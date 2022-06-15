Opposition to reinstatement of Indian bishop cleared of rape

Case against Bishop Franco Mulakkal isn't concluded, Vatican must wait until appeals are settled, says group assisting nun

Bishop Franco Mulakkal was cleared of rape by a court in January. (Photo supplied)

A civil society group assisting Catholic nuns in distress has opposed a reported move to reinstate Bishop Franco Mulakkal to his former post after being acquitted of rape charges by a trial court.

Save Our Sisters (SOS) in a June 14 statement urged Catholic authorities “to reconsider a possible attempt to bring back Bishop Mulakkal” while referring to news reports about his resuming pastoral duties in Jalandhar Diocese in northern India.

The media reports appeared after a visit by Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, the Vatican's apostolic nuncio in India, to the diocese on June 11-12.

“It is true Archbishop Girelli has confirmed to priests that the Vatican [has] accepted the Indian court order that exonerated Bishop Mulakkal from charges of rape,” said Bishop Agnelo Rufino Gracias, apostolic administrator of Jalandhar, although he dismissed the media reports.

There was no discussion on the reinstatement of Bishop Mulakkal, he told UCA News.

“It is normal practice that the Vatican accepts the ruling of a court in any country where it works,” Bishop Gracias said. “There was nothing more to be attached or attributed to it.”

SOS, however, said the Vatican is likely to act solely on the report and advice of the apostolic nuncio, who is a Mulakkal supporter

The Vatican relieved Bishop Mulakkal from pastoral duties at his request in September 2018 after rape charges were filed by a former superior general of Missionaries of Jesus, a diocesan congregation under his patronage. The district and sessions court at Kottayam in Kerala state, where the trial was held, acquitted Bishop Mulakkal on Jan. 14.

The rape case against the bishop hasn’t concluded yet and the Vatican should not proceed with his reinstatement as both the complainant and the prosecution appealed against his acquittal in Kerala High Court on April 5.

“We want the Vatican to wait until the appeals are settled,” Father Augustine Vattoli, a priest of Ernakulum-Angamali Archdiocese and convener of SOS, told UCA News on June 15.

Those supporting Bishop Mulakkal, however, insisted on his return. “The sessions court, a competent court in India, has cleared him of all the charges and now he is a free man and therefore it is his right to get back his office that he voluntarily quit to pave the way for a free and fair trial,” one of his supporters told UCA News.

The supporter, who did not want to be named, said the appeals process in higher courts could go on for years. Bishop Mulakkal still holds the title of Jalandhar bishop but an apostolic administrator continues to run the diocese.

