Outcry over Myanmar journalist's death in military custody

Media watchdog groups have decried the death of a Myanmar journalist in military custody after being arrested last week while covering protests in Yangon.

Soe Naing, a freelance journalist and graphic designer, was arrested on Dec. 10 when he was taking photos during a silent protest called by opponents of military rule.

After being detained for four days, he was declared dead on Dec. 14 morning as a result of the force used during interrogation, according to media reports.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has called on the international community to condemn the escalation in terror against reporters covering the news in Myanmar and to implement targeted sanctions against the generals running the country.

“His death must serve as an alarm signal and push the international community to impose new targeted sanctions on the military junta that has been running the country since February, starting with its chief, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing. The world can no longer look on without doing something,” said Daniel Bastard, head of RSF’s Asia-Pacific desk.

Three journalists have been arrested in the country in recent days, according to RSF.

Soe Naing is the first journalist known to have died in military custody since the putsch on Feb. 1 which toppled Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government

At least 57 journalists are currently detained in Myanmar, according to RSF. Myanmar was ranked 140th out of 180 countries in its World Press Freedom Index, published in early 2021.

However, he is not the first detainee to have died in military custody as several activists and members of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) were also reported dead.

There were 131 deaths in custody, many of them political activists and members of NLD, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), which monitors detentions and killings, reported in October.

Interrogation centers across Myanmar have been increasingly using torture against detainees, according to a recent investigation by the Associated Press.

At least 1,339 people have been killed and more than 11,000 people have been arrested by the junta since Feb. 1, according to the AAPP.

Amid atrocities committed by the junta, the Myanmar Accountability Project (MAP) filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) accusing military leader Min Aung Hlaing of committing crimes against humanity for overseeing a deadly crackdown on protesters.

The MAP has urged the ICC to open a criminal investigation into the widespread and systematic use of torture as part of the violent crackdown against the protest movement in Myanmar.

The US, the UK and Canada have imposed sanctions against Myanmar’s military leaders, family members and military-linked businesses but the junta has shown no sign of changing course.