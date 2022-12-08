News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

One killed as Bangladesh police fire on opposition rally

Police did not say whether the dead person was hit by live or rubber bullets while at least 100 others were injured

Police charge batons on Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activities as they gathered in front of the party's central office in Dhaka on Dec. 7 ahead of a rally to force Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign

Police charge batons on Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activities as they gathered in front of the party's central office in Dhaka on Dec. 7 ahead of a rally to force Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: December 08, 2022 06:04 AM GMT

Updated: December 08, 2022 06:13 AM GMT

At least one person died Wednesday and scores were injured in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka as police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at opposition supporters before arresting hundreds, witnesses and police said.

Tension has been building this week after the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) called a massive rally on Saturday to force Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign.

Opposition spokesman Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie said police fired at around 5,000 opposition supporters who peacefully gathered outside the BNP main office in central Dhaka on Wednesday.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"We allowed traffic to move. But police suddenly attacked us, firing at our activists and supporters. At least 100 people were injured," Annie said.

The BNP said at least two of their activists, including a student leader, were killed by police fire.

Live footage shared on BNP's verified Facebook page -- which could not be independently corroborated -- appeared to show injured party activists lying on the stairs of the office.

Abdul Hye, a police constable posted at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, told AFP that one dead body and at least eight injured people were brought to the hospital.

He could not say whether the body was hit by live or rubber bullets.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police spokesman Faruq Ahmed blamed the BNP for the clashes, saying they were trying to clear roads for traffic when party activists attacked law enforcement officers with rocks and Molotov cocktails.

"We fired rubber bullets and tear gas to evacuate the people from the road," he said.

Hundreds arrested 

Current BNP chief Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said "police arrested at least 500 activists from inside the party headquarters".

"This is a breach of human rights and the constitution," he told reporters.

The activists chanted slogans against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while being driven away in prison vans: "It will fall! God willing the Hasina regime will fall".

The clashes came after BNP officials expressed fears that the police would trigger violence to scuttle Saturday's rally, which the party expects will draw hundreds of thousands of people.

Rizvi Ahmed, another party spokesman, said at least 1,430 BNP activists and supporters had been arrested since November 30 in an attempt to stop the rally from taking place.

The BNP want Hasina to resign and for a caretaker administration to govern until fresh elections are held.

Independent observers have said the past two general elections, in which the BNP was decimated, were heavily rigged by Hasina's government.

Fifteen Western embassies issued a joint statement ahead of the rally late Tuesday, calling for the country to allow free expression, peaceful assembly and elections.

The UN said on Wednesday that Bangladesh must hold to its commitments towards free expression, media freedom and peaceful assembly.

"We reaffirm UN's full support to Bangladesh in upholding its commitments," resident coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis said in the statement.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Catholic group embraces HIV patients in the Philippines Catholic group embraces HIV patients in the Philippines
One killed as Bangladesh police fire on opposition rally One killed as Bangladesh police fire on opposition rally
South Korean ex-president bedeviled by protests South Korean ex-president bedeviled by protests
True love leads to freedom, pope says True love leads to freedom, pope says
Pope, Council of Cardinals meet, discuss synod, COP27 Pope, Council of Cardinals meet, discuss synod, COP27
Pope enlists filmmaker to spread message of 'Laudato Si' Pope enlists filmmaker to spread message of 'Laudato Si'
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Jamshedpur

Diocese of Jamshedpur

The diocese of Jamshedpur was erected on July 2, 1962, in Jharkhand state. It comprises the district of East Singhbhum,

Read more
Archdiocese of Palembang

Archdiocese of Palembang

The early history of the Catholic Church in South Sumatra began when Jesuit Father J. van Meurs arrived in 1887 in

Read more
Diocese of Tianshui

Diocese of Tianshui

In a land area of 45,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers 14 counties and cities in southeastern Gansu

Read more
Diocese of Amravati

Diocese of Amravati

The diocese of Amravati, created on May 8, 1955, was formerly part of the archdiocese of Nagpur. In 1977, some of its

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.