News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Nun candidate ends life in Indian convent

Anna Poorani, 27, was reportedly suffering from depression and hanged herself to death

Nun candidate ends life in Indian convent

Photo of the convent of Sisters of Providence of the Institute of Charity in southern Indian Kerala state, where a candidate-nun committed suicide reportedly after she suffered depression. (Photo: english.mathrubhumi.com)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: March 02, 2023 12:23 PM GMT

Updated: March 02, 2023 12:26 PM GMT

The body of a postulant candidate of the Italy-based Sisters of Providence of the Institute of Charity was found hanging in her congregation’s house in India, police said.

The body of Anna Poorani, 27, was found inside the room of her convent in Vettuthara near the southern Indian state of Kerala’s capital, Thiruvananthapuram, on Feb. 27. 

The police, after a primary investigation, said it was a case of suicide.

Poorani, a native of nearby Tamil Nadu state, left a suicide note in her native Tamil language, saying no one should be blamed for her death, said Sister Mary Helen Sebastian, provincial superior of the Sisters of Providence of the Institute of Charity, popularly known as the Rosminian Sisters. 

The suicide note, according to the provincial, said, “I am going to Jesus as I understand that I cannot lead a genuine life on this earth.” 

Poorani also owned responsibility for her action and sought "pardon from the mother" but did not specify if it was her biological mother or her superior.

Poorani, according to the provincial, had joined the community for all the activities on the previous night until she retired to bed.

She, however, did not turn up for morning prayers. Other nuns went to her room only to find her body hanging from a ceiling fan in the room.

The nuns later informed the police and completed the legal formalities before handing over the body to family members, who took the body to her hometown in Tirupur in Tamil Nadu.

Poorani "was suffering from depression,” parish priest Father Maria Dominic Zacharias told UCA News on Feb. 28. 

He said nobody would “ever have imagined that she would take such an extreme step.”

The priest also ruled out any foul play.

“The body was removed from the ceiling fan in the presence of family members to avoid any confusion,” the priest added.

Poorani joined the Italian-based congregation three years ago. She had gone to Andhra Pradesh, another southern Indian state, as part of training and returned to Kerala in January. 

At least 20 nuns, including novices, have committed suicide in Kerala state since 1987.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Japan's 'Happy Science' leader Okawa dies: media Japan's 'Happy Science' leader Okawa dies: media
Church groups back villagers on Indonesia’s power project row Church groups back villagers on Indonesia’s power project row
Japan’s falling birth rate challenges its fragile demography Japan’s falling birth rate challenges its fragile demography
Nun candidate ends life in Indian convent Nun candidate ends life in Indian convent
Easter attack victims to sue Sri Lankan prez after he quits office Easter attack victims to sue Sri Lankan prez after he quits office
Philippine students demand end to fraternity system Philippine students demand end to fraternity system
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Yantai

Diocese of Yantai

Yantai Diocese covers 4 districts (Zhifou, Fushan, Weizhen, Hanting); 4 cities (Longkou, Laiyang, Laizhou and Pingdou)

Read more
Diocese of Quy Nhon

Diocese of Quy Nhon

In a land area of 16,194 square kilometers, Quy Nhon diocese occupies a territory on the southern central part of the

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Brunei

Apostolic Vicariate of Brunei

The Apostolic Vicariate of Brunei Darussalam caters to a small nation on the northern coast of Borneo. The vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Takamatsu

Diocese of Takamatsu

In a land area of 18,792 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Kagawa, Ehime, Tokushimaand

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.