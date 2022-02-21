Outrage as Philippines arrests 'rebel doctor'

Philippine rights groups have condemned the arrest of a doctor and rights activist in Manila who is accused of being a leading member of a communist rebel group.

Dr. Maria Natividad Castro, 53, was arrested at her home on Feb. 18 and charged with membership of the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed-wing, the New People’s Army.

She was also charged with kidnapping in connection with an arrest warrant issued in 2020, authorities said.

Human rights group Karapatan, for whom Castro once worked, condemned her arrest, calling the charges “trumped up.”

The group said Castro was being targeted for exposing human rights violations in the southern Mindanao region and for setting up community clinics there to help local people.

Authorities claimed Castro used to treat wounded members of the rebel group at these clinics.

We deplore the continuous red-tagging of this government and making false accusations against innocent people

“Karapatan denounces the arrest of human rights and health worker Dr. Naty Castro as yet another form of attack against human rights defenders. This despicable policy and practice of the Duterte regime of filing trumped-up charges against rights defenders in an attempt to silence them should stop,” said the group in a statement on Feb. 21.

The group was referring to what it says is a government ploy to discredit or persecute opponents by branding them as communists. The so-called policy has become known locally as “red-tagging.”

Karapatan also said police forced their way into her house illegally when making the arrest.

Authorities said Castro’s arrest was valid because of her involvement in the kidnapping of a civilian reserve unit in December 2018 in Agusan del Sur province in Mindanao region.

“The basis of Castro’s arrest by the PNP (Philippine National Police) is a judicially issued warrant based on the criminal charges against her. So what is illegal in effecting an arrest with a warrant issued by a judge?” Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano said on Feb. 20.

The Benedictine-run Saint Scholastica College Manila, Castro’s alma mater, called the arrest ridiculous, outrageous and worrying.

“It is unjust that one who … has committed her life to giving life to others, is now deprived of her right to life, a life that she has lived witnessing to Christ’s love and compassion,” the Benedictine sisters said in a statement on Feb. 20.

“What she deserves is a recognition and appreciation for her commitment to the welfare and human rights of our Filipino sisters and brothers who are most in need. We deplore the continuous red-tagging of this government and making false accusations against innocent people,” they added.