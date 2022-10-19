News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Philippines

One million Filipino kids pray the rosary for world peace

Government schools join Aid to the Church in Need’s children’s rosary campaign

Filipino children across the archipelago taking part in Aid to the Church in Need’s rosary prayer for world peace and unity

Filipino children across the archipelago taking part in Aid to the Church in Need’s rosary prayer for world peace and unity. (Photo supplied)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja

Published: October 19, 2022 10:23 AM GMT

Updated: October 19, 2022 12:12 PM GMT

Over one million children in the Philippines prayed the rosary together for world peace and unity at an event organized by an international foundation founded by Dutch priest Werenfried van Straaten.

The annual program held on Oct. 18 with participation by children studying in Catholic and government schools was live-streamed on social media across the archipelago.

“Join us today at 9 am, Philippine time, as we pray the rosary with children all over the world. We will pray for wars to stop, for the pandemic to end, and for peace and unity to reign in the world,” appealed Msgr. Gerry Santos, executive director of the Philippine Aid to the Church in Need, a pontifical charity with the mission to help the persecuted, oppressed and suffering Christians worldwide.

The clergyman thanked St. Ignatius de Loyola Parish (Taguig), Ususan Elementary School, Gen. Ricardo G. Papa Sr. Memorial High School, and Artemio E. Natividad Elementary School for joining the initiative, while also mentioning how for the first-time government schools participated in the Catholic event that helped many of its students know the faith in “a more interesting” manner.

“We received materials for the prayer campaign – posters, flyers, accompanying letters, and comics for the children – which are available in not just the English language but also in Tagalog. Children from poorer communities who are not well-versed in English can understand the prayer. We prayed in Tagalog,” Ususan Elementary School teacher Carol Hanaban told UCA News.

Catechists serving in public schools have integrated the program into their syllabus for the year.

“Mary wishes only that our earth may be a home for all, where the love of God prevails and where none need suffer want or fear anymore. The worldwide children‘s rosary prayer on October 18 should therefore be a great and joyful feast of faith and hope. Let us bring our children to God so that He may lay His hands on them and bless them. Then we will have the sure hope of a future filled with peace and joy which nothing and no one can snatch from us,” Manila catechist Mary Joy Vergel told UCA New.

Children in Lucena City in Quezon province, south of Manila, prayed the rosary in a basketball court to ensure pandemic protocols were observed.

After reciting the rosary, a student explained the impact of praying the rosary in her life.

“I do not come from a rich family but we always pray the rosary. My father always sleeps so he does not finish the rosary. So, my mom would be mad at him. But we are together. The rosary has kept our family whole,” student Gemalyn de Dios said in her testimony in Lucena City.

Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas delivered a message stressing the importance of prayer among children.

“Rosary is a chain of peace. There is no beginning, no end. Each bead connects to the other. We are connected to the circle of love of all the children of God praying the rosary through prayer,” the archbishop said in his video message.

