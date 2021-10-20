Our Lady protects us from the pandemic

In the past, I just liked to pray and whisper to God. Sometimes I prayed to Mother Mary only briefly as my mind was always on God — the greatest love of my life.

To be honest, I found recitation of the rosary to be a complete waste of time: having to contemplate the mysteries of joy, sorrow, glory and light, and repeat the Our Father, Hail Mary, the Glory Be over and over again for an hour. I found it deadly dull.

I had to pray rosaries with my family members because of my duty, but I did not feel overly enthusiastic about that, even though I know that the Church always appreciates the importance of the rosary.

Saying that does not mean that I show no devotion to Mother Mary since I am acutely aware that it is the gentle Mother who will guide me to the Lord.

Every day I still recited the rosary with my family. However, I was a little distracted during my prayers, thinking about filthiness and obscenity, and felt terribly ashamed and hypocritical in front of Mother Mary.

At times I felt that it was better not to say prayers because I would reduce these dreadful distractions. I was in inner torment, so I meditated and prayed to God to give me a way out.

Then I fell into a dream. I saw Mother Mary gently touch the rosary in my hands. The whole rosary suddenly produced beautiful and brilliant red roses in her pure, virgin light

Since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City), dominating the whole city, I have witnessed a lot of events happening to my family members, relatives and neighbors. I could not help them out. I just hung around my house and felt quite useless.

It was at this time I realized that I was extremely weak, low in position, and could only entirely rely on prayer.

Being enlightened, I gradually shifted the main focus onto praying the rosary with my family. I say prayers loudly while praying in my mind that "Oh most Holy Mother, who helps the poor, let me be immersed in my prayers." Just like that, day by day, my prayers become more and more fervent. Sometimes tears well up in my eyes.

One night, after finishing prayer at home, I closed my eyes, still holding the rosary in my hands, and turned my heart to offer Mother Mary the sad, withered rosary of my soul for her to accept. “Forgive me, Mother. My rosary is just like this no matter how hard I try,” I whispered.

Then I fell into a dream. I saw Mother Mary gently touch the rosary in my hands. The whole rosary suddenly produced beautiful and brilliant red roses in her pure, virgin light. She placed this sacred rose rosary around my neck, my soul was in ecstasy and all pain and disappointment disappeared.

After that night, I feel that Mother Mary is always with me and my family, especially during the rosary prayers. I believe that she gave me the grace to experience the mystery of the rosary through that dream.

Both my soul and body are filled with love and exaltation. Along with the need to come to the Eucharist, I realize that I could not live without the rosary.

The heavy losses and terrible sufferings have imprinted wounds on streets, families, children and the fates of the poor

October — the month of autumn leaves changing color — is also an ideal time for lovers to plan their most beautiful and happiest weddings in the spring of next year.

However, Saigon is still amid the terrible pain of the Covid-19 wave. The heavy losses and terrible sufferings have imprinted wounds on streets, families, children and the fates of the poor.

Putting myself in those perilous situations to feel and share their pain, grief and tears, I offer prayers of the rosary to Our Lady and ask her to intercede with God, who is always moved with mercy, to give us strength, peace and wisdom to overcome all difficulties.

In October, the whole of Saigon is shining with countless rosaries amid the murky smoke of death during the pandemic. Be at peace, Saigon, because we have Our Lady to protect us through fervent prayers of the rosary. Then everything will be better.

This article was summarized and translated by a UCA News reporter from a Vietnamese article published on tgpsaigon.net here.