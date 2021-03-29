X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Nuns help victims of deadly blasts in Equatorial Guinea

The scene after the first explosion was 'worse than a horror movie'

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Updated: March 30, 2021 03:10 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Myanmar's tragic Way of the Cross

Mar 28, 2021
2

Suicide bomb attack rocks Indonesian cathedral on Palm Sunday

Mar 29, 2021
3

Cambodia aids Covid-hit firms after helping poor

Mar 29, 2021
4

Thousands of Karen flee to Thailand after Myanmar airstrikes

Mar 29, 2021
5

Generals in Myanmar, Thailand take leaves out of Beijing's playbook

Mar 29, 2021
6

Vietnamese priest's crusade against slavery and trafficking in Taiwan

Mar 30, 2021
7

Church denounces deadly violence over Modi's Bangladesh visit

Mar 29, 2021
8

Jailed Chinese activist pledges to keep fighting

Mar 29, 2021
9

India's West Bengal: The last man standing

Mar 27, 2021
10

Myanmar buries fallen heroes after Bloody Saturday

Mar 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Nuns help victims of deadly blasts in Equatorial Guinea

This video grab obtained by AFPTV from ASONGA TV shows an aerial view of destroyed houses after accidental blasts at the Nkoa Ntoma military camp in Equatorial Guinea's economic hub Bata on March 7. (Photo: ASONGA TV/AFP)

Catholic nuns continue to offer medical help to the victims of deadly blasts in Equatorial Guinea that killed 105 and injured more than 600.

Three weeks after the explosions in the coastal Bata city, Catholic nuns are busy helping the injured, Vatican News said on March 26, quoting the Sisters of Charity of Saint Anne.

A blast around midday on March 7 created scenes “worse than a horror movie,” she said.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“We heard a loud noise as if the house was shaking. A few minutes later, another noise was heard, which caused the destruction of the hotel’s doors and windows, located in front of our house,” the nun said.

She said that soon after they heard the blasts they received news about an explosion at the Nkoa Ntoma military camp, some six kilometres from their residence.

The nun’s congregation is active in the country’s financial capital of Bata, which is also the most populous city in the former Spanish colony.

Within two hours of the blasts, “without knowing what was going on, we moved to the general hospital. We had been informed that this is where the wounded were being taken,” the nun said.

“We loaded our car with medical supplies and offered our full support. In all this difficult situation, we have seen the rapid response of support and solidarity from the people.”

She said some 200 health workers rushed to this hospital volunteering to help. They included nurses, doctors and medical students. “All came face to face with something they did not understand.”

Her religious congregation is taking care of the injured.

Related News

Church officials have also opened several parishes and church-run schools to shelter those rendered homeless.

Specialized agencies with expertise in ammunition safety have been deployed under the United Nations Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Africa in Bata.

Also Read

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue

Latest News

Pakistani Christians practice Islamic traditions during Lent
Mar 30, 2021
Musical deacon strikes note of charity in Vietnam
Mar 30, 2021
72 Cambodian journalists threatened with violence in 2020
Mar 30, 2021
Sri Lankan Church calls for ban on extremist groups
Mar 30, 2021
Indonesian minister meets archbishop over suicide bombing
Mar 30, 2021
Philippine hospitals declare full capacity of Covid-19 wards
Mar 30, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Generals in Myanmar, Thailand take leaves out of Beijing's playbook
Mar 29, 2021
Myanmar's tragic Way of the Cross
Mar 28, 2021
Holy Week speaks of unplanned losses
Mar 28, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope's 'attitude adjustment program'
Mar 27, 2021
India's West Bengal: The last man standing
Mar 27, 2021

Features

Pakistani Christians practice Islamic traditions during Lent
Mar 30, 2021
Musical deacon strikes note of charity in Vietnam
Mar 30, 2021
Vietnamese priest's crusade against slavery and trafficking in Taiwan
Mar 30, 2021
Macau Catholic center to build on legacy of American nun
Mar 29, 2021
Myanmar buries fallen heroes after Bloody Saturday
Mar 29, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vatican statistics show number of Catholics have grown by 16 million

Vatican statistics show number of Catholics have grown by 16 million
Religious orders renew commitment to the weak in our throwaway culture

Religious orders renew commitment to the weak in our "throw-away culture”
Keeping the faith in Belgium under restrictions

Keeping the faith in Belgium... under restrictions
Highlevel Catholic funeral for Tanzanias controversial president

High-level Catholic funeral for Tanzania’s controversial president

Why the Catholic Church needs a theology of the clitoris

Why the Catholic Church needs a theology of the clitoris

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 30 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 30 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of Holy Week

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of Holy Week
God, our Father in Heaven, strengthen our faith and our hope

God, our Father in Heaven, strengthen our faith and our hope
Bestow on every father St. Joseph’s heart

Bestow on every father St. Joseph’s heart
Blessed Jane of Toulouse | Saint of the Day

Blessed Jane of Toulouse | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.