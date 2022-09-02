Northern Philippines braces for Super Typhoon Hinnamor

Church charity Caritas calls for aid for students living in coastal areas

This handout photo taken and released on Sept. 1 by the Japan Meteorological Agency shows satellite imagery of Typhoon Hinnamnor, located east of Taiwan and near the southern remote islands of Japan. (Photo: Japan Meteorological Agency/AFP)

Thousands of people and Catholic parishes in the Philippines’ northern islands began preparations on Sept 2 to face Super Typhoon Hinnamor.

Officials from the country’s weather bureau have warned that the storm, which is drawing near to the Philippines, is the strongest typhoon so far this year.

Local officials in the northern Batanes and Babuyan islands barred fishing boats from leaving shore as winds and waves were expected to intensify in the next 36 hours, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa). Meanwhile all classes in schools and colleges have been canceled.

Although Hinnamor was seen “almost stationary” in the Philippine Sea, east of Batanes province, dark clouds were seen from the capital Manila to Western Visayas.

“One can see the scope of the typhoon from the northern Philippines down to the Visayas region, cloudy skies and rains are to be expected. There will be rain showers due to the typhoon and southwest monsoon that carried the effects of the typhoon,” said Pagasa in its weather advisory.

Hinnamor’s eye was last reported 380 kilometers east of Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (kps), with gusts of up to 230 kph, according to the weather bureau.

“We are not causing alarm but Typhoon Hinnamor was dubbed the year’s strongest typhoon because it was described as a ‘powerhouse storm’,” said Pagasa weather specialist Raymond Ordinario.

“The crucial days are Friday and the weekend"

Ordinario said at present they were under the impression that the typhoon would not make landfall in northern Luzon although its effects could be felt across the country.

“The super typhoon will enter the northern boundary but is not expected to directly hit any part of our country. But there is a possibility that we may have to raise the alarm in the extreme north of Luzon due to its proximity to the strong winds of the super typhoon,” Ordinario added.

“The crucial days are Friday and the weekend because that’s when it will enhance the southwest monsoon that will bring rains to northern and central parts of Luzon.”

Despite the advisory, Batanes residents have secured their roofs by tying them with ropes to avoid being blown away by the typhoon.

“We tied the ropes to pillars. This is a kind of tradition here on our island. We have become used to this because our province is struck by several typhoons each year,” Batanes resident Roger Padua told UCA News.

Padua also said he and other residents have received announcements from their parishes that church doors were open to those who wish to evacuate once heavy winds and rains come.

"Children will be directly hit because their school supplies may be lost"

“Our parish leader went from one house to another, telling us that our parish is open to accept us. But we will still stay [in our house]. Once the winds become stronger, we will not hesitate to evacuate,” he added.

In 2016, Padua’s neighbor was among the hundreds of residents who almost lost their lives when Typhoon Meranti made landfall on the island.

Almost 300 homes were destroyed with more than 10,000 people affected by the storm.

Meanwhile, the Church's social arm has begun soliciting school supplies and dried goods for children and their families living in coastal areas.

“Our lines are open for donations. The children will be directly hit because their school supplies may be lost like their books and paper. They need special care, they especially need proper nutrition,” Caritas clergyman Father Ariel Jebulan told Radyo Veritas.

