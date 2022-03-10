X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Nuns' convent hit by Myanmar military airstrike

Sisters of Reparation convent in Christian stronghold Kayah state is severely damaged

Nuns' convent hit by Myanmar military airstrike

The damaged Sisters of Reparation convent following the military airstrike on March 10. (Photo supplied)

By UCA News reporter

Updated: March 10, 2022 11:46 AM GMT

A convent in conflict-torn Kayah state has been badly damaged in an airstrike by Myanmar’s military.

The roof, windows and ceiling of the Sisters of Reparation convent, used as a retirement home and hospital for elderly nuns in Doungankha village in Demoso township, were severely damaged, according to church sources.

Churches, institutions and civilians have been targeted in the eastern state, a Christian stronghold.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Local sources said two military aircraft bombed Demoso township around 6am on March 10 and the convent was struck.

The convent is next to Our Lady, Queen of Peace Catholic Church, which was hit by military artillery fire on June 6, 2021.

The latest attack came just two days after Our Lady of Fatima Church in Saun Du La village in Demoso township was severely damaged in an airstrike on March 8.

"Conflict has intensified in Demoso and Loikaw townships, Kayah state, resulting in civilian casualties and reportedly some 100 properties set on fire"

Eight Catholic churches have been hit by artillery shelling and airstrikes by the military in Loikaw Diocese that covers Kayah state since the conflict between military and rebel forces erupted in May 2021.

The military has stepped up its clearance operations against People’s Defense Forces by using airstrikes and heavy weapons in Kayah state, where there is strong resistance to the military junta.

Local aid groups estimate that at least 170,000 people in Kayah state have fled their homes.

The number of displaced persons across Myanmar reached a new high of 503,000 as of March 1, growing by over 50,000 in a week, according to the UNHCR.

“Conflict has intensified in Demoso and Loikaw townships, Kayah state, resulting in civilian casualties and reportedly some 100 properties set on fire,” the UN refugee agency said.

Fighting between the military and ethnic armed groups and resistance groups has been escalating in Kachin, Kayah, Karen and Chin states following the brutal military crackdown on anti-coup protesters that has led to more than 1,600 deaths.

Share your comments

Trending Articles

Raising the pitch for women's empowerment in Pakistan Raising the pitch for women's empowerment in Pakistan
Cambodia told to address forced labor, slavery and torture Cambodia told to address forced labor, slavery and torture
Indian pastor accused of converting tribal people Indian pastor accused of converting tribal people
Indian Jesuit priest bailed three years after rape case conviction Indian Jesuit priest bailed three years after rape case conviction
Duterte opens Philippine borders to Ukrainian refugees Duterte opens Philippine borders to Ukrainian refugees
Indian Catholic politician reviled for seeking Good Friday liquor ban Indian Catholic politician reviled for seeking Good Friday liquor ban

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Pope highlights Christian response to bioethical challenges in March prayer intention

Pope highlights Christian response to bioethical challenges in March prayer intention

Francis advocates that applications of biotechnological must always be used based on respect for human dignity

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.