Nuclear arsenals do not provide security, says Vatican official

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service
Updated: November 18, 2021 10:40 AM GMT
Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin celebrates Mass at St. Johannes Basilika in Berlin. (Photo: AFP)
The global Covid-19 pandemic should be teaching people that security does not come from a country's possession of nuclear weapons, but from working together to promote the common good with greater access to health care, a reduction of poverty and care for the environment, the Vatican secretary of state said.
Security "cannot be based on the threat of mutual destruction and fear," Cardinal Pietro Parolin said in a video message played Nov. 17 at an event titled "Nuclear Arms Conversion? It's Worthwhile."
The event was sponsored by the Assisi-based Committee for a Civilization of Love and its "Nuclear for Peace" project.
"The ultimate goal of the total elimination of nuclear weapons is both a challenge and a moral and humanitarian imperative," Cardinal Parolin said. The Catholic Church has pressed for disarmament for decades.
The cardinal insisted that a practical approach to disarmament "should promote reflection on a multilateral and cooperative ethic of peace and security that goes beyond the fear and isolationism that permeate many current debates."
"How many resources are wasted on weapons, especially nuclear weapons, resources that could be used for more significant priorities to ensure the security of people, such as promoting peace and integral human development, fighting poverty, guaranteeing health needs," the cardinal said, quoting Pope Francis' message for World Peace Day 2021.
In January, the 10th Review Conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty will take place, he noted
Cardinal Parolin asked Catholics to get involved, pressing their governments to divert money from weapons systems to health care, education and the elimination of poverty.
In the coming months, he said, "the international community, and in particular for the nuclear powers," will have opportunities to demonstrate their understanding of today's challenges, address them and resolve them.
In January, the 10th Review Conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty will take place, he noted. And in March, there will be the first meeting of the parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.
The entry into force of the prohibition treaty earlier this year "marked a decisive step forward and is linked to the full implementation of the commitments of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons with a view to complete disarmament," he said.
While both treaties represent "a success of multilateral diplomacy," the cardinal said, they would not have been negotiated and signed "without the action of the many civil society associations committed to the continuous promotion of disarmament and peace."
….as we enter the last months of 2021, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…