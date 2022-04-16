News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Thailand

Outrage as Buddhist monk passes out drunk at Thai temple

Monk says drinking alcohol was not a problem because he did not cause harm to anyone while drunk

Outrage as Buddhist monk passes out drunk at Thai temple

The Buddhist monk in a drunken sleep at his temple in Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Khaosod)

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

By UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: April 16, 2022 05:31 AM GMT

Updated: April 16, 2022 05:32 AM GMT

A Buddhist monk invited ridicule by passing out drunk with his genitals in full view at his temple in the northeastern Thai province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

The 50-year-old unidentified monk, who was a policeman before he ordained as a monk four years ago, lay sprawled on the balcony of his room with his genitals exposed much to the chagrin of visitors to the temple.

A subsequent inspection of his quarters revealed a bottle of rice whisky and energy drinks in violation of his monastic vow not to consume any intoxicants.

Villagers proceeded to take pictures and videos of the incident, which took place earlier this week, as evidence of the monk’s unbecoming behavior.

Confronted by locals, the monk denied any wrongdoing, saying drinking alcohol was not a problem because he did not cause harm to anyone while drunk.

The villagers said the monk had been acting in inappropriate ways for a while but had declined to leave the monkhood despite suggestions that he do so.

In recent months, numerous saffron-robed monks around predominantly Buddhist Thailand have caused varying degrees of indignation with their behavior

After they found him in his drunken state, the villagers brought his elderly mother, who told him off.

The monk then got into a pickup and drove away even though monks are also prohibited from driving vehicles by their vows.

In recent months, numerous saffron-robed monks around predominantly Buddhist Thailand have caused varying degrees of indignation with their behavior, including criminal acts such as embezzlement of temple funds and illicit affairs with women.

Last month a well-known monk was caught drink driving in the eastern province of Mukdahan.

The clergyman, who was behind the wheel of a pickup, ran a red light and refused to stop to police officers, which led to a prolonged car chase as the monk sped back to his temple.

Once he was caught, it transpired that he had a high blood alcohol level and had methamphetamine pills hidden inside his robes.

The monk was allowed by police to sober up before he was defrocked by his superiors and taken to a police station to be charged with driving under the influence and possession of illegal substances.

Meanwhile, a video posted recently on social media showed eight monks and novices at a temple in the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchatani feasting and making merry while consuming alcohol.

A monk and a novice appeared to be getting intimate by hugging each other. Both were later expelled from the monkhood for having conducted a liaison.

Outrage as Buddhist monk passes out drunk at Thai temple
