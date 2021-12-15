X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead

Myanmar

Outcry over Myanmar journalist's death in military custody

Freelance reporter Soe Naing declared dead four days after his arrest while covering protests in Yangon

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: December 15, 2021 09:36 AM GMT

Updated: December 15, 2021 09:47 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Voters should shun Hong Kong's sham election

Dec 13, 2021
2

Missionaries of Charity nuns accused of conversion in India

Dec 15, 2021
3

No merry Christmas for Christians in Myanmar

Dec 13, 2021
4

Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead

Dec 15, 2021
5

The ethical pitfalls of company-sponsored egg freezing

Dec 12, 2021
6

Why do Catholics want their children to marry Catholics?

Dec 13, 2021
7

Letter from Rome: Not his finest moment

Dec 13, 2021
8

Rise in attacks on Christians in southern Indian state

Dec 13, 2021
9

Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist

Dec 14, 2021
10

Church honors freedom fighters on Bangladesh independence jubilee

Dec 13, 2021
Support UCA News
Outcry over Myanmar journalist's death in military custody

Soe Naing was arrested while taking photos during a silent protest. (Photo: Radio Free Asia)

Media watchdog groups have decried the death of a Myanmar journalist in military custody after being arrested last week while covering protests in Yangon.

Soe Naing, a freelance journalist and graphic designer, was arrested on Dec. 10 when he was taking photos during a silent protest called by opponents of military rule.

After being detained for four days, he was declared dead on Dec. 14 morning as a result of the force used during interrogation, according to media reports.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has called on the international community to condemn the escalation in terror against reporters covering the news in Myanmar and to implement targeted sanctions against the generals running the country.

“His death must serve as an alarm signal and push the international community to impose new targeted sanctions on the military junta that has been running the country since February, starting with its chief, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing. The world can no longer look on without doing something,” said Daniel Bastard, head of RSF’s Asia-Pacific desk.

Three journalists have been arrested in the country in recent days, according to RSF.

Soe Naing is the first journalist known to have died in military custody since the putsch on Feb. 1 which toppled Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government

At least 57 journalists are currently detained in Myanmar, according to RSF. Myanmar was ranked 140th out of 180 countries in its World Press Freedom Index, published in early 2021.

Soe Naing is the first journalist known to have died in military custody since the putsch on Feb. 1 which toppled Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government.

However, he is not the first detainee to have died in military custody as several activists and members of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) were also reported dead.

There were 131 deaths in custody, many of them political activists and members of NLD, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), which monitors detentions and killings, reported in October.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Interrogation centers across Myanmar have been increasingly using torture against detainees, according to a recent investigation by the Associated Press.

At least 1,339 people have been killed and more than 11,000 people have been arrested by the junta since Feb. 1, according to the AAPP.

Amid atrocities committed by the junta, the Myanmar Accountability Project (MAP) filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) accusing military leader Min Aung Hlaing of committing crimes against humanity for overseeing a deadly crackdown on protesters.

The MAP has urged the ICC to open a criminal investigation into the widespread and systematic use of torture as part of the violent crackdown against the protest movement in Myanmar.

The US, the UK and Canada have imposed sanctions against Myanmar’s military leaders, family members and military-linked businesses but the junta has shown no sign of changing course.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Voluptuous Thai beauty queen causes a stir
Voluptuous Thai beauty queen causes a stir
Duterte backs out of Philippine senatorial bid
Duterte backs out of Philippine senatorial bid
Indonesian Christian in blasphemy storm for Twitter 'insult'
Indonesian Christian in blasphemy storm for Twitter 'insult'
Peace remains elusive in Thailand's restive South
Peace remains elusive in Thailand's restive South
Vietnam jails its most famous human rights activist
Vietnam jails its most famous human rights activist
Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead
Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead
Support Us

Latest News

Voluptuous Thai beauty queen causes a stir
Dec 16, 2021
US Catholic groups challenge federal mandate on gender transition
Dec 16, 2021
Bishops welcome New Zealand report on abuse in care
Dec 16, 2021
After 50 years, it's time to bury the ghosts of Bangladesh's liberation war
Dec 16, 2021
Church concerns over dwindling numbers in India's northeast
Dec 15, 2021
Outcry over Myanmar journalist's death in military custody
Dec 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

After 50 years, it's time to bury the ghosts of Bangladesh's liberation war
Dec 16, 2021
Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist
Dec 14, 2021
Thailand's parlous state of democracy
Dec 14, 2021
Abused women need support, not condemnation
Dec 14, 2021
Why do Catholics want their children to marry Catholics?
Dec 13, 2021

Features

Church concerns over dwindling numbers in India's northeast
Dec 15, 2021
Adored but endangered: the complex world of the Japanese eel
Dec 15, 2021
Peace remains elusive in Thailand's restive South
Dec 15, 2021
Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead
Dec 15, 2021
Hong Kong 'patriots only' polls usher in muted new era
Dec 14, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Former Archbishop of Paris to sue magazine for defamation

Former Archbishop of Paris to sue magazine for defamation
Joe Bidens Summit for Democracy and the Vatican

Joe Biden’s “Summit for Democracy” and the Vatican

Rejoice in the silence and solitude

Rejoice in the silence and solitude
The cautious rapprochement between Rome and Moscow

The cautious rapprochement between Rome and Moscow
Heads of churches patriarchs issue statement on threat Holy Land Christians face

Heads of churches, patriarchs issue statement on threat Holy Land Christians face
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.