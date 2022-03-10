Myanmar

Nuns' convent hit by Myanmar military airstrike

Sisters of Reparation convent in Christian stronghold Kayah state is severely damaged

The damaged Sisters of Reparation convent following the military airstrike on March 10. (Photo supplied)

By UCA News reporter Updated: March 10, 2022 11:46 AM GMT

A convent in conflict-torn Kayah state has been badly damaged in an airstrike by Myanmar’s military.

The roof, windows and ceiling of the Sisters of Reparation convent, used as a retirement home and hospital for elderly nuns in Doungankha village in Demoso township, were severely damaged, according to church sources.

Churches, institutions and civilians have been targeted in the eastern state, a Christian stronghold.

Local sources said two military aircraft bombed Demoso township around 6am on March 10 and the convent was struck.

The convent is next to Our Lady, Queen of Peace Catholic Church, which was hit by military artillery fire on June 6, 2021.

The latest attack came just two days after Our Lady of Fatima Church in Saun Du La village in Demoso township was severely damaged in an airstrike on March 8.

Eight Catholic churches have been hit by artillery shelling and airstrikes by the military in Loikaw Diocese that covers Kayah state since the conflict between military and rebel forces erupted in May 2021.

The military has stepped up its clearance operations against People’s Defense Forces by using airstrikes and heavy weapons in Kayah state, where there is strong resistance to the military junta.

Local aid groups estimate that at least 170,000 people in Kayah state have fled their homes.

The number of displaced persons across Myanmar reached a new high of 503,000 as of March 1, growing by over 50,000 in a week, according to the UNHCR.

“Conflict has intensified in Demoso and Loikaw townships, Kayah state, resulting in civilian casualties and reportedly some 100 properties set on fire,” the UN refugee agency said.

Fighting between the military and ethnic armed groups and resistance groups has been escalating in Kachin, Kayah, Karen and Chin states following the brutal military crackdown on anti-coup protesters that has led to more than 1,600 deaths.

