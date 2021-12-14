On a mission to promote family values in Vietnam

Father Joachim Le Thanh Hoang spends much time each day reading, writing, reviewing and editing contributors’ work for the local church bulletin.

Father Hoang also discusses a range of topics regarding family and marriage with religious and laypeople who make contributions to Hue Archdiocese’s monthly Mustard Seed bulletin set up by himself 20 years ago.

The 87-year-old priest, who lives in a house for retired priests in Hue, said the bulletin is the only useful channel to communicate and educate local people in family values since he retired as parish priest of St. Francis Xavier Church in 2015.

“We are over the moon that many people kick bad habits and have great love of family life thanks to reading our pieces,” said the priest, who studied sociology in France.

“I believe it is God’s will to use me to serve Catholic families in this ancient capital through the monthly bulletin for the past two decades.”

In 2000, Archbishop Stephanus Nguyen Nhu The of Hue appointed him head of the archdiocese’s newly established Ministry Committee for Laity after bishops launched a national campaign to strengthen Catholic families as churches at homes and build parishes into communities to bear witness to Christian values and do evangelization.

It is the smallest of all seeds, yet when it grows, it is the largest of garden plants and becomes a tree so that the birds come and perch in its branches

The white-haired priest said he was asked to produce useful material on family values and church knowledge to educate parish council members, heads of families, mothers and youths in the 161-year-old archdiocese that was ruined during the Vietnam wars.

“We decided to name the bulletin after the mustard seed. It is the smallest of all seeds, yet when it grows, it is the largest of garden plants and becomes a tree so that the birds come and perch in its branches,” said the priest, who is known as Father Hat Cai or Mustard Seed.

He has held workshops for laypeople on how to introduce Catholic values to other people in the social environment. He has also organized foundation courses on writing skills for local religious and young people so that they could work for the bulletin which has “Live out faith today, families in communion” as its motto.

Contributors gather important news on faith practice, cultural and religious activities among local communities, while he provides reflections on the readings on four Sundays and prayers for a month.

Now seven writers regularly make contributions to the bulletin with 40 printed A4 pages covering wonderful stories on mothers, fathers and youths. It has a monthly circulation of 2,500 compared with 500 initially.

Parishes collect copies of the bulletin from the Archbishop’s House and deliver them to subscribers who pay 60,000 dong (US$2.70) per year each. Parish priests also donate money to help cover the cost of the local church’s only outlet.

The priest, who works on a PC, said the theme of December is “Determining our future by walking in the light.”

Father Hoang, who used to serve three parishes, said local readers pay much attention to serious challenges — cohabitation, drug addiction and declining morals among youths — facing Catholic families and the Church.

Gerard Tran Van Bon from Thach Binh Parish said his family has been taking out yearly subscriptions to the bulletin and reading up it for 16 years. They get into Bible reflections and ways to bring up children.

“I am deeply indebted to my wife for all her great service to the family thanks to articles in the bulletin,” Bon said, adding that women are not highly appreciated in a patriarchal society.

Bon, who supervises construction sites for a living, said he willingly takes her advice to his work as she is his rock.

Bon said he also sends the bulletin to his son in Da Nang so that he can learn how to build his own family

The 53-year-old father of four said he spends time having meals at home, taking care of his family and teaching children religious values. He is proud of his two daughters who are nuns, one an engineer and another a nurse.

Bon said he also sends the bulletin to his son in Da Nang so that he can learn how to build his own family.

Lovers of the Holy Cross Sister Mary Nguyen Thi Tuyet, a regular contributor to the bulletin, said she is only too appreciative of Father Hoang, who maintains the bulletin and joins all people together in promoting family and marriage values that are seeing a dramatic decline.

Sister Tuyet, an expert in psychology, said she also works with the retired priest producing video clips on environmental protection and climate change so as to teach the papal encyclical Laudato Si' for the care of our common home.

The 66-year-old nun, a member of the Committee for Justice and Peace based in Hue, also offers courses on Catholic social teaching to hundreds of college students in Hue.

Father Hoang, who used to head the committee and now serves as an adviser, said that to be alive is to work.

He daily tries his best to work on new articles for the coming issue, calling younger priests to fill his shoes to maintain the bulletin for people’s happy marriages.