding of social issues in Africa, says visiting Zambian president
Cardinal clashes with Dominicans over a parish in Kinshasa

Cardinal clashes with Dominicans over a parish in Kinshasa
The popes little handwritten notes

The pope’s little handwritten notes

Tanzanian Catholic bishop blames globalization for domestic homicides

Tanzanian Catholic bishop blames globalization for domestic homicides

The Church in Africa and the difficulty of reporting sex abuse

The Church in Africa and the difficulty of reporting sex abuse
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.