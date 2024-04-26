Northeast Asia's unsettled waters

Japan's territorial disputes with its neighbors, notably South Korea and China, continue to simmer beneath the surface of seemingly peaceful relations. These long-standing issues highlight the complexities of regional politics in Northeast Asia.

The islands, known as Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan, lie roughly halfway between the two countries and are the focus of a historical and emotional territorial dispute. Despite improved diplomatic relations in other areas, this issue remains a point of contention.

South Korea controls the islands, deploying a small police detachment, while Japan continues to claim them as part of its territory. The dispute often flares up in diplomatic exchanges and public statements, affecting broader aspects of bilateral relations.

In recent developments, the Japanese government's assertion of sovereignty over the islands in their 2024 Diplomatic Bluebook reignited controversies. South Korea responded robustly, with its foreign ministry summoning the Japanese ambassador to protest the claims, underscoring that Dokdo is inherently Korean by historical, geographical, and international legal standards.

Such diplomatic exchanges have become routine, with each incident flaring up nationalistic fervor in both countries.

The strategic location of these small islets, along with the symbolic weight they carry, complicates the bilateral relationship between Japan and South Korea. Both nations view control over the islands as a matter of national pride and historical justification.

In South Korea, visiting Dokdo is considered almost a civic duty, a testament to national sovereignty. Meanwhile, in Japan, the government's persistence in claiming the islands aligns with a broader nationalist agenda often used to consolidate domestic support.

Recent incidents further illustrate the ongoing contention. For example, public outcry in South Korea followed an incident where the islands were marked on a map of Japan during an international sporting event, highlighting the sensitive nature of this issue.

Additionally, routine military drills and civilian visits to the islands by both countries serve as demonstrations of de facto control, often leading to protests and formal complaints by the other side.

Despite numerous diplomatic talks and the involvement of international forums, a resolution seems distant.

Similarly, Japan's relations with China are complicated by a dispute over the Senkaku Islands (Diaoyu Islands in Chinese), located in the East China Sea. Controlled by Japan but claimed by China, these uninhabited islands are strategically important due to their proximity to important shipping lanes and potential undersea resources.

The dispute has led to increased military posturing, with Chinese ships and aircraft frequently entering what Japan considers its territorial waters and airspace. In 2023, the situation intensified with several notable incidents.

For instance, the Japanese government reported that Chinese Coast Guard vessels entered frequently into waters near the Senkaku Islands.

According to data from the Japan Coast Guard, there was a record number of Chinese vessels operating in the contiguous zone around the islands over 352 days of the year. This marked an increase in Chinese maritime activity near the islands, setting a new precedent for the frequency and intensity of such encounters.

Additionally, in a move that escalated tensions, China deployed a buoy inside the Japanese exclusive economic zone (EEZ) near the Senkaku Islands in September 2023. This act was perceived by Japan as an attempt to unilaterally change the status quo in the East China Sea, leading to a formal diplomatic protest.

These territorial disputes are not just bilateral issues but are intertwined with wider regional security dynamics involving the United States.

Japan's security alliance with the US and its growing trilateral cooperation with it and South Korea highlight the strategic dimension of these disputes. These alliances are partly in response to North Korea's missile and nuclear threats but are also influenced by China's assertive regional stance.

The release of treated radioactive water from Fukushima into the Pacific, deemed safe by international panels, has also become a symbol of the deepening rifts in regional alliances.

While Japan has the backing of the US, which supports the safety assessments based on scientific data, China has leveraged the situation to fuel ideological opposition, disregarding the scientific consensus. This strategy aims not only to challenge Japan's environmental practices but also to reshape regional alignments, casting Japan's actions in a controversial light and seeking to rally support from other nations wary of Western influence in Asia.

All in all, despite the appearance of stability in formal diplomatic relations, the deep-seated territorial disputes in the region are poised to persist unresolved. The historical complexities and strong nationalistic sentiments entrenched in the cultures of the involved countries serve as significant barriers to any foreseeable resolution.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.