UCA News
India

Outrage as elderly Indian Jesuit dies in detention

Govt accused of having 'blood on its hands' as politicians, religious leaders and the media condemn Father Swamy's treatment

Saji Thomas

Saji Thomas

Published: July 06, 2021 10:12 AM GMT

Updated: July 06, 2021 11:35 AM GMT

Outrage as elderly Indian Jesuit dies in detention

Social activists protest against the arrest of Father Stan Swamy on Oct. 12, 2020, in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

The Indian government has come under fire from political, religious and media figures after an elderly Jesuit priest died in hospital while still under detention accused of sedition.

The 84-year-old Father Stan Swamy, detained for nine months without trial under anti-terrorism laws, died on July 5 while receiving treatment at Catholic-run Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai.

“The Indian state has blood on its hands. There is no other way to describe the death” of Father Swamy, who was “repeatedly denied medical bail even when his health was deteriorating,” said TV journalist Rajdeep Sardesai while concluding his prime-time debate on the India Today channel.

The priest was arrested last October under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for allegedly conspiring with outlawed Maoists to overthrow the federal government. The law effectively allows suspects to be held without trial indefinitely.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has made use of the law to have campaigners, journalists, students and others arrested in what critics say is an attempt to silence dissent.

In February, the government said that almost 6,000 people were arrested under the UAPA between 2016 and 2019 and that 132 were convicted.

Sadly, in today’s majoritarian Indian mindset, a Jesuit priest working among tribal people fits in with a stereotype of an enemy figure

“Who in the apparatus of the Indian state will be held responsible for this tragedy? Make no mistake — it is the Indian state that killed Father Stan Swamy, who was such a passionate crusader for social justice,” tweeted Jairam Ramesh, a senior parliamentarian and a leader of the opposition Congress party.

Father Swamy, a member of Jamshedpur Jesuit Province, spent more than four decades in the villages of Jharkhand state fighting for the land rights of tribal people and creating awareness about their rights as Indian citizens.

Sardesai reminded his viewers that prison authorities had denied the priest, who had Parkinson’s disease, a sipper mug to help him drink. His health deteriorated and he was hospitalized in late May following a court order.

“Was this frail old man a threat to the state?” Sardesai asked, adding that if that was so the National Investigation Agency “should have brought out far more conclusive evidence … rather than just dubbing him a Maoist.”

“Sadly, in today’s majoritarian Indian mindset, a Jesuit priest working among tribal people fits in with a stereotype of an enemy figure. Having a contrarian ideology, my friends, does not make a person a terrorist,” the journalist said.

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also decried the denial of justice to the Jesuit.

“How unfortunate that a person who served the poor and tribals throughout his life and became the voice of human rights was denied justice and human rights even in the hour of death,” Gandhi tweeted.

Girish Chodankar, the Congress chief of Goa state, called the priest’s death a “custodial killing” in his tweet and said authorities “imprisoned and deprived basic amenities” to the priest.

Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand state who had opposed the arrest of Father Swamy, blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the demise of the elderly Jesuit.

“The federal government should be answerable for absolute apathy and not making provisions for timely medical services, leading to his death,” he said.

Supreme Court lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan termed the death “a state-sponsored murder.”

“This is nothing less than a murder by the state of one of the gentlest and kindest men I have known. Unfortunately, our judicial system is also complicit in this,” he said.

Under Indian criminal law, one is innocent until proved guilty. Father Stan’s case did not even come up for hearing

Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Mumbai, head of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India, hailed the priest’s “life and commitment to the poor indigenous people and their struggles.”

He said Father Swamy got the best medical attention at Holy Family Hospital “that helped him die with dignity.”

The priest’s arrest “was very painful. Under Indian criminal law, one is innocent until proved guilty. Father Stan’s case did not even come up for hearing. We were eagerly waiting for the case to be taken up and the truth to come out,” Cardinal Gracias said in statement.

Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council expressed its condolences, with its president Cardinal George Alencherry saying that Father Swamy “committed his life to the poor and the marginalized.”

Cardinal Alencherry said the priest was denied even natural justice as he was not given bail at his advanced age while in poor health.

Father Swamy’s death has “shaken the confidence of society in our justice system and tarnished the image of the country at international level,” said Archbishop John Moolachira of Guwahati, who heads the North East India Regional Bishops’ Council.

