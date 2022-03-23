Our Diocletian dilemma

Russia's President Vladimir Putin looks at Patriarch Kirill of Moscow during a presentation ceremony in Moscow on Nov. 20, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

The emperor Diocletian decided that the Roman Empire was too big for one man to rule effectively, so in 285 he divided it into several parts, though in effect there were two: east and west. The division ebbed and flowed until 393 when the emperor Theodosius cemented it in place.

By the sixth century, incursions by various peoples had whittled the Western Roman Empire down to little more than the area around its capital, and Rome was no longer a credible continuation of the ancient empire. Though the title “Holy Roman Emperor” survived (until 1806!), the role was usually little more than the title.

Roman authority, law, literacy, learning, engineering, urbanization, military power and such withered away, though arguably a remnant survives even today. Its official language is even Latin.

It is the world’s smallest nation-state and is still ruled by a single man who uses one of the titles of the Roman emperors, pontifex maximus, though he is more commonly called the pope.

As the civil power of the Roman Empire collapsed, the one entity capable of exercising broad authority was the Catholic Church. So, more or less by accident, the leadership of the Church was drawn into the civil and social vacuum, taking over much that had previously been the political domain.

One result was tension between the hierarchy and national powers that has been a continuing theme of Western history.

"The monarchical hierarchy in the West, especially the pope, is a development that in some ways goes back to that move by Diocletian"

In 1077, the Holy Roman Emperor Henry IV stood bareheaded, barefoot and sackcloth-clad in the snow outside the Canossa castle for three days until Pope Gregory VII allowed him in to receive absolution for disputing with the pope and to warm up.

The primacy of the hierarchy survives in the practice of monarchs being crowned by clergy. In 1953, Elizabeth II was crowned by the archbishop of Canterbury, as will be her son someday. In 1804, it was novel that Napoleon crowned himself, but even then Pope Pius VII officiated.

The monarchical hierarchy in the West, especially the pope, is a development that in some ways goes back to that move by Diocletian.

What of the East? The Roman Eastern Empire was also beset by invaders but held its prestige and dwindling power until eventually succumbing to the Muslim Ottomans in 1453.

So, unlike in the West, there was no civil vacuum into which the Church stepped. Rather than varying degrees of rivalry, in the East there was a blurring of any distinction between the Empire (and other politico-ethnic entities) and the Church.

In Orthodox theology and political thought, the relationship is called symphonia, where Church and state share a complementary relationship in which neither dominates because they act in harmony.

In fact, however, the Church becomes an organ of the state, a situation that may have begun as early as when the emperor Constantine rather than a pope or patriarch convened the Council of Nicaea in 325.

The support by Orthodox Patriarch Kirill of Moscow for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine to re-establish Russkii mir (the Russian world) is an example of where that symphonic relationship can lead.

Orthodox theologians and others have issued a statement rejecting “the ‘Russian world’ heresy.”

“The support of many of the hierarchy of the Moscow Patriarchate for President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine is rooted in a form of Orthodox ethno-phyletist religious fundamentalism, totalitarian in character, called Russkii mir or the Russian world, a false teaching which is attracting many in the Orthodox Church and has even been taken up by the Far Right and Catholic and Protestant fundamentalists,” the statement said.

"Diocletian, a major persecutor of Christians, might be pleased with the unintended religious fruits of his political decision"

The symphonia between Kirill and Putin is the latest fruit of Diocletian’s Eastern Empire.

Pope Francis has declared that on March 25 the Catholic Church will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. It is a typically Western Roman move.

After all, neither Russia nor Ukraine has asked for such a consecration, nor were they consulted about it. In fact, the designation of Mary as “immaculate” is one that Orthodox believers do not accept because it depends upon a Western theology of “original sin” and the declaration of the Immaculate Conception by Pope Pius IX in 1854.

The pontifex maximus in Rome has unilaterally decided upon it.

Diocletian, a major persecutor of Christians, might be pleased with the unintended religious fruits of his political decision. In the tragedy that is the war in Ukraine, the two churches continue his legacy, living on the long-rotten fruits of his decision.

Is it not time to stop being the two halves of Diocletian’s Roman Empire and become the one Church of Jesus Christ? The Gospel does not need emperors, whether they be called popes, patriarchs or presidents.

The Western Church must abandon its imperial tendencies (and fashions!), a step Pope Francis seems to be taking in attempting to refashion Catholicism in a synodal mode that owes much to the Eastern Church.

The East must outgrow ethnocentric subordination to nations, governments, societies or anything less than the Reign of God.

Until that happens, the Christian Church will be more and more a relic of an ancient empire run by old men with nothing to offer the future.

* The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.