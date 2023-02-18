News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Nuns forced women in Netherlands to work for years

The 19 elderly women allege as troubled teens they were subjected to compulsory labor by Sisters of the Good Shepherd

Nuns forced women in Netherlands to work for years

The District Court building in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo: Wikipedia)

AFP, The Hague

By AFP, The Hague

Published: February 18, 2023 05:50 AM GMT

Updated: February 18, 2023 05:57 AM GMT

Nineteen elderly women in the Netherlands on Friday accused an order of Catholic nuns of years of forced labour while locked up in convents, saying they were "abused on industrial scale".

The case before the Haarlem District Court relates to some 15,000 teenage Dutch girls who were the wards of the Sisters of the Good Shepherd at convents across the country from 1951 to 1979.

The women, now aged between 62 and 91, said as troubled teens they were taken in by the order and put to work, often hours on end, six days a week sewing material sold for profit, grafting in laundries or ironing.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"The Good Shepherd is responsible for the violation of one of the most fundamental human rights known to us: the prohibition of forced labour or compulsory labour," their lawyer Liesbeth Zegveld said.

"Ostensibly the Good Shepherd was doing society, the government and the girls a favour by giving a home to what it called 'fallen women'," she told the judges.

"In reality, it locked up hundreds of women and forced them to work," Zegveld said.

Six women testified on Friday, one telling judges she became a "robot, following the nuns' every instruction and working day-after-day without rest".

"If I die and land up in hell I won't be afraid, because I've already been in hell," another emotional woman said.

The claimants' lawyers said in court papers their clients were among "thousands of young women in various countries who were seriously abused by the order by being subjected to forced labour on an industrial scale".

Lawyers representing the Good Shepherd however slapped down the accusations, arguing that the nuns' method "is being seen outside of the context of the time".

"There was no question of physical or psychological abuse just because they were asked to work," Esther Dubach told the judges, saying back then labour was seen as a reasonable method of rehabilitation.

"None of the claimants individually proved how they were abused," she told the judges.

The Good Shepherd's lawyers added that in any case, the claim was not valid because it fell outside a five and 20 year statute of limitations for certain civil claims.

Judges now have to decide whether the order had indeed abused the claimants, and if so whether compensation should be paid.

A verdict in the case is expected in mid-April.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Nuns forced women in Netherlands to work for years Nuns forced women in Netherlands to work for years
Egypt says six Coptic Christians held in Libya released Egypt says six Coptic Christians held in Libya released
Pope: Synodal and Lenten journeys require effort, sacrifice Pope: Synodal and Lenten journeys require effort, sacrifice
Former adviser shares fond memories of St. Teresa of Kolkata Former adviser shares fond memories of St. Teresa of Kolkata
Cardinal grateful to Portuguese abuse survivors for speaking out Cardinal grateful to Portuguese abuse survivors for speaking out
Should the US be lecturing Japan on LGBTQ rights? Should the US be lecturing Japan on LGBTQ rights?
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Shuoxian

Diocese of Shuoxian

In a land area of approximately 10,700 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Diocese of Ruteng

Diocese of Ruteng

In a land area of 7,136 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers three districts namely Manggarai, West

Read more
Diocese of Surigao

Diocese of Surigao

In a land area of 3,739 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the entire civil Province of Surigao del Norte

Read more
Diocese of Buxar

Diocese of Buxar

The diocesan territory of 11,298 square kilometers covers four districts of Bhojpur, Buxar, Kaimur and Rohtas in the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.