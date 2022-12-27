News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

North Korea

North Korea's ruling party begins key annual meeting

The 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), involving state and party officials, began Monday

This picture taken on December 26, 2022 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 27, 2022 shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un delivering a speech at the 6th expanded general meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, at the Party Central Committee headquarters in Pyongyang

This picture taken on December 26, 2022 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 27, 2022 shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un delivering a speech at the 6th expanded general meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, at the Party Central Committee headquarters in Pyongyang. (Photo: AFP) 

AFP, Seoul

By AFP, Seoul

Published: December 27, 2022 04:38 AM GMT

Updated: December 27, 2022 04:41 AM GMT

North Korea's ruling party has kicked off a major annual meeting with economic policy on the agenda, state media reported Tuesday.

Instead of a New Year's Day speech, leader Kim Jong Un in recent years has used the year-end plenary meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea as a platform to outline policies in key areas such as diplomacy, security and the economy.

This year's meeting began on Monday with Kim at the helm, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, capping a year that saw Pyongyang conduct a record-breaking wave of weapons tests that sparked concern and warnings from South Korea, Japan and the United States.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

North Korea's power has "remarkably increased in all fields of politics, military, economy and culture", KCNA quoted Kim as saying in his report to the meeting.

The meeting's agenda includes a review of policy implementation in 2022 and next year's budget, it added, without providing details.

At last year's plenary, Kim focused on domestic policies, especially the economy and agriculture, instead of directly addressing the United States.

Experts have said the tone could be different this time around.

Despite heavy international sanctions, Pyongyang has doubled down on the development of its arsenal.

Kim has said he wants North Korea to have the world's most powerful nuclear force and declared the country an "irreversible" nuclear state this year.

The United States and South Korea have warned for months that North Korea is preparing to conduct its seventh nuclear test.

Also on Monday, the South Korean military said it deployed fighter jets and attack helicopters after several drones from North Korea flew into its territory.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Rohingya refugees get emergency treatment in Indonesia Rohingya refugees get emergency treatment in Indonesia
Rare Eastern Sarus cranes released in Thailand Rare Eastern Sarus cranes released in Thailand
North Korea's ruling party begins key annual meeting North Korea's ruling party begins key annual meeting
Final verdicts in Suu Kyi junta trial set for Friday Final verdicts in Suu Kyi junta trial set for Friday
Cyclists brave Lahore smog to convince drivers to ditch their cars Cyclists brave Lahore smog to convince drivers to ditch their cars
Listen to the cries of the newborn Prince of Peace, pope says on Christmas Listen to the cries of the newborn Prince of Peace, pope says on Christmas
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Phu Cuong

Diocese of Phu Cuong

In a land area of 9,543.35 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the whole provinces of Binh Duong and Tay

Read more
Diocese of Yingkou

Diocese of Yingkou

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Yingkou/Yingkow is a diocese located in the city

Read more
Archdiocese of Daegu

Archdiocese of Daegu

In a land area of 9,129 square kilometers, the Daegu archdiocesan territory includes Daegu Metropolitan City, and

Read more
Diocese of Dipolog

Diocese of Dipolog

In a land area of 7,205.92 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the entire civil province of Zamboanga del

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.