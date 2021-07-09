X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Olympic flame arrives in Tokyo after 'heartbreaking' fan ban

Spectators will be barred from attending the Games amid a new Covid emergency

AFP, Tokyo

AFP, Tokyo

Published: July 09, 2021 08:55 AM GMT

Updated: July 09, 2021 09:00 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Why Father Stan Swamy had to die

Jul 6, 2021
2

Father Stan Swamy's tragic death challenges Church's silence

Jul 8, 2021
3

Pandemic surges across Cambodia's countryside

Jul 6, 2021
4

Death at sea: Thai slave masters show no mercy

Jul 7, 2021
5

Indian Jesuit's body cremated under prison rules

Jul 7, 2021
6

Outrage as elderly Indian Jesuit dies in detention

Jul 6, 2021
7

Will Pope Francis become the first pope to visit North Korea?

Jul 8, 2021
8

Are Morning Stars starting to fade in Papua?

Jul 7, 2021
9

Superstition and segregation define Indians' religious character

Jul 7, 2021
10

Malaysian Methodists at odds with UK Church over same-sex marriage

Jul 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Olympic flame arrives in Tokyo after 'heartbreaking' fan ban

Olympic flames are seen during the lighting ceremony of the Olympic flame at Machida Shibahiro on the first day of the torch relay in the city of Machida in western Tokyo on July 9. (AFP)

The Olympic flame arrived in Tokyo on July 9 with just two weeks until the Games open as athletes and fans mourned a "heartbreaking" decision to bar spectators from almost all venues over the coronavirus pandemic.

In a taste of what is to come for thousands of athletes who will compete at the pandemic-postponed Games, the public was kept away from the arrival of the flame and a welcoming ceremony was attended only by the media and officials.

As the final countdown to the July 23 opening ceremony begins, the mood is far from the usual festive Olympic spirit.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Tokyo will be under a virus state of emergency from July 11 until Aug. 22, putting a further dampener on an already unusual Olympics.

The measures, which mostly limit alcohol sales, restaurant opening hours and crowd sizes, come as infections rise in the capital and with authorities concerned about the spread of the Delta variant.

Given the decision, organisers said they would bar spectators from venues in Tokyo and three surrounding areas, where most competition will happen. A handful of events will be held elsewhere in the country with some fans in attendance.

The thought of playing in front of empty stadiums just doesn't sit right with m

The move disappointed fans and athletes alike, with Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios saying it tipped the scale as he wavered on whether to compete.

"The thought of playing in front of empty stadiums just doesn't sit right with me. It never has," he said on social media, announcing his withdrawal.

But others said they were grateful for the chance to take part, with US swimmer Katie Ledecky saying the Games would still be "a really beautiful thing".

In Tokyo, governor Yuriko Koike received the Olympic flame in a lantern at a ceremony in an empty stadium.

Related News

The nationwide torch relay was supposed to stoke excitement about the Games, but almost half the legs have been taken off public roads or otherwise altered because of virus concerns.

Despite the disruptions, Koike said the flame's passage offered "hope" that she said torchbearers would "carry into the Olympic stadium".

When the cauldron is lit on July 23, only dignitaries and officials will be in the stands at the 68,000-capacity National Stadium in central Tokyo.

On July 8, Koike told reporters she felt "heartbreaking grief" about the decision to bar fans, but organisers said they had no choice given the rise in infections and new emergency measures.

Japan has so far recorded around 14,900 virus deaths, despite avoiding harsh lockdowns, and organisers had hoped to have up to 10,000 local fans in venues after being forced to bar overseas spectators.

The spread of the more contagious Delta variant, paired with a comparatively low vaccination rate -- just 16 percent of the population is fully vaccinated -- put paid to those plans.

The financial impact of the decision is comparatively small, with projected revenues for all Olympic and Paralympic tickets accounting for just around $800 million compared to an approximately $15-billion Tokyo 2020 budget.

A decision on Paralympic spectators will be taken after the Olympics end.

They have avoided cancelling the Games but they haven't been left with a good outcome. No one is happy

The move left a sour taste for Natsuko Kamioka, who had tickets to take her son to the men's volleyball quarter-finals.

"They have avoided cancelling the Games but they haven't been left with a good outcome. No one is happy," she told AFP.

Olympic "superfan" Kyoko Ishikawa, who has attended every Summer Games in the past three decades, was more sanguine.

"It's not getting me down," said Ishikawa, who has become a familiar face at Olympic venues over the years in her traditional Japanese outfit and 'hachimaki' headband.

"Now, what I have to do is ask how I can still create an opportunity to connect people around the world through the Olympic Games."

And French decathlete Kevin Mayer, who won silver in Rio 2016, said the roar of crowds was only one aspect of competition.

"They are taking away part of the joy of sport," he told a press conference. "But we should not forget why we play sports."

"I'm being given the opportunity to express myself in a way not given to everyone, in the biggest competition that exists."

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Vietnam jails dissident writer on anti-state charge
Jul 10, 2021
Communist Party emerges from shadows in Hong Kong
Jul 10, 2021
Taliban claims to control 85 percent of Afghanistan
Jul 10, 2021
Belarusian president warns against singing decades-old hymn
Jul 10, 2021
Pope will lead Angelus prayer from hospital, says Vatican
Jul 10, 2021
India's poor can't afford to beat the heat
Jul 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Is Stan Swamy's death a turning point for Indian Church?
Jul 9, 2021
Indian PM's firing of health minister reflects pandemic failure
Jul 9, 2021
Father Stan Swamy's tragic death challenges Church's silence
Jul 8, 2021
Superstition and segregation define Indians' religious character
Jul 7, 2021
Are Morning Stars starting to fade in Papua?
Jul 7, 2021

Features

Lao farmers abandon rural areas in droves
Jul 9, 2021
Will Pope Francis become the first pope to visit North Korea?
Jul 8, 2021
Vietnamese sisters join the Covid front line
Jul 7, 2021
Death at sea: Thai slave masters show no mercy
Jul 7, 2021
Pakistani family drives spiritual journey with St. Thomas
Jul 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
In Haiti the Catholic Church faces chaos

In Haiti, the Catholic Church faces chaos
A country submerged

A country submerged
Church leaders chip in with social schemes in strifetorn Nigeria

Church leaders chip in with social schemes in strife-torn Nigeria
Pushing higher the bar of human endeavor

Pushing higher the bar of human endeavor
More needs to be done for South Sudan say Christian leaders

More needs to be done for South Sudan, say Christian leaders
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday July 10 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday July 10 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Saturday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Saturday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, give me courage and boldness

Lord, give me courage and boldness
Give us grace Lord not to fear those who malign us

Give us grace Lord not to fear those who malign us
Saint Veronica Giuliani | Saint of the Day

Saint Veronica Giuliani | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.