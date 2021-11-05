X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Nun named secretary-general of Vatican City State governing office

Franciscan Sister Raffaella Petrini becomes the highest-ranking woman in the Vatican

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: November 05, 2021 05:16 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pope must be careful with North Korean poisoned chalice

Nov 2, 2021
2

Modi's embrace of Pope Francis is more optics than substance

Nov 2, 2021
3

Cambodian PM promises fourth Covid-19 booster dose

Nov 3, 2021
4

A climate catastrophe looms on the floodwaters of ignorance

Nov 3, 2021
5

India sees spike in dengue fever cases

Nov 3, 2021
6

China jails 600 Christian cult members amid crackdown

Nov 4, 2021
7

UN bid by Duterte spokesman sparks outrage in Philippines

Nov 2, 2021
8

Cambodian king promulgates law to end Khmer Rouge tribunal

Nov 5, 2021
9

Bishops oppose 'one country, one law' in Sri Lanka

Nov 3, 2021
10

Columbariums the final resting place for Nepal's Christians

Nov 2, 2021
Support UCA News
Nun named secretary-general of Vatican City State governing office

Franciscan Sister of the Eucharist Raffaela Petrini with Pope Francis. (Photo: vaticannews)  

Pope Francis has appointed Sister Raffaella Petrini, an Italian member of the US-based Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist, to be secretary-general of the office governing Vatican City State.

The appointment, which includes overseeing departments as diverse as the Vatican Museums, post office and police force, effectively makes the 52-year-old Rome native the highest-ranking woman in the Vatican.

The position previously had been held by a priest, who was named a bishop shortly after becoming secretary-general.

Sister Petrini holds a doctorate in social sciences from Rome's Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas and a master of science in organization behavior from the Barney School of Business at the University of Hartford, Connecticut. In addition to working at the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples since 2005, she teaches courses in sociology and economics at the University of St. Thomas Aquinas.

The appointments of Sister Petrini and of a new vice secretary-general, Giuseppe Puglisi-Alibrandi, formerly head of the governate's legal office, were announced by the Vatican Nov. 4.

Sister Petrini succeeds Archbishop Fernando Vérgez Alzaga, who was named an archbishop and president of the commission governing Vatican City State Oct. 1.

Other women named by Pope Francis serve in the No. 2 position of several offices, just as Sister Petrini will, but they either share the post with a male colleague or have been given the post on a temporary basis, at least initially. And none of those offices employ as many people as the Vatican governor's office.

In August, Pope Francis named Salesian Sister Alessandra Smerilli interim secretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, and in February he named Xavière Missionary Sister Nathalie Becquart one of two undersecretaries of the Synod of Bishops. The other undersecretary named was Augustinian Father Luis Marín de San Martín, who became a bishop.

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Look in the mirror before correcting others' mistakes, pope says
Look in the mirror before correcting others' mistakes, pope says
Pope to offer prayers for record number of deceased cardinals, bishops
Pope to offer prayers for record number of deceased cardinals, bishops
Pope tells leaders at COP26 to be brave over climate change
Pope tells leaders at COP26 to be brave over climate change
Holiness always comes with joy, pope says on All Saints' feast
Holiness always comes with joy, pope says on All Saints' feast
Letter from Rome: A preacher, teacher and friend of the poor
Letter from Rome: A preacher, teacher and friend of the poor
Pope calls for 'urgent' response to climate crisis at COP26
Pope calls for 'urgent' response to climate crisis at COP26
Support Us

Latest News

Pope Francis urged to visit India
Nov 5, 2021
Sri Lanka's best-known priest dies at 89
Nov 5, 2021
Suicides highlight poor mental health care in Indonesia 
Nov 5, 2021
Flash floods kill at least eight in Indonesia
Nov 5, 2021
Chinese journalist jailed over Covid reports 'close to death'
Nov 5, 2021
Papua bishop hopes to find successor soon
Nov 5, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Suicides highlight poor mental health care in Indonesia 
Nov 5, 2021
Requiems in Vietnam field hospitals for Covid-19 patients
Nov 5, 2021
Divine mercy soothes patients and volunteers in Vietnam hospitals
Nov 3, 2021
A climate catastrophe looms on the floodwaters of ignorance
Nov 3, 2021
Modi's embrace of Pope Francis is more optics than substance
Nov 2, 2021

Features

Myanmar jade traders squeezed between junta and rebels
Nov 5, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics pay respect to their beloved ancestors
Nov 4, 2021
Bangladesh's rural Catholics remain steadfast in their faith
Nov 3, 2021
The women guarding India's rainforest 'refugees'
Nov 3, 2021
Columbariums the final resting place for Nepal's Christians
Nov 2, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vatican confirms popes visit to Cyprus Greece in early December

Vatican confirms pope’s visit to Cyprus, Greece in early December
The meaning of life is relationship

The meaning of life is relationship
Brazilian bishops set up course for Ad Gentes missionaries

Brazilian bishops set up course for “Ad Gentes missionaries”
Jesuit ends hunger strike but vows to keep fighting for migrants

Jesuit ends hunger strike, but vows to keep fighting for migrants
Pope says shamed Church must do better to protect minors

Pope says shamed Church must do better to protect minors

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.