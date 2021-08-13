X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Outcry over Myanmar junta denying Covid jabs to Rohingya

Diaspora group says deliberately withholding essential health care to Rohingya confirms genocidal charges

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: August 13, 2021 10:05 AM GMT

Updated: August 13, 2021 10:13 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Khmer Rouge tribunal to hold last public hearings

Aug 10, 2021
2

Catholic religious to move India's Supreme Court over tax order

Aug 10, 2021
3

Cambodia denies rights abuses due to dam

Aug 12, 2021
4

Rohingya face discrimination and hostility in Malaysia

Aug 10, 2021
5

China arrests leaders of Evangelical church demolished in 2018

Aug 10, 2021
6

Church can provide healing touch to Asia's garment workers

Aug 11, 2021
7

India's long walk to Olympic glory

Aug 10, 2021
8

Hope amid the darkness for Pakistan's religious minorities

Aug 11, 2021
9

Vietnam Catholics seek St. Anthony's intervention over Covid

Aug 11, 2021
10

Indonesia deports more than 100 Timor-Leste citizens

Aug 11, 2021
Support UCA News
Outcry over Myanmar junta denying Covid jabs to Rohingya

Members of the internally displaced Rohingya community at a camp in Rakhine state. (Photo: AFP)

A diaspora group based in London has decried the Myanmar junta’s plans to withhold Covid-19 vaccinations from hundreds of thousands of Rohingya inside crowded camps in Rakhine state.

“This is a continuation and escalation of the crimes against humanity, including genocide and ethnic cleansing, that have been carried out for decades against Rohingya people,” Tun Khin, president of the Burmese Rohingya Organization UK (BROUK), said in a statement on Aug. 12.

More than 120,000 Rohingya are confined in internal camps in Rakhine state, drawing comparisons with the apartheid era in South Africa. Local residents have reported cases of coronavirus in the camps where most Rohingya are confined behind barbed wire fences, according to the group.

An estimated half a million Rohingya are living elsewhere in Rakhine state where they also face oppression and discrimination.

“Deliberately withholding essential health care to a specific group confirms the genocidal charges already under investigation at the UN International Court of Justice,” Tun Khin added.

A local administrator was quoted by Reuters as saying that “authorities in Myanmar currently have no plan to include minority Rohingya Muslims living in densely packed camps as they begin vaccinating priority groups against Covid-19 in western Rakhine state.”

The military junta has been trying to carry out vaccinations following soaring cases in the third wave of Covid-19

More than 700,000 Rohingya were forced to flee their homes to Bangladesh following the Myanmar military’s bloody crackdown in August 2017 after decades of systematic discrimination, statelessness and targeted violence.

The military junta has been trying to carry out vaccinations following soaring cases in the third wave of Covid-19, which is worsening due to the virtual collapse of the country’s health system.

At least 6,000 people died in the month of July and the junta-controlled health ministry has admitted an average of 300 daily deaths.

However, medical workers and charitable groups said the actual fatalities could be higher with unknown thousands dying from the disease.

Related News

Also Read

Myanmar's famous kneeling nun now helps Covid patients
Myanmar's famous kneeling nun now helps Covid patients
Myanmar bishop who welcomed back Jesuits dies at 77
Myanmar bishop who welcomed back Jesuits dies at 77
Priest accuses Philippine Health Dept of dodgy dealings
Priest accuses Philippine Health Dept of dodgy dealings
Indonesian parish gets church permit after 30-year wait
Indonesian parish gets church permit after 30-year wait
Churches, pagodas store urns of Vietnamese Covid-19 victims
Churches, pagodas store urns of Vietnamese Covid-19 victims
Aceh Christians face uphill battle for right to worship
Aceh Christians face uphill battle for right to worship

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Minorities an easy target in Asia
Aug 13, 2021
Myanmar's famous kneeling nun now helps Covid patients
Aug 13, 2021
South Korean sailor found dead after alleged sexual abuse
Aug 13, 2021
Outcry over Myanmar junta denying Covid jabs to Rohingya
Aug 13, 2021
India needs to clean up its politics
Aug 13, 2021
Myanmar bishop who welcomed back Jesuits dies at 77
Aug 13, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

India needs to clean up its politics
Aug 13, 2021
Aceh Christians face uphill battle for right to worship
Aug 13, 2021
Looking back on India's 75 years of freedom
Aug 12, 2021
Do former religious deserve such discrimination?
Aug 12, 2021
Church can provide healing touch to Asia's garment workers
Aug 11, 2021

Features

Myanmar's famous kneeling nun now helps Covid patients
Aug 13, 2021
China accused of 'cultural genocide' in Inner Mongolia
Aug 13, 2021
Hong Kong artist chooses 'self-exile' in Taiwan
Aug 13, 2021
Extinction rebellion: Indian Catholics urged to have bigger families
Aug 12, 2021
After 60 years of Indian rule, Goa's Portuguese legacy disappears
Aug 11, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Lectors at the Eucharist A Special Skill Set

Lectors at the Eucharist: A Special Skill Set?
Hey you stop being so critical

Hey you, stop being so critical!
Why dont they listen

Why don’t they listen?
Catholic women are still relegated to second class

Catholic women are still relegated to second class
The climate emergency Part 2

The climate emergency (Part 2)
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 13 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 13 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Father, by Your grace, may we always walk the pathway of life free from sin

Father, by Your grace, may we always walk the pathway of life free from sin
O God, remove the concentration camps of the world

O God, remove the concentration camps of the world
Saint Maximilian Mary Kolbe | Saint of the Day

Saint Maximilian Mary Kolbe | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.