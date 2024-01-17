Our unqualified, incompetent savior

Christianity operates under the handicap that it follows a man who never received a proper theological education. Jesus never attended even a minor seminary, let alone a pontifical university.

One result of his lack of professional qualifications was that when confronted with difficult situations, Jesus did not have at hand prepared and vetted responses. Consequently, he tended to ad lib his responses based upon his unqualified and unlicensed understanding of his Father’s wish or will and the situation of the person in front of him. Even when he knew the regular and regulated response, he often intentionally ignored it.

In the two millennia since Jesus acted without reference to precedent, regulations, canons, or magisterial texts, the Church has taken major and largely successful steps to outgrow his ad hoc ministry.

Jesus’ encounter with the Samaritan woman at Jacob’s well exemplifies the sort of disruptive behavior he engaged in. Just about everything he does, says, or fails to do or say is something he would have known to avoid if he had been properly trained.

John’s Gospel tells us “it was about noon” when a Samaritan woman approached the well. Jesus should have known right away that there was something intrinsically disordered about her since she came alone in the noontime heat instead of with the other women of the village in the cooler hours of morning. Her neighbors knew enough to ostracize her. Jesus did not. In fact, he even engaged in respectful conversation with her.

She was an unrelated female, a Samaritan, and as we soon learn, someone in an irregular sexual relationship — all species with which a religious teacher seriously committed to the dignity of his office would have nothing to do. Yet Jesus asked her to give him something to drink, a request that shocked even her.

Then he engaged the woman in a theological discourse, a conversation that exposed the fact that she had been in multiple marriages and was cohabiting with someone to whom she was not married.

If Jesus wished to continue to speak with the sinner, he should have done what any even moderately respectable religious leader would do, pointing out her sinfulness and calling her to repentance. But he said nothing at all about that. He noted her sinfulness and then ignored it. Did he condone sin? He certainly did not condemn it. Clearly, Jesus was worse than incompetent as a rabbi.

Instead of doing what he should have, Jesus in effect commissioned the woman to be an apostle. He sent her into the village where she announced his presence and the possibility that he might be the long-awaited Messiah, a claim Jesus had made during their conversation.

Despite her reputation, the villagers listened to her. “They said to the woman, ‘It is no longer because of what you said that we believe, for we have heard for ourselves, and we know that this is truly the Savior of the world.’”

This encounter with the Samaritan woman is not the only example in the New Testament of Jesus acting in ways that clearly disqualify him as a religious leader. It appears to have been his usual mode of ministry. Can it be that breaking the rules, especially the religious rules, brings about the salvation of the world?

The response in some quarters to Pope Francis’ allowing “the possibility of blessing couples in irregular situations and same-sex couples without officially validating their status or changing in any way the Church’s perennial teaching on marriage” is a sign that some of those with the proper credentials are disturbed that precedents, regulations, canons, or magisterial texts are being ignored.

They are right to be disturbed, just as were the religious leaders two thousand years ago who went so far as to engineer Jesus’ execution because of the threat he posed to their control over the religious life of the people and even, in their minds, God.

They are right to be disturbed, but it is right to disturb them.

The good news of Christ is that God is not under the control of any religion’s or society’s rules or representatives. Our encounter with God does not depend upon anything except God’s wild love for each of us. Our weakness, our stupidity, our sin, or even our death cannot shut that love down and count as nothing when compared with that love. God will meet each of us just as God in Jesus met the woman at the well. No judgments, no admonitions, just a friendly encounter not subject to the norms of religion or society.

Looking at Francis’ latest move and some of his others in the light of Jesus’ ministry may help us to understand not only the pope’s vision of Church, but Christ’s as well.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.