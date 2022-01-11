One dead, six wounded in Philippines bus bombing

Updated: January 11, 2022 12:30 PM GMT
The bodies of victims lie on the pavement as police and military personnel cordon off the site where an improvised bomb exploded next to a military vehicle in the town of Jolo on Sulu island on Aug. 24, 2020. (Photo: AFP)
A child was killed and six others wounded after a bomb exploded on a public bus in the insurgency-plagued southern Philippines today, authorities said, but no group has claimed responsibility.
Police said the explosion happened as the bus was traveling along a highway near Cotabato City on Mindanao island, a haven for multiple armed groups ranging from communist insurgents to Islamist militants.
The bomb was "inside the bus, at the end part ... where there were a lot of people sitting," said Chief Master Sergeant Randy Hampac, police spokesman in Aleosan town.
A five-year-old boy died, while six others were wounded in the blast that shattered the back windows, Hampac said.
The wounded included a five-month-old baby and a three-year-old child.
A police report said one of the victims saw a male passenger leave "baggage" on the bus when he disembarked and it later exploded.
Militant attacks on buses, Catholic churches and public markets have been a feature of decades-long unrest in the region
"It was the first time for this to happen in our town," Hampac said. "There were incidents of bombing of cell towers in previous years but this incident of an explosion in a bus, it's the first time."
Regional military spokesman Lt. Col. John Baldomar said no group had admitted carrying out the "presumed attack."
Militant attacks on buses, Catholic churches and public markets have been a feature of decades-long unrest in the region.
Manila signed a peace pact with the nation's largest rebel group, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, in 2014, ending their deadly armed rebellion.
But smaller bands of Muslim fighters opposed to the peace deal remain, including militants professing allegiance to the Islamic State group. Communist rebels also operate in the region.
In May 2017, hundreds of pro-Islamic State foreign and local gunmen seized Marawi, the country's largest Muslim city.
The Philippine military wrested back the ruined city after a five-month battle that claimed more than a thousand lives.
….as we enter the last months of 2021, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…