News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Nuns and priests flee Ethiopia's Tigray region

Catholic bishops say it is difficult for the church to effectively carry out its pastoral work in many parishes

Sister Ayelech Gebeyehu oversees a meal program at the Blessed Gebremichael Catholic School in Bahir Dar, the capital city of Amhara Region, Ethiopia

Sister Ayelech Gebeyehu oversees a meal program at the Blessed Gebremichael Catholic School in Bahir Dar, the capital city of Amhara Region, Ethiopia. (Photo: CNEWA)

Fredrick Nzwili, Catholic News Service

By Fredrick Nzwili, Catholic News Service

Published: August 05, 2022 04:53 AM GMT

Updated: August 05, 2022 04:57 AM GMT

Catholic bishops in Ethiopia warned that insecurity is shutting down churches and forcing more priests and nuns to flee, as consequences of the war in the northern province of Tigray are felt across the entire country.

The bishops reiterated that the insecurity also had made it difficult for the church to effectively carry out its pastoral work in many parishes -- including those in the Diocese of Adigrat in Tigray.

"The church is facing a great challenge, especially the lack of peace in our country. ... Many of our parishes, including Adigrat Diocese, share the challenge. Priests and sisters have fled their monasteries due to (in)security, and the number of closed chapels and monasteries is increasing," Cardinal Souraphiel Berhaneyesus, chairman of the Ethiopian bishops' conference, said in late July.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

For more than 20 months in Tigray, Bishop Tesfaselassie Medhin of Adigrat, his priests, and the people of the region have remained cut off from the rest of the country as a government keeps a blockade in place.

While urging the parties in the conflict to focus on peace, dialogue and reconciliation to end the suffering of the people, Cardinal Berhaneyesus said the citizens are still being killed and exiled because of their identity in many places.

"We strongly urge the government and the people to work together to ensure peace in our country so that citizens can live in freedom. They (citizens) are also struggling to meet their basic needs," he said.

In November 2020, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali ordered military action against the Tigray People's Liberation Front, the rulers of the semi-autonomous region. The prime minister accused the TPLF of overrunning a national army base in the Tigray capital city, Mekele. But the operation that was supposed to be a short mission spread to other regions.

Agencies estimate that the deaths in Tigray have reached 500,000 people, due to combined causes that include starvation, direct killings and lack of medical or health care.

The latest report by the International Displacement Monitoring Centre, an international organization that produces data and analysis on internal displacement, said conflict and violence in Tigray have displaced an estimated 5.1 million people. These people need food, and some fear the starvation of millions.

On July 26, Bishop Medhin urged immediate settlement of the conflict to avert a more serious humanitarian crisis and deaths. He pleaded with the federal government and other governments supporting Ethiopia, as well as national and international organizations that could have any role to stop the war, siege and blockade.

"If this horrible situation is not resolved as soon as possible, we are already witnessing and will witness the horror of (a) much more serious crisis and loss of life in Tigray," Bishop Medhin said in a statement quoted by Fides, news agency of the Vatican Dicastery for Evangelization.

The bishop said it is difficult or impossible for the church to provide pastoral, health and humanitarian services, among others, due to the government and occupation forces' blockade. The two actions have isolated the church from its pastors and communities, international Catholic networks, and the rest of the world, according to the bishop.

The TPLF and government have announced peace negotiating teams, but they have not agreed on the venue, date or unveiled the structure of the negotiations. Also, the two sides continue to differ on the choice of the chief mediator.

Church officials consider the peace talks critical and say they will do their best to make sure the dialogue is successful.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian school manager booked under conversion law Indian school manager booked under conversion law
Southeast Asian nations dismiss Myanmar junta’s ‘peace’ promise Southeast Asian nations dismiss Myanmar junta’s ‘peace’ promise
Indian prelate claims no reason given for quit order Indian prelate claims no reason given for quit order
Chinese bishop pushing clergy into 'Patriotic Association' Chinese bishop pushing clergy into 'Patriotic Association'
Philippine bishop issues 'gambling pandemic' warning Philippine bishop issues 'gambling pandemic' warning
Hiroshima survivor’s daughter plays music for peace Hiroshima survivor’s daughter plays music for peace
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

New cardinals for a universal and missionary Church

New cardinals for a universal and missionary Church

Italian Jesuit Father Federico Lombardi, former director of the Holy See Press Office, explains the choices made by the pope and on some of the “messages” that can be drawn from them

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.