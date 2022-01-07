X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Ordinary people can be excellent Christian witnesses, pope says

In his message for World Mission Sunday, the pope reflected on three key foundations of the life and mission of every disciple

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: January 07, 2022 06:32 AM GMT

Updated: January 07, 2022 06:46 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia’s last genocide case stands dismissed

Jan 4, 2022
2

Pakistani priests on a fearless mission in Balochistan

Jan 5, 2022
3

Mother Teresa nuns pushed off Indian army land

Jan 6, 2022
4

Indian court stops eviction of orphanage inmates

Jan 7, 2022
5

Bishop praises doctors' support for Philippine candidate

Jan 5, 2022
6

'Polite persecution' of Christians gathers pace in Europe

Jan 6, 2022
7

Philippine bishop questions Duterte's infrastructure plan

Jan 4, 2022
8

Cambodian PM demands US certify son's degree

Jan 5, 2022
9

Malaysian Catholics rush aid to victims of deadly flooding

Jan 4, 2022
10

Who will be held responsible if war robots kill humans?

Jan 4, 2022
Support UCA News
Ordinary people can be excellent Christian witnesses, pope says

Pallottine Missionary Sister Amutha helps prepare hot meals at one of the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington's food distribution sites for those in need during the novel coronavirus pandemic at St. Mary of the Mills Church on May 29, 2020, in Laurel, Maryland. (Photo: AFP)

Living out and proclaiming the Gospel are inseparable aspects at the heart of an authentically Christian life and witness, Pope Francis said in his message for World Mission Sunday.

"Every Christian is called to be a missionary and witness to Christ. And the church, the community of Christ's disciples, has no other mission than that of bringing the Gospel to the entire world by bearing witness to Christ," the pope wrote in his message for the celebration, which will be held Oct. 23.

The theme chosen for the 2022 celebration is taken from the Acts of the Apostles: "You will be my witnesses." The Vatican released the pope's message Jan. 6.

In his message, the pope reflected on three key "foundations of the life and mission of every disciple," beginning with the call to bear witness to Christ.

While all who are baptized are called to evangelize, the pope said the mission is carried out in communion with the church and not on "one's own initiative."

"Indeed, it was no coincidence that the Lord Jesus sent his disciples out on mission in pairs; the witness of Christians to Christ is primarily communitarian in nature," the pope wrote. "Hence, in carrying out the mission, the presence of a community, regardless of its size, is of fundamental importance."

Missionaries of Christ are not sent to communicate themselves, to exhibit their persuasive qualities and abilities or their managerial skills

Furthermore, he added, those who follow Jesus are called not only to proclaim the Gospel, but to bear witness to it by the way their live their lives.

"Missionaries of Christ are not sent to communicate themselves, to exhibit their persuasive qualities and abilities or their managerial skills," he said. "The example of a Christian life and the proclamation of Christ are inseparable. One is at the service of the other. They are the two lungs with which any community must breathe if it is to be missionary."

Jesus sent and continues to send his disciples out to evangelize the whole world, the pope said, and that has and continues to involve bearing witness to Christ even amid persecution.

"Due to religious persecution and situations of war and violence, many Christians are forced to flee from their homelands to other countries. We are grateful to these brothers and sisters who do not remain locked in their own suffering but bear witness to Christ and to the love of God in the countries that accept them," the wrote.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Catholics must acknowledge how "the presence of faithful of various nationalities enriches the face of parishes and makes them more universal, more Catholic," he said. "Consequently, the pastoral care of migrants should be valued as an important missionary activity that can also help the local faithful to rediscover the joy of the Christian faith they have received."

"Christ's church will continue to 'go forth' toward new geographical, social and existential horizons, toward 'borderline' places and human situations, in order to bear witness to Christ and his love to men and women of every people, culture and social status," he wrote.

Lastly, the pope said the call to bear witness must be "strengthened and guided by the Spirit," especially through prayer "when we feel tired, unmotivated or confused."

"Let me emphasize once again that prayer plays a fundamental role in the missionary life, for it allows us to be refreshed and strengthened by the Spirit as the inexhaustible divine source of renewed energy and joy in sharing Christ's life with others," he wrote.

Recalling the example of lay and religious men and women who tirelessly worked to promote evangelization, Pope Francis said that "the same Spirit who guides the universal church also inspires ordinary men and women for extraordinary missions."

"I continue to dream of a completely missionary church, and a new era of missionary activity among Christian communities," the pope wrote. "Indeed, would that all of us in the church were what we already are by virtue of baptism: prophets, witnesses, missionaries of the Lord, by the power of the Holy Spirit, to the ends of the earth!"

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vatican newspaper remembers siege as attack on US democracy
Vatican newspaper remembers siege as attack on US democracy
German pilgrims hand pope 'reform manifesto' critical of Synodal Path
German pilgrims hand pope 'reform manifesto' critical of Synodal Path
On New Year's, pope says a mature faith is realistic, but hope-filled
On New Year's, pope says a mature faith is realistic, but hope-filled
Though problems abound, God-given hope never fails, pope says
Though problems abound, God-given hope never fails, pope says
Pope scraps New Year's Nativity visit over Covid fears
Pope scraps New Year's Nativity visit over Covid fears
Pope, patriarch offer prayers as young Europeans hold Taizé prayer online
Pope, patriarch offer prayers as young Europeans hold Taizé prayer online
Support Us

Latest News

Mother Teresa nuns face funding crisis
Jan 7, 2022
Another Pakistani granted bail in blasphemy case
Jan 7, 2022
It's one-way traffic for Indonesian people smugglers
Jan 7, 2022
Floods and landslides kill seven in eastern Indonesia
Jan 7, 2022
Philippines slaps ban on child marriage
Jan 7, 2022
Indian court stops eviction of orphanage inmates
Jan 7, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

It's one-way traffic for Indonesian people smugglers
Jan 7, 2022
'Polite persecution' of Christians gathers pace in Europe
Jan 6, 2022
Who will be held responsible if war robots kill humans?
Jan 4, 2022
Post-Christmas homework
Jan 3, 2022
India restricting foreign funds baffles voluntary groups
Jan 3, 2022

Features

Salvatorian nuns build houses for Sri Lankan war victims, widows
Jan 7, 2022
A safe haven for conflict-scarred Papuan children
Jan 6, 2022
'No legal pathways': Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand
Jan 6, 2022
Thai classical musicians show their survival instinct
Jan 5, 2022
Pakistani priests on a fearless mission in Balochistan
Jan 5, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The liberation theology of Desmund Tutu

The “liberation theology" of Desmund Tutu

Life is a perpetual climb

Life is a perpetual climb
Vatican says no miracles have taken place at Medjugorje

Vatican says no miracles have taken place at Medjugorje
Pope warns against conventional religion that does not change our lives

Pope warns against "conventional religion" that "does not change our lives"
Caritas Bolivia increases service to migrants at the borders

Caritas Bolivia increases service to migrants at the borders
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.